NL 10s - 20 Years of Reviews

First of all, though, some numbers and housekeeping.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

The Stats

After removing re-releases and ports from the equation, Nintendo Life has given out 10/10 scores to 69 games over 20 years. (Yes, yes, that's just the number it happens to be!) That averages to just under 3.5 'Outstanding' games per year.

That might sound a lot, but it's worth remembering the sheer number of reviews we've published, including migrations from the VC Reviews era and our newer Mini Review format. Remember, also, that Virtual Console releases resulted in an influx of 8-, 16-, and 64-bit classics, producing a clutch of 'vintage' 10/10s early doors. The site may be 20, but we've covered nearly half a century of video games!

Digging into the backend, the data says we currently have...7,599 reviews in the archives. Blimey.

That averages to approximately one review a day. Every single day, for two decades. Some years have been busier than others (we had a mind-boggling 609 go live in 2018, for instance), but it's still pretty astonishing. A huge shoutout and thank you to all NL staff and contributors, past and present, who helped make the site what it is from the mid-2000s right up to now.

The Royal 'We' & Other Misconceptions

For the Switch 2 generation, NL switched from using first-person plural ('we') in reviews to the singular ('I'), partly to help remedy confusion for readers who weren't familiar with the convention. "How can you give GAME X a 7 when you gave GAME Y a 9, and this is objectively better?!" Erm, is it? Did I? That was a different person... *checks notes* over a decade ago.

Continuity is preferred, with one writer tackling the same series, for instance - something we endeavour to do whenever possible. Regardless, a review can't be anything but the subjective opinion of the writer, and a snapshot of their thinking at the time. That should be self-evident, but nevertheless, it seems to confuse a lot of people! Likewise, it is not an editor's job to arbitrarily push scores up or down according to personal preference or what 'the site' awarded a similar game.

Some games below might have you raising an eyebrow, and a couple you might not have even heard of. Just remember, if there's something below that you wouldn't give a 10...that's fine! In some cases, you'll find comments from the original reviewer exploring if they still hold the game in such high esteem years after the fact. (A big thank you to those who contributed!)

The Bar (What constitutes a 10/10 in 2026?)

In 2026, for us, it's raising the genre bar which makes for the highest possible score.

Executing perfectly and having 'nothing wrong with it' isn't enough these days - there has to be an ambition in a game's design that pushes at the limits, that expands the possibility space.

For instance, a sequel to a game we gave 10/10 years ago doesn't automatically get one for being 'better' by comparison. You'll see several games below that got re-released later and didn't hit the same high in a modern context. Games evolve and the medium moves forward; the best examples must go beyond simply refining what came before. In some fashion, a 10 should break new ground.

It's worth remembering, too, that there really is no such thing as a 'perfect' game. Let's remind ourselves of our current criteria for awarding our highest score, as communicated in our Scoring Policy:

10/10 — Outstanding

The pinnacle of a given genre at the time of release, these titles raise the bar in virtually all critical categories. You can be sure that a game awarded this score has the highest quality presentation and expertly honed gameplay, but also breaks boundaries and pushes the industry forward in a meaningful manner.

Okay, enough preamble. Enough caveats. Enough signage to tap when the comments come in. Below is every video game Nintendo Life has awarded a 10/10 score in its 20-year history, presented in release date order.

Note. Where multiple versions of the same title have gotten top marks — RE4, Link's Awakening, BOTW, for example — we've distilled them into a single entry and noted the duplicates.

Let's start at the beginning and celebrate some exceptionally good video games 'we' have had the pleasure of reviewing...

Every Game NL Awarded 10/10 (2005-2025)