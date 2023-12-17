We're republishing this list to mark the 30th anniversary of the SNES classic, Mega Man X. Enjoy!

The little blue guy known as Mega Man (along with his various associates and related robots) has had a very long and storied career in video games. Since the NES days, he's starred in some absolute classics of the run-and-gun genre, although for every incredible game or spin-off experience Capcom has delivered, there have arguably been one or two titles that either didn't quite hit the mark or — more often — felt a little too familiar. With so many games in the Blue Bomber's back catalogue, it can be hard to know which ones are the cream of the crop. Well, that's where we come in.

Actually, that's where you come in. Below you'll find every game featuring the words 'Mega Man' in the title ever to grace a Nintendo console (in the West). Yes, that's over 50 games, including all the spin-offs and side adventures — the Xs, ZXs, Zeroes, Battle Networks, and more. We've also included compilations for thoroughness; several of them feature titles that are unavailable separately on a Nintendo console (Mega Man: Power Battle or Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters on Mega Man Anniversary Collection, for example; Mega Man 8 on Mega Man Legacy Collection 2; Mega Man Battle & Chase in Mega Man X Collection).

This ranking is divined from Nintendo Life readers' User Ratings for the games on our database and is subject to real-time fluctuations even after publication. Yes, that means it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below even if you haven't rated your favourites yet. To do so, simply click on the game you wish to rate and assign a score on the Game Page.

Many thanks to everyone who already rated their favourite Mega Men. Now, let's charge up our shot and scroll down to find out which are the best (and, conversely, the worst) Mega Man games on Nintendo consoles...