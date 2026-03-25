A demo version of the upcoming Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has dropped on the eShop this morning, following previews going live yesterday.

The free demo is dubbed 'Tomodachi: Living the Dream - Welcome Version' and is downloadable right now if you're after a taster of the quirky sim game that's coming out on 16th April.

Our own first impressions went live yesterday, with Alana writing up a diary entry as she settled into the rhythms of this particular Life, having never played the 3DS entry back in 2014. "I knew ahead of becoming “cap’n” of this island," she wrote, "that Tomodachi Life thrives off of normal interactions laced with the absurd, and it constantly delivers."

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We're still downloading the demo from the eShop at the time of writing, so we can't say exactly how much of the game it contains. Head down to the comments to let us know if you'll be dipping your toe in the Tomodachi pool with this.