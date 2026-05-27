Since its release in 2014, Shovel Knight has been a gift that keeps on giving. Groundbreaking for its hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, it also helped usher in a glorious era of throwback platforming gems like Sabotage Studio’s The Messenger. Yacht Club Games has spent years expanding the Shovel-verse while developing its next project in parallel. Now that follow-up is finally here, and with Mina the Hollower, the studio is moving beyond Mario-like platforming to explore the formative era of action RPGs.
Blending the exploratory charm of The Legend of Zelda with the European gothic setting of Castlevania, and adding subtle nods to numerous other titles, Yacht Club Games has delivered another finely polished gem that stands shoulder to shoulder with the classics it pays tribute to. Zelda is the key inspiration here, though - the game takes its cues from Link to the Past and Link's Awakening, key maturation points for the series.
The story follows Mina — an inventor and member of the earth-studying guild known as the Hollowers — who is summoned to Tenebrous Isle to reactivate the Spark Generators, revolutionary power sources of her own design. At the request of her old friend, Baron Lionel, she travels across the island to investigate why the generators are failing, repair them, and restore balance to the local communities.
Along the way, you explore the regions around the capital, battle hordes of monsters, and repeatedly cross paths with Thorne, a mysterious rival. The main narrative is fairly straightforward, but it’s fleshed out with side quests and smaller subplots, including Thorne’s ongoing opposition to Mina’s mission and lighter diversions such as helping two hunters take down a bunny-shaped monster. Tenebrous Isle is filled with stories both funny and sad.
Building on the style of its previous title, the game sticks with the 8-bit visuals, this time drawing inspiration from the Game Boy Color's palette. Jake Kaufman returns with another strong set of chiptune compositions, collaborating with the legendary composer Yuzo Koshiro (ActRaiser, Streets of Rage) to produce an infectious musical suite.
Everything about Mina the Hollower oozes retro cool, demonstrating an expert command of style and genre conventions. Rather than feeling like a simple throwback, it’s a focused, confident reinterpretation of classic action RPG execution.
Tenebrous Isle is an intricately designed area to explore, with a central town hub that connects in all directions to mechanically distinct biomes that you must traverse to find and fix the Spark Generators. The looping, layered design harks back to classic top-down and side-scrolling RPGs of yesteryear, recreating the kind of interconnected map that went on to inspire Hidetaka Miyazaki’s From Software titles (which are heavily referenced throughout).
You are free to venture out from the hub, tackling any of the six areas in whatever order you choose. Without a map to refer to, NPC dialogue, signage, and environmental clues are all you have to go on as you hunt down the next objective.
The freedom to explore and the lack of hand-holding are hugely refreshing in this current era of quest markers and constant tutorial pop-ups. That said, it can be easy to get lost on this treacherous island, and for a while I found myself wandering back and forth between the hub and seemingly blocked paths.
Later, after the game forced me to be more observant and realise that secrets and hidden paths appear on each screen, everything started to click into place. There’s an extensive manual tucked away in the menus, but for the most part, Mina’s journey is one of discovery.
There’s a heaving menagerie of deadly creatures great and small across the island, and you are given plenty of ways to dispatch them. Combat and movement both revolve heavily around manual jumping, which conjures fond memories of the Roc's Feather item in Link's Awakening. Mina can burrow underground, then burst up to launch herself into the air. Mastering this ability is essential for progression, with jumping puzzles scattered throughout every area and a high number of aerial enemies to contend with.
Health is managed by a potion system, the replenishment of which is tied directly to aggressive offence in combat. Spark charges add an extra layer of survivability, while bones are the game's primary upgrade resource. A surprisingly deep weapon system provides a wide arsenal of primary and secondary tools to experiment with. Each main weapon has a distinct feel and can be upgraded to unlock additional utility. The Nightstar is a chain whip that will have you feeling like a Belmont, while the Blackstrike Maul delivers slow but heavy-hitting attacks. Whisper and Vesper favour rapid dagger-based combat, the Battery Buster caters to projectile-focused playstyles, and the Guardian Casket supports defensive approaches.
Sidearms add further variety, offering both offensive projectiles and defensive options that complement primary attacks. Mina can also equip trinkets that further customise and modify her overall playstyle.
Speaking of modification, the game has an exhaustive menu of quality-of-life and difficulty options that let you tweak the entire experience to your liking. These mods build on the cheat code system in Shovel Knight and can be enabled at any time if you don’t mind sacrificing the game's feat challenge system. Not very good at jumping? Give Mina a super jump. Looking to sprint through another playthrough? Double her walking speed. Maybe you’re playing with a young adventurer and just want them to breeze through Tenebrous Isle with no resistance. There are plenty of options for casual players.
The modifier menu is so jam-packed that it even includes a favouriting system. This can be a punishingly difficult game at times, with the boss battles in particular providing a serious challenge, so it’s nice to see the developer cater to those of us who prefer an easier time at the cost of earning achievements. It's worth noting that there are modifiers to increase difficulty as well, so there are plenty of options for those who baulk at easy modes.
Mina the Hollower, like Shovel Knight before it, pays careful homage to a beloved genre and visual style, while also blending in modern design sensibilities. While the potential for future DLC that could bring players back to Tenebrous Isle is exciting, the base game already feels substantial, offering plenty to uncover across the main campaign. Re-igniting all the Spark Generators took around 25 hours and there's a wealth of post-game content, as well as numerous weapon builds to experiment with.
It also feels purpose-built for handheld play. The Game Boy Color-inspired visuals suit a smaller screen perfectly, and Jake Kaufman’s soundtrack, best experienced through portable speakers, adds even more character to the small-screen experience. Performance is razor sharp in both modes and offers a stability that's noticeable during visually busy boss battles and platforming puzzles. The original Switch targets 60fps, while Switch 2 has 120fps support and HDR settings for those that have the display to accommodate it.
Conclusion
Yacht Club Games has successfully made the leap from Mario-inspired side-on platforming to Zelda-style adventure, delivering another retro-styled masterpiece. Mina the Hollower is an intricate, challenging yet accessible adventure packed with content, set against a gorgeous 8-bit gothic backdrop.
Comments 31
Excellent to hear that this game is firing on all cylinders! I am very tempted to play this on Switch OLED in lieu of Switch 2 given the art style.
Thanks for also calling out the accessibility (difficulty) options. I like to punish myself but if I am running into a brick wall, I like the fact that I know I can tweak the game.
It wasn't a question of buying this game, it's figuring out how am I going to play this and First Light at the same time!
Just finished a tough (but totally amazing) title with Silksong. As they say: "Aw bleep here we go again."
Sounds like the delay was worth it. Was worried this was going to be a Prime 4 situation where the delays were signs of a troubled development that ultimately resulted in a subpar final product--especially with that demo, which I heard was rough. (I'm sure there are better examples than MP4, which I still enjoyed, for the record. But, I couldn't think of a better one right off.)
Looking forward to downloading the game, although I'm still plowing away at Dragon Quest VII right now, so I don't know when I'll get to it. I also still have the Yoshi post-game, and I might go back and 100% Bubsy 4D. Oh, and I'm still playing Tomodachi Life for a few minutes each day to check the item shop. With Star Fox, Splatoon Raiders, and Rythm Heaven coming soon, things are looking pretty stacked. But, I'll try to fit this game in because I really want to play it, and to financially support Yacht Club so we get that 3D Shovel Knight.
I honestly had no interest in this game when it was first announced, but then the Zelda Oracle games were added to NSO and I realized how great they were. I very much want more! As someone who doesn't have nostalgia for the GBC, though, I don't really care for Mina's limited color palette, but it is what it is. As long as the gameplay delivers, I'll be happy.
"Easy to get lost to find the next objective" sounds like a plus to me. Recently I've been using notebooks again to write down my latest foray into some games, so I remember what I did when I next play. This is especially handy during busy weeks where I don't get as much time to play a game as I might have liked.
Really looking forward to playing this game!
Huzzah! I'm so ready!
Game isn't my thing but glad to see it reviewing so well. Hope those interested enjoy it.
Man, I'm picking this up right now, it really feels like the perfect mix of some of the best classic games on Nintendo systems. Also, the price is actually really good, I was expecting it to be more expensive, to be honest.
Oh yessss. Definitely want to grab this. Thanks for the review! !!
"Easy to get lost finding the next objective" is basically one of the defining features of a proper game that will be bracketed into the category of 2D Zelda-like. It's what made those games so engrossing and engaging in many ways. figuring out what to do. Not sure that should be a negative tbh, unless it is obnoxiously obscure.
Alright! So much waiting! I had a lot of confidence in these guys and it sounds like they delivered! Can’t wait to play it!
Hell yes! Awesome review! I’ll be picking this up as soon as possible. It’s been one of my most anticipated games for years and I’m glad to see it delivers.
I expected Mina to review well given the pedigree of the developer, and am glad that it did. As others are saying, the "con" sounds more like a feature. I really appreciate the customisation options for difficulty and other things. While I'm old school and regard many of these things as sanctioned cheating, the reality is the world has significantly changed over the decades and there are times I'm loathe to learn and pound a boss for an hour just to reach the next level. Been there, done that often enough!
Thanks for the review, love to hear that the full release is so good and also that it includes all those quality-of-life and difficulty options even though I had no doubt that would be the case between who developed it, what I heard about the demo etc. - looking forward to recieving my digital copy (so glad I got to support this on Kickstarter unlike Shovel Knight which I missed back in the day) and then playing it when I can!
I loved Shovel Knight, I loved the Mina demo, and I am really into most of what I'm reading. I just feel like this might be too hard for me, even with the difficulty options. I'll have to think about this one.
Hell yeah, my most anticipated game is scoring 9s and 10s across the board.
Cannot wait! Thanks for review
One of my favorite things a game can do is offer a massive amount of QOL and difficulty settings, so I may have to support this one out of principle alone. very nice.
Let's gooo. I am hyped for this game and so glad the wait was worth it. Yacht Club Games are masters of their craft.
I have a lot of trust in Yacht Club to deliver. Glad it's finally here
It's on my Wishlist. Looking forward to playing it. As for getting lost I generally don't mind that but if the World is too maze like or too similar then admittedly I start to lose interest and like yourself I too have been playing games since the early days of Cassettes.
Well that really sounded like a 10.
Anyway, very happy with how it turns out to be!
As someone who recently rolled credits on Animal Well, I'm ready to take anything they can throw at me
@Krambo42 this game is tailor made for people of all skill levels. The mod menu truly is groundbreaking for a console title.
Good time for gaming recently...
@kendomustdie well...that sounds pretty good.
Incredible game, I got to review it too and it's easily my game of the year so far
Sounds like a good'un. Not an immediate play but I'm definitely gonna buy it, if only because Yacht Club deserves the support.
Great to hear it's not too frustrating, as I feared!
Awesome, I will be getting this one as soon as possible.
This and soon Elliot... What's going on? So many fantastic Zelda-likes all of a sudden!
@MarioLinkSamus And very soon FFVII Rebirth, Adventures of Elliot and Starfox.
This comes out on my birthday, so it's going to be my gift to myself. I'm going for the Switch 2 version, as like you said, it seems perfect for handheld. I have Shovel Knight on 3DS, Switch and PS4 and it always played best as a handheld game.
I figured the game would turn out great. I would love to get a combo of Mina and Shovel Knight together. Ready to triple dip !
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