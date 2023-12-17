We're republishing this list to mark the 30th anniversary of the SNES classic, Mega Man X. Enjoy!
The little blue guy known as Mega Man (along with his various associates and related robots) has had a very long and storied career in video games. Since the NES days, he's starred in some absolute classics of the run-and-gun genre, although for every incredible game or spin-off experience Capcom has delivered, there have arguably been one or two titles that either didn't quite hit the mark or — more often — felt a little too familiar. With so many games in the Blue Bomber's back catalogue, it can be hard to know which ones are the cream of the crop. Well, that's where we come in.
Actually, that's where you come in. Below you'll find every game featuring the words 'Mega Man' in the title ever to grace a Nintendo console (in the West). Yes, that's over 50 games, including all the spin-offs and side adventures — the Xs, ZXs, Zeroes, Battle Networks, and more. We've also included compilations for thoroughness; several of them feature titles that are unavailable separately on a Nintendo console (Mega Man: Power Battle or Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters on Mega Man Anniversary Collection, for example; Mega Man 8 on Mega Man Legacy Collection 2; Mega Man Battle & Chase in Mega Man X Collection).
This ranking is divined from Nintendo Life readers' User Ratings for the games on our database and is subject to real-time fluctuations even after publication. Yes, that means it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below even if you haven't rated your favourites yet. To do so, simply click on the game you wish to rate and assign a score on the Game Page.
Many thanks to everyone who already rated their favourite Mega Men. Now, let's charge up our shot and scroll down to find out which are the best (and, conversely, the worst) Mega Man games on Nintendo consoles...
54. Mega Man Battle Chip Challenge (GBA)
Anyone expecting a typical Mega Man experience from Mega Man Battle Chip Challenge will be overwhelmed by just how different this title is, and it’s a variation of the spin-off Battle Network series to boot. Though there’s a lot to take in at first, there’s actually very little for players to do once things are up and running. Compared to Battle Network, the system here takes far too much control away from you and is based heavily on luck and patience instead of quick thinking and ongoing decisions. Familiar faces and some great music can’t quite save an experience that’ll frustrate more than it pleases.
53. Mega Man Soccer (SNES)
Mega Man Soccer sounds like a game we've made up, but it is real, honest. This 1994 sports crossover pits you against eight teams of Robot Masters, and has a couple of fun ideas, but the execution was just so unremarkable that it's slipped almost entirely from our memory. Every time we see it, it feels like a surprise. "Oh yeah! That... exists!"
52. Mega Man (GG)
51. Mega Man Network Transmission (GCN)
An entry in the Battle Network series, Mega Man Network Transmission has a cel-shaded art style that pops quite nicely, unfair difficulty and a lack of imagination in level design leave MMNT some way off the strongest entries in the spin-off series.
50. Mega Man & Bass (GBA)
Originally released on Super Famicom in Japan, this GBA port is the version of Mega Man & Bass we got in the West nearly five years later. It certainly lives up to the reputation of the series and did enough new things to shake up the well-worn formula. While there are occasions where unfair gameplay can bog down the experience, it offers a surprising amount of replayability and overall solid mechanics.
49. Mega Man Battle & Fighters (Switch eShop)
Mega Man Battle & Fighters is an excellent Neo Geo Pocket Color package that is fairer and more playable in some ways than the arcade originals on which it's based. For fans of the Mega Man formula, there’s lots here to learn and plenty of rewards to be gained from defeating each story’s boss lineup. Getting to grips with each character’s strengths and weaknesses mixes things up, and it’s great fun to study and overcome the attack patterns of your adversaries. Sadly, it’s hamstrung by a prominent and invasive continue option that many will struggle to ignore, and the localisation is non-existent, making it both cumbersome to get into and limited in terms of how much one can be absorbed by the experience.
48. Mega Man Xtreme (GBC)
Mega Man Xtreme is an interesting curio, but its ambitions exceed its abilities. As fantastic as a portable Mega Man X game sounds on paper, in practice Xtreme is little more than a lesser imitation of the console originals. Little in the way of unique content, copious spelling errors, and inferior visuals and audio — as well as control issues, too-frequent loading screens and repetitious padding — mean that all its big ideas are better handled elsewhere.
47. Mega Man II (GB)
Mega Man II isn't the greatest entry in the Blue Bomber's library. Removed from inevitable comparisons to the NES versions of Mega Man 2 and 3, judging the game on its own somewhat clunky merits does it no favours, either. The unique content is limited to a forgettable new boss and new weapon, and perhaps the shortest Wily stage in history. Unless you're an absolute completionist — or afflicted with the same morbid curiosity we are — there's no reason to grab this entry over the multiple good interpretations of Mega Man on the Game Boy.
46. Mega Man Star Force 2 (DS)
Available in Zerker x Ninja and Zerker x Saurian flavours, Mega Man Star Force 2 took the basic template of the first game... and didn't do much different at all, really. It might have had something to do with the fact that this released less than a year after the previous game — Capcom was just churning them out at this point, and there would be a third and final entry in the Star Force line the following year.
45. Mega Man Xtreme 2 (GBC)
Mega Man Xtreme 2 is a major improvement in every way over its predecessor. It looks fantastic, plays very well, offers a smooth and varied experience and draws from a whopping four Mega Man X games. This is much closer to the portable X experience that fans were looking for back in 2001, and while screen size, some minor control issues and a few unresolved problems from the first game contribute a bit of a drag factor, it's still an ultimately enjoyable experience.
44. Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge (GB)
Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge is a decent first attempt at a handheld Mega Man game. It's fairly fun, but you may have the feeling you're playing a watered down version of the NES games, which will end up making you want to play them instead. The game is over in a flash — with just six stages, it's shorter than every other game in the series. Thankfully, Capcom noticed this and kept it in mind for the remaining four Game Boy Mega Man games, each of which has ten or more stages and are, overall, more impressive than this first attempt. Not bad for a fresh(mega)man, though.
Comments 146
Wouldn't a worst-of list be more interesting?
For example, how about Mega Man for DOS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSK0Dcd36ic
@AndyC_MK I didn't see Mega Man 11 on this list either.
@AndyC_MK On Nintendo consoles, of course. Although teeeechnically 8 IS on there, just wrapped up in a couple of the compilations.
@Gamer_Griff Mega Man 11 is at number 18 at the time of writing.
JUSTICE FOR MEGA MAN X COMMAND MISSION
Weird how Zero Collection is higher than Zero/ZX Collection.
Mega Man 3 is the best <3
There's a reason why that heart smiley is a less-than-3, acknowledging Mega Man 3's superiority over all else.
@Gamer_Griff
It is there, position 18 right now. The list moves dynamically based on the user score, so perhaps it shifted positions while you were going across the different pages.
Mega Man 2 should be number 1. MMX is a great game and all, but MM2 is clearly the best of the series, and if the poll wasn't mostly people born past '95 then it would be in the top spot.
Including the collections in the ranking seems redundant. I don’t remember seeing Zelda: CE on the Zelda list.
Anyway, I actually like the ZX games the most.
It's kind of a weird list in terms of order since some descriptions were more positive for some games that were on lower places as well as giving a better place to less complete collections. However, I understand that there are many entries and that you also considered the impact of the games by themselves so it was a difficult list to do.
I'm kinda surprised all of the Battle Network games ranked so low. I figured maybe one of them would reach at least near the top 10, but they're all in the lower half.
@screechums Would love to see some proof of this!
Seems kind of pointless including the collections in these rankings. How can Mega Man X be better than a collection of games that includes Mega Man X, for instance?
I thought there were well over 100 Megaman games? I distinctly remember reading about 63 of them waaaaaaay back in the early naughties. I've played probably 30 myself though.
Edit: my favourites were X and 2 on my Gameboy back in the day. I enjoyed all the ZX's a few Battle ones on GBA. It states The GC/PS2 game as being unfair? That was the one i bought for £40 on release and completed that same afternoon, was rather disappointed in how easy it was.
The more comprehensive Zero collection on Switch was ranked lower than the DS game that only contains the GBA quadrilogy? Aight...
I've still gotta get into this series! I've got the Zero/ZX collection on my wishlist....just waiting for the right time to get it lol.
@AndyC_MK
never heard the expression "hard done by" before, but okay. I think MMX is a great game (even though I've never been able to beat Sigma in my life!), but I think the difficulty level makes it a less universally appreciatable game than MM2.
GOAT: MMX on SNES and MM Legends on PS1.
@screechums I was born in 1976 and still stand by how much more gloriious Mega Man 3 was. That being said....I think this list is fairly accurate overall. That summary of the GCN version of the Mega Man Anniversary Collection was dead on, I’ll have to admit. Such a disappointing configuration that ruined the game for me 😕
okay people it was just a random cheeky comment about the born past '95 thing not a scientific argument! still, MM2 for life!!!
@Magrane
I love MM3. So good. Rush was an especially great addition. And I'm totally with you, I remember I bought MMCollection for Gamecube and tried to play it and thought, "What!? They switched the jump and fire buttons!??!" Worst decision ever made on a control scheme that I can think of. I immediately traded it in and got the collection on PS2, which was a bummer to me personally because it just felt like MM belonged on a Nintendo system since I had only played 1-7 and X-X3 at the time.
What the heck...I couldnt even play MM Legacy Collection on Switch for more than 5 minutes the input lag was so horrendous. How is it even in such a list, let alone top 10??
MEGA MAN X is better then MEGA MAN X collection...
solid list.
@AndyC_MK
You make some great points. It would be a particularly interesting thing to read a good video game historian compare the evolutionary changes between MM1 and MM2 and those between MM1-6 as a series and MMX. Remember though, MM6 had the suit adjustments, too, so X wasn't entirely original on that account. But X did do them better. But also X came out only a month after 6 so those upgrade ideas probably evolved together.
Almost none of the Battle Network games making the top half is a robery
Sorry I find this list to be completely false.
I love Mega Man but 11 just doesn't do it for me. I still haven't finished it.
I like the implication that someone out there has strong feelings about the different qualities of the first 4 Megaman titles on Gameboy.
Seems kind of pointless having the collections in the list, but I can’t argue with MM2 and MMX being in the top 2, I love replaying them.
@Aerona 11 is ok but it's the whole adding and changing things. That was fine when megaman was huge but when there has been a huge hiatus I feel like they should have brought one out based around the ones that were popular Otherwise you lose people.
@BulkSlash I'm actually loved replaying all the ones in new and snes. I think they should all be at the top.
@AndyC_MK
Not sure about right or wrong, I just enjoy a good debate.
Also, I don't consider us strangers. We are brothers in Mega Man.
Love how MM1 & 2 are almost exactly the same game but with several improvements, yet MM1 is ranked one of the worst at #41.
Someone cull the compilations so we have an actual list.
The fact that Mega Man Anniversary Collection (GC) is in the top third and not dead last completely invalidates this list. The reversed controls with no way to customize make it completely unplayable. It's frustrating, because it would have been a good game otherwise. I had to return it and get the PS2 edition instead to have jump and shoot in the right locations. I have quibbles with some of the other rankings as well, but that one is just plain wrong.
i always loved battle chip challenge as a kid, but i can see why it gets its hate
@Obito_Sigma those several improvements are BIG ones, to be fair, MM1 has a lot of jank whereas 2 mainly beefs it towards the end (boobeam trap, infamously)
Mega Man 1 on NES nailed it with the cover art.
NINJA APPROVED
The collections should be taken out tbh and the games ranked by themselves ... it’s weird not to see the X games from 4-8 not ranked just because....
I X-pected MM2 or MMX in number 1, and was not disappointed. Love this series!
@screechums @andy_MK
Thank you for that fun, passionate, and yet considerate debate. I think I have that debate with my brother once a year (except swap x with x4 as that is my favorite).
I think this list would make more sense if you just removed the collections. It's sort of bizarre.
Bad Box Art Mega Man will always be the best Mega Man. He isn't the Mega Man we want, but he's the Mega Man we deserve.
Please ignore what they said about Mega Man Battle Network 1 and don't start with it. It's aged like absolute milk and is the worst in the series. Try 2 or 3 or even 6 instead.
@Zeropulse
You're welcome. X4 is fun. Probably the easiest of the X series, but I still can't beat it!!
I have never played Megaman before but Megaman Powered Up PSP was the cutest one. (Chibi looking) 🤩
Ok ... I never knew there were so many (51) Mega Man games!
Megaman 7 is a very underrated game. It’s the most Saturday-morning-cartoonesque game I’ve ever played. Amazing music, too.
I’m really not into Mega Man. I’ve tried both MM2 and MMX (the best two according to this list) and just couldn’t get into them. I really don’t like not being able to shoot up and diagonal.
I prefer my platformers slower paced with a focus on exploration, so that’s another reason. I do like the looks of Legends 1 & 2 and Tron Bonne, but they’re about as far removed from a traditional Mega Man game as you can get.
I kinda wish collections weren't in consideration to a degree, but they can be different beasts all together.
That being said, Mega Man 3 for NES is still my favorite of the bunch.
The original Mega Man might have some flaws, but are there really 40 Mega Man games better than it? 🤣
@Dirty0814 I think it's okay that they switched it up a bit considering how retro focused 9 and 10 were. For me I think the soundtrack is pretty weak and the levels drag on.
@Yoshisaur Mega Man 1 doesn't get enough love
Happy to see the king (Mega Man X) on top where it belongs!
I always go back and forth on whether Mega Man 2 or 3 is better but then I remember that 2 has that awful turret boss and the stage that precedes it. There's nothing overly terrible about the stage except that the music is awful and repetitive in a game that mostly has great music. Plus there's some things that still feel a bit janky in 2 like the series still hadn't quite found its identity. I never cared much for the numbered items, and bosses like Air Man are just weird with how I'm pretty sure some of his attacks can't be dodged.
So 3 for me. I would say Mega Man 9 is my favorite Mega Man Game overall. Somewhere in my top ten would also be Mega Man X2 and X (I actually prefer X2 over X), all four Zero games, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X4, and Mega Man ZX. Don't know if I could put them in a particular order.
Megaman soccer provided hours upon hours of fun back in the 90s. Definitely deserved a better rank!
@Sinton Yeah, I thought about that too.
Glad to see mega man 11 rank high amongst the original series. Only 2, 3, and 9 beat it. I was listening to retronauts and they ranked it dead last... I respect those people and everything but it definitely seemed like "old man yells at cloud" justification for its low rank.
Though I respect the X series, Battle Network and Legends will always be my favorite. I felt more involved with the story in those entries.
Yeah... disagree with the whole list. Especially with the first Mega Man at spot 41.
Idk how the Megaman X Collection for the Switch can be so high on the score. At least, for the 1st part (which includs X, X2, X3 and X4) the controls have an unberable input lag. Idk why. Unless some update solved this...
I'm disappointed in how low many of the Battle Network games rank. Unpopular opinion maybe, but I prefer those entries over the (admittedly few) Mega Man platformers I've played. I do agree with Blue/White being the highest ranked out of them, at least.
I also liked the Star Force games and like what they brought to the table in terms of combat, but Battle Network was better IMO.
Very nostalgia biased ranking and counting collections is very unfair. Which makes it more silly because X and 2 is ranked above collections that have both and more. Then we have Zero collection above Zero ZX collection... Yeah this list is awful. Community rankings were always a mistake.
Way too many of these games
Megaman X is better than the collection that includes Megaman X because if I buy Megaman X I can play that and enjoy it, but if I buy the collection I have all those other games I don't want to play but will feel tempted to play. I may try playing them, not like them, and then feel disappointed and have wasted my time. I may feel guilty about not playing something I spent money on. Even if I resist that temptation it's still there nagging at me.
I find the list weird that 'collections' are included as games in the series. Sure they have bonus stuff added, but it's mostly separated from the games which are in themselves ranked individually. Makes for a weird list to me.
Mega Man X is truly a wonderful game. Mega Man 2 and 3 are my favourites. I don't know that I could even choose between them. Mega Man 2 is just such a solid and well made game. Mega Man 3 had a couple flaws, but when that first came out, I remember how enthralled me and my friends were. Breakman, who was this mysterious guy? And the shock of beating the first 8 masters and expecting Wily only to have 4 'new' stages that had the 8 masters from MM2!!
@Ardisan @Ulanda This is what we get when people just downvote games they have never played instead of utilizing the proper option of not rating a game if you don't know what it's about.
I didn't expect to see 51 entries for this list!
That is a whole lotta Mega Man.
Just goes to show how many years have passed since I'd spend time afterschool with friends taking turns and trying to find the best order of stages to beat Mega Man and Mega Man 2.
Also, purely my opinion but compared to the series' original title in Japan (Rock Man), Mega Man is such a superior name I'm surprised Japan never reverse-imported it.
@screechums I did and felt the same thing with my GC version! Total letdown for a game born in the NES era.
@aSmilingMan Completely agree! Mega Man Soccer was a fun ride when 16-bit Mega Man was just starting out! I remember trying to figure out how to unlock the Wily CPU character.
@Shadowthrone The MM3 story, colors and graphics makes this game beat out Mega Man 2 by a nose. Yes Mega Man 2 had stability and the same cartoony visuals, catchy music vibe.....but I think nostalgia of that first impression drives up the popularity.
Mega man 8? Y'all forgot!
@Bigbear1up This list was for games on Nintendo consoles. Mega Man 8 never appeared on a Nintendo console outside of a collection. So therefore it's not included by itself.
Just came here to shill my favorite Mega Man series, Battle Network. Rest In Peace. I still have a janky copy of Megaman Battle Network 3 Blue stuffed in a leather case somewhere with my old GBASP. I boot it up every now and then to hear the music <3 and see the timeless pixel art.
@Tasuki ahhh ok cool then!
X is number 1 😎
https://images.app.goo.gl/2iE811E7u2JfCAgL7
I thought Battle Network would be a little bit higher than that. The other games are good but for me battle network are the best of them follow by legends.
The ranking of the entirety of Battle Network makes this list questionable. I can only assume most didn't play them.
I mean, I can accept people prefer Mega as a platformer, but please let's be honest, people put the entirety of BN and Star Force under some of the worst platformer mega man, like, really, the same games everyone says they suck are above some of the beloved BN, wtf...
While "Mega Man: Network Transmission" does have some difficulty spikes, it's not that difficult of a game, certainly easier than any of the classic games save for maybe the Easy Mode of 10 & 11.
Meanwhile, its excellent gameplay as a brilliant cross between the Battle Network and classic/X styles (along with removing the stupid letter-based Battle Chip restriction from the other BN games) is what makes it the best game in the Battle Network sub-series despite technically being a spin-off.
Rockman and Forte/Megaman and Bass seems very low. I’d have used the SFC version ahead of the GBA one as it’s far superior.
It also uses many assets from the Saturn/PS1 Rockman 8.
Put this in YouTube video format and I will watch the crap out of it
Move the compilation in their own list !!!!
I would take the collections out of the list. Of course they will score higher, but it´s unfair. We want to know which GAMES are better, not pack of games...
Everybody else is wrong and Mega Man 5 is in fact the best in the series.
I think this list might be a bit better without the compilations...i mena thats bit cheap to put in....I also think that MM3 is better than MM2. I feel like MM2 refined the MM formula, but MM3 perfected it and added in some cool things like the slide and the first appearance of Protoman
@X68000 Probably because it's Japanese-exclusive.
RockBoard is also missing from this list of "every game on a Nintendo console".
Unless some smartypants wants to argue it doesn't count because it's not a "Mega Man" game.
This list is all kinds of wacky. Up is down. Day is night. For example, not placing Mega Man 2 or 3 at the top spot is blasphemous on its own but to set them 5 spots apart is truly bizarre. I thought they were "two sides of the same coin".
Uhm how does this review mean mega man battle network 5 is more of the same old not much cheange when it is the most unique 1 in the series gameplay wise....
I think MM2 gets way too much praises. It's a flawed game, but hey, it was the first great game of the series, and it must have been amazing to play it in its prime. On the NES my favourite one is 5 because of the really nice and varied levels.
@AndyC_MK oh God, you're 2 years older than me and act this weird?
But I also really like Mega Man X.
What? Mega Man X Legacy Collection, where Mega Man X is included in HD with more options and stuff gets ranked 3#
And SNES original gets 1#?
That doesn't make sense
@masterLEON ah... what?
Um this isn’t every Mega Man game, not every Mega Man by a longshot not sure why you said every game game, it’s not even every game on a Nintendo Console.
Haven't seen anyone mention Legends 2. I saw MM64, which was great, but Mega is still stuck in space and no one seems to care. Legends 2 was an amazing game. I know it wasn't a Nintendo game (which I didnt see as a requirement from the articles title), but as previously stated, they didnt even list all the megaman games on nintendo consoles. Still though, MM2 has to be my favorite simply from nostalgia.
mega man 2 sux 😎
Just the fact that 3 Game Boy Mega Man games are ranked higher than the original NES Mega Man...is silly.
Granted, later games refined the formula. But shouldn't the original get points for inventing the formula to begin with?
In the days before Mega Man 2, Mega Man 1 was flat out amazing.
I love mega man games. Mega Man X4, X Command Mission, Battle Network 3 Blue are some of my favorites.
@KingMike "Rockman & Rockman X 5-in-1 Box Set" also is japanese only for nintendo switch.
@nessisonett I would like a spin-off legacy collection (Megaman and Bass, X Command Mission, Maverick Hunter X and more)
Mega Man 2, 3, X, X4, Zero 3, Battle Network 2, 3 Blue, Legends 2 are solid games.
WHERE IS MEGAMAN LEGENDS 2!!!
THAT ONE DESERVES TOP 10 STATUS
Also BATTLE NETWORK 5 is DEFINITELY the best one
Epic fail including collections, but not Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legends 2, Mega Man X7, Mega Man X8, Misadventures of Tron Bonne, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, or Mega Man 2 & 3 from Tiger Electronics.
Ah! MegaMan 1....the original Dark Souls game. One of the hardest achievements in gaming.
List (to start the conversation) of hardest games to beat:
3. MegaMan 1 (NES)
2. Ghosts n' Goblins (NES, Arcade)
1. High Noon Revolver (Switch) *[PC version is notably different, and to my knowledge, no gamer has ever beaten the Switch game]
Mega Man 2 has always been my favorite music is the best in my opinion.
@screechums Not really. I was born in ‘85 and I think that game is overrated.
Wow..Megaman 2 not in the top spot like every other ranked list out there? I’m shocked! And a little happy. Love Megaman, most favourite game franchise of all time. But man is that game overrated. For me, Legends 2, MMX4, MMX, ZX Advent, Legends 1, MM8, MM11, MM4, Zero 3 & MMX8 are my top 10.
Mega Man 9 & 10 are the best.
Also, 4 & 5 are better than 2 & 3.
FIGHT ME
For once I agree with a list wholeheartedly, nice job to everyone who voted 👍🏻
@screechums I agree that Mega Man 2 is amazing, and it is the first one I played as a child in the late 80s; however, Mega Man X on SNES is the first Mega Man game to truly blow me away. It will always be my personal favorite.
I guess my point is, there are some 80s kids out here too that prefer X. 🙂
@SirCarbs I was born in 85 as well, and while I don’t think Mega Man 2 is overrated (I love it), I fully believe that X on SNES is the pinnacle of the series. It is one of those games that I go back and play through again every couple of years.
So many great games in the 8/10 score region. Never realized Megaman is underrated! It’s painful to see that Megaman 64 rating. Lol.
There’s so many 9/10-10/10 titles in the series for me. Probably most overall successful series in gaming history for me.
It's hard to believe today that Megaman was an annual franchise or received multiple games a year at one point. Now it's a C-Tier franchise for Capcom.
The mere idea of Mega Man playing soccer always makes me chuckle for some reason.
About the games, granted I've only played Mega Man 1, 2, The Wily Wars and Battle & Fighters (also played Smash and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 as Mega Man if that counts), but it was recently until I played The Wily Wars that the classic series left me wanting more classic Mega Man, maybe also to try the X series (of which I've played Mega Man X on the SNES mini).
Beyond the classic and X series, I'm not really interested in the other series.
I'm gonna say I have an easier time remembering the Robot Masters and their weaknesses of Mega Man 1 over those from Mega Man 2.
Collections aren't a game, they're loads of games
Megaman 11 is the only one I beat so far. Good game. Only watched the Megaman Legend games, but I think those are my favourites. Even the Spin Off is great.
The original NES Megamans have a great vibe. I am sure they are pretty hard to beat but worth it. I could not say which I like best.
I am really looking forward to the Network collection. Should be interesting.
Why is a collection containing the ''best'' game not number? I always hate those ranked list lol, but this is silly.
Not much of a Megaman guy, I've played the NES titles 1 through 5, and 7 & 8 and I think it was X4 that had the funny voice acting, that's about it, all of it was alright but not amazing, I'll take many other action-platform-shooters before these. Sole expection is the PSP megaman game, The remake of Megaman 1, Megaman Powered Up, That game is awesome with its extensive level creator and playable boss characters, it's too bad it's probably gonna be forever stuck on the system.
My first thought: there's 53 of them?!
My Top 5 Mega Man Games:
.. from what I’ve played. I’ve not even nearly come close to playing all 50+ games, sheesh.
… Wun can only hope.
I agree with the top 3, but not in that order.
I'd move Mega Man 3 in front of X as the #1 best game in the series.
4 and 6 shouldnt ranked that low those 2 were good games.
Having collections on this list looks strange.
Nice to see one of my favorite games ever and the game that started my passion for games in general and made me a hardcore fan of the Mega Man series so high up on the list. That's Mega Man 3
Battle Network is one of the best action RPG formulas of all time. Grid-based, bullet hell-esque combat, with turn-based attack (chip) selection. It perfectly blends turn-based tactical decision-making with real-time combat.
Combine that with sprawling dungeon crawling goodness, and you have a near-perfect top-down action RPG framework. Compelling art design seals the deal, with Battle Network's only weakness being its less than stellar storyline.
A slightly more mature reboot exploring the risks of AI and data science would be incredible.
thanks for trying to keep rock relevant guess... do feel like some of these games are ranked oddly imo
I don't think the compilations should be included. Also how can an individual game be listed higher than a compilation including that game???
Is Mega Man 64 so much better than the first NES Mega Man? I have not played MM64, but based on this ranking I really should. Really?
Leaving the games that originally released on sony consoles out is unprofessional and petty. Not surprising from nintendo fanboys though.
@Biquet What's the name of this website again?
get those compilations out of there! ridiculous. ruins the list, especially the top ten. who cares about compilations in this context? especially the ones whose games are all represented elsewhere on the list.
seriously gang, rethink this format as single titles only. I really don't think this is working.
@screechums
I was born in 85 and X is my favorite MegaMan game, followed by 2 and 3. incidentally I did rank all 3 "10s."
@XMancs
"Is Mega Man 64 so much better than the first NES Mega Man?"
i mean it's an aggregate score from random uncompelled reviewers. so. no.
@-wc- I'm inclined to agree. When you have things like the MegaMan X Collection and the MegaMan X Legacy Collection it feels redundant as the only difference is X Collection has slightly less lag and some PSOne emulation issues, but the Legacy Collection has lag on the SNES games and X7 and X8...
Their inclusion feels like splitting hairs (or really love the PS2 games... Well just X8. Never met someone who liked X7) and in principal are better than just the X games on their own.
TL;DR yeah the collections ruin these lists for me and just push down other games, complicate and clutter the list. It just makes more sense to split the games from their collections and just mention what collections they're on at the end. Just makes the list feel more complete.
@Biquet well this is a Nintendo focused site and this list is a Nintendo only list. It's not petty it's just the nature of a fansite. But, I do think you should split the PSOne and PS2 games out from their collections (X4-X8 and MegaMan 8) as it just makes the list feel better then forcing the collections into the list (and there is not much of a difference from the Anniversary Collection/X Collection from their Legacy Collection counterparts except some extra bells and whistles and MegaMan 9-10 and X7-X8.
Love Nintendolife, but sometimes they do make odd editorial decisions.
Huh, there's a few of those I've never even heard of. You taught me something new today. My only quibble is that the collections bloated it.
I'm ignoring/blocking obvious troll, user @Biquet and I encourage others to do so. I have a wide tolerance for differing opinions but this account is clearly operating in bad faith.
Please don't feed the trolls.
@Wexter I agree that if X7/8 et al are available via compilations, they should be included in the list as their own entry. the compilation they come from could still be discussed in the text and linked to and everything.
OTOH I can see how it gets more complicated when you consider the actual nature of the list. these games are not individually available on Nintendo consoles, thus, not user reviewed along with the ones that are, on this site. so they made a choice.
@Tempestryke
yes that is also my only complaint about the list. forgot to mention that I really enjoyed reading it!
I purchased the Megaman X Legacy Collection on Switch on day one and stopped playing it after less than an hour due to very poor performance on the very first level of Megaman X.
I don't remember if it had input lag as some comments mention, but it did have huge drops in frame rate. If they can't even do the first level right...
Playing through many of these via retroarch series x
Good to see the compilations added. Their value is unprecedented, especially the X games that add the double fights. Fun stuff!
@Contes Disable the screen bezels to fix performance. Pretty sure that got patched, too but I could be wrong.
@Magician That game wasn't made by Capcom (they gave permission though)
And I will die on this hill, but I love Command Mission and the Legends franchise deserves more love. I still hate Capcom for cancelling Legends 3
It's MM2 for me - one of the all-time greats! Generally though, MM games are solid. I have found myself frustrated finally playing the Zero collection - what is with those games being so hard and obtuse? They have such a good reputation too.
The Zero and ZX games are terrible. My favorite is either 11 or X. But 11 is way too short for 30$.
Mega Man 2 is also extremely overrated. 9 is close to 11 and X, but it's the difficulty is so cheap it makes the penny look like a 100$bill.
Collections don't count unless it's a remaster like Super Mario Allstars
Just a question about internet etiquette, do you have to read all comments on a reposted article before commenting?
11 was the first MM game that really held my attention. Too bad they don't do more with this character nowadays. Just when I was getting interested.
Even though I absolutely disagree with this list cause I really think the amount of praise MM2 and MM3 get are from nostalgia or because that was many people's first MM game...
I am happy to see the Zero games being high on the list cause they really are great games.
Tap here to load 146 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...