Link's Awakening turns 30 today, having launched in Japan on 6th June 1993. Despite the very modest hardware that hosted it, the developers turned out a full-featured, full-fat Zelda adventure on Game Boy which left a mark on the series.

It was in Link's Awakening that trading sequences were introduced, not to mention fishing, flying with cuccos, playing an ocarina, and several other elements that became standard for the series for a long time. Perhaps more impressively, its touching reality-questioning narrative — with significant hints of David Lynch and Twin Peaks — helped elevate the boyhood adventures to rescue princesses of the previous entries into a more mature, engaging realm of storytelling.

Three decades on, there are three distinct versions of the game available to play, and two of them are on Switch. You've got the original monochrome release from 1993, the colour DX version which launched for Game Boy Color in 1998 — the one available via a Nintendo Switch Online subscription — and Grezzo's 2019 remake on Switch.

Each of these versions has its merits and fans, and we should be clear that there's certainly no 'bad' version of the game, but we wondered which of them is the preferred way to play among Nintendo fans these days. Does the purity of the OG experience trump the colour palette and extra dungeon of the DX one? Does the addition of the Camera Shop make the GBC edition the pick? Or is the reimagined Koholint from the Switch remake too lovely to pass up in 2023?

There's a poll at the bottom of the page, but first let's see what Team Nintendo Life has to say...