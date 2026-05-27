Rounding out Dragon Quest's 40th anniversary showcase, we got our very first peek at the next entry in the Dragon Quest monsters spin-off series: The Withered World.

The teaser was admittedly pretty light on details. We saw a bunch of monsters, two young protagonists and... that's about it. It was all accompanied by a vague "Coming Soon" message, though Yuji Horii noted, "we hope to release before [Dragon Quest] XII".

Just in case that sounds like it might be coming soon, the announcement also contained the news that development has restarted on the next mainline entry in the series, so don't get those hopes up just yet.

So, there you have it! Another 'Monsters' game is in the works. We would have liked to see some gameplay, admittedly, or get even the vaguest idea of what this entry will bring to the table, but our fingers are crossed that it won't take too long before we get to hear more about it.

Hey, at least we've got Dragon Quest XI to dive back into (again) on Switch 2 this year.