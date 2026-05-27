Yosuke Saito and Yuji Horii from Square Enix have revealed the new title for Dragon Quest XII after confirming that development was completely reset following multiple hurdles.

The new title is Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams. As a reminder, the old sub-title was Flames of Fate, with a much darker and oppressive logo.

No platforms have been confirmed at the time of writing, and it sounds like we might be waiting for quite a while for this one to launch. Gosh, it's Metroid Prime 4 all over again, huh?

Despite this, we've gotten our first glimpse at footage from the game, including a look at the main protagonist, who is said to be "beset by strange visions in their sleep". The visuals look nice, and hopefully it'll all run perfectly well on the Switch 2 – if it's confirmed, of course.

Yuji Horii also confirms that the game will feature Akira Toriyama's characters and music from Koichi Sugiyama. Given that Toriyama-san sadly passed away in 2024, we're not entirely sure what this means. Perhaps he contributed to the character designs prior to his passing.

Here's a look at how it's shaping up so far:

So there you have it! We'll keep you updated on any further developments, but as we mentioned earlier, it seems likely that we've got a long wait ahead of us before Beyond Dreams launches.