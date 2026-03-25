Nintendo of America has just announced that first-party Switch 2 exclusives on the eShop will be getting a different MSRP (that's manufacturer's suggested retail price) compared to physical releases.

What that means is that, going forward, it's very likely that digital games will be cheaper that physical games in the US on Switch 2. Nintendo is kicking this off with the upcoming Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which will cost $59.99 digitally and $69.99 physically, from the Nintendo Store.

Sharing the new on its support website, the company says that "Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games."

Now, this announcement was made by Nintendo of America and has also been shared by Nintendo of Canada on social media. But it's worth noting that this has been the standard for first-party Switch 2 games in the UK, Europe, and Japan since the console's release back in June 2025.

For example, in the UK, Mario Kart World is £66.99 on the eShop, while the physical MSRP is £74.99. The same can be said for Donkey Kong Bananza, which is £58.99 on the eShop and £66.99 on the My Nintendo Store.

So this is likely just the US getting in-line with the rest of the world. Certainly a bit of a surprise on a Tuesday afternoon, though.

Those concerned, we should highlight that Nintendo does state that retailers can set their own prices for physical and digital games. So prices will vary for every title, and some stores may sell cheaper than others. And this appears to only affect Switch 2 first-party games.

Let us know what you think of the news in the comments.