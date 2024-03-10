When the word 'underrated' is used in reference to entries in series as venerated as, say, Super Mario or the Zelda, it never quite feels right. Sure, perhaps there are some early oddball entries that people missed — games that were crafted when the template and direction of the series was still in flux — but it's hard to argue that these represent the most analysed, most considered and reconsidered video games ever made.

Whether they're celebrated genre-definers or one of the lesser entries in the Mushroom Kingdom canon, surely every single Mario game is rated absolutely appropriately, right? Sunshine is famously not as polished as other mainline 3D Marios, but it's got some great bits, too. Some people will call it their favourite, which is fine, but broadly speaking, it ranks where it ranks (13 at the time of writing) on our all-time best Mario games list for a reason,

It's a poser, but we thought it was a good time to think about Mario games that we feel get a bad rap. Perhaps it's because they're not quite the paradigm-shifters they're related to. Maybe they released at a bad time, on a dying system. Perhaps they deviated too far from a respected predecessor and it didn't click at the time.

Whatever the reason, this MAR10 Day we're taking a look at 10 Mario games that, if not underrated, deserve a second look if you've dismissed them in the past. We've opened the field up to any game with Mario in the title (and in a starring role), not just the mainline massive.

So, let's get into the top 10 most 'underrated' Mario games...

Super Paper Mario (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 9th Apr 2007 ( USA ) / 14th Sep 2007 ( UK/EU )

















Super Paper Mario blends classic platformer with some of the RPG elements of its predecessors and throws in a world-flipping mechanic that gives you a whole new perspective on traditional 2D platforming courses. Originally planned as a GameCube game, it perhaps makes more sense that it diverges from Thousand-Year Door's way of doing things, and it certainly divides series fans. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of fandom, the Wii entry is a beautiful game with fiendish puzzles and an intriguing, unique flip mechanic. It's also delightfully weird in ways you'll never expect. Despite not being a traditional RPG, Super Paper Mario's blend of genres really works to create something that's wholly unique in Mario's storied history.

Super Mario Land (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 31st Jul 1989 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 1990 ( UK/EU )

















Super Mario Land was an impressive accomplishment when it was released for the Game Boy in 1989. The sequel might have made this original shot at translating the plumber's platforming to the overworked, underpowered handheld seem quaint by comparison, but it's still a very fun Super Mario experience, albeit a short one. Crafted by Gunpei Yokoi's R&D1 rather than Shigeru Miyamoto's team, it's a surreal yet compelling take on the template which takes some adjusting to nowadays. And just about the time things are really getting good, the credits roll. If you haven't played Super Mario Land before, you owe it to yourself to try this — it's worth playing through at least once to see where Mario's portable adventures began. Cracking music, too.