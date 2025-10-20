"Among the finest action role-playing titles ever crafted, possibly even the finest, and a game that absolutely no RPG fan should miss."
This quote, from our 2009 review of the 1995 action-RPG, Terranigma, should give you some idea of just how highly we regard the third slice of what's known as the "Gaia Trilogy" — that's Illusion of Gaia, Soul Blazer and then this bad boy — all developed by Quintet.
Whilst some experiences, especially when it's been three decades since the game first released, tend to crumble and fade with time, Terranigma (and its predecessors) looks and plays as fantastically as ever. They're all-timers this lot, and Terranigma might just be the best of the three. Facts.
Quintet's third slice of Earth-resurrecting action sees players assume control of Ark, a young lad who, as things tend to go in action-RPGs of the anime/manga style, soon becomes embroiled in some very serious, world-altering business. As the very first human to leave his village to explore the "underworld" Ark is off on an absolute cracker of an adventure, one in which he must seek out and resurrect the continents of a long-lost surface world, in a narrative that serves up some real emotional gut punches.
Of all three games in the trilogy, Terranigma is the most emotional, unafraid to deal with death, loss, and our own mortality. The existentialism and philosophising gets you properly hooked into what's happening; the game also gives you loads of variety in its locations as you progress and, most importantly of all, the combat still holds up.
Ark is a surprisingly capable little scrapper who can easily go toe to toe with Link circa A Link to the Past (a game that's very similar in its combat overall). Our red-headed hero is perhaps a little more nimble than Link, and there's lots to explore in special attacks and different gear as you go. It's got all the good bits where they need to be.
It's also an adventure that continues to benefit greatly from the SNES's graphical style and fancy Mode-7 effects. This stuff just hit a real sweet spot in never looking old. Its style refuses to be diminished by the years passing, and it therefore sits with the likes of A Link To The Past, Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, and the rest of the games in this trilogy, lest we forget, in belonging to a very special reserve of properly timeless Super Nintendo titles.
If you've never played it, you might want to sort that out, is what we're trying to say basically (easier said than done in the US, we know).
There's also the small matter of a soundtrack that gives Chrono Trigger (this writer's number one choice of SNES score) a very close run for its money. It really does sound that great, and it's a fitting backdrop for writing, characterisation and a sense of scale and adventure that's as good as anything you'll play on the 16-bit console.
It's mad, then, that Terranigma never released in the US, arriving in Japan this very day in 1995, and a year later to Europe and Australia. Therefore, loads have never played it. Even folks who've been around since back in the day. It's just one of those games that ended up being unavailable a lot of players whom we reckon, should they find the time to fit in a playthrough in the here and now, might just earn themselves a brand new SNES favourite.
As the conclusion of our 10/10 review back in 2009 puts it:
"There are honestly very few role-playing game experiences quite as enjoyable or engrossing as the one found in Terranigma. It does for action RPGs what games like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger did for the more traditional RPG market. And while it might not have the brand recognition of the aforementioned titles, it's one of those RPGs that once you play it, you'll never forget the experience. It's also the kind of game that will remind you why you love RPGs in the first place and one you'll find yourself coming back to time and time again."
Well now. Excuse us as we head up into the loft to hook up the old Super Nintendo...
Have you played Terranigma? Tempted to give it a go for its birthday? Let us know!
I've only heard of this game a few times and have never played it, but happy 30th anniversary anyway!
Is it avaliable on VConsole/NSO?
Used to have a mint copy of this but never played it. Wish I’d never sold it as I’m sure it’s worth quite a bit now!
There aren't many snes games i haven't played seeing as i was there since the begging but this is one of them. Definitely mean to check it out one of these days.
One of the best I ever played. Highly recommended!
Can't say I ever played this game, or any of this series. Which is a big fault on my side. They aren't readily available on Switch, though, are they?
Happy 30th anniversary Terranigma - looking forward to finally playing it myself at some point (how I wish they rereleased so it were more convenient, doesn't matter if on NSO, part of a collection or a remaster/remake)!
:Never released: 'But', sez I to myself, 'I know I played it at some poin...' ohhh, yeahhh, that handy dandy little certain z-titled program I used to use 😁
@PlusFan Nope, never been rereleased. And unless they do some sort of "Collection of Gaia" (Square Enix doesn't do NSO), it's likely to remain in purgatory...
Way back in the 90s i sold my snes at a local market and instantly regretted it. Whenever i walked past the market after that they had my copy of teranigma with my save file playing. Haunts me to this day. Worst decision selling my snes with over 20 games + super scope for a measly 90 quid 🤢. Now whenever i see an article about teranigma it reminds me if this!
I never played it, but I'd really love to. Even a simple port would be fine for me, it already looks great as it is.
Played it, loved it! Easily one of my favourite games and the avatar I am using, is the same Ark from this game. Happy anniversary, Terranigma!
I got myself a repro cart and my Hyperkin Supaboy ready to play in all its unofficial glory, but I haven't sat down to take the big plunge yet.
First game to make me cry.
Oh how I would love a re-release on modern consoles, just as is.
It’s a true gem. Released during that peculiar lateish SNES era when focus was starting to shift to what the future held with the N64, just as many developers seemed to really harness the full potential of SNES programming! Compare the early Snes 90s games to the tail end and it is very noticeable how they look and sound. It is curious this has never been released.
Back in the day, Europe used to get the short end of the stick. Now North American gamers get the short end due to pretty much all of the games including the older Final Fantasy, Super Mario RPG and Earthbound that were released in America but not in Europe are now officially released in Europe but classic games like Terranigma and Doshin the Giant still haven’t been released in North America.
I sampled this (out of desperation to play it) via emulation. Until my laptop quit, I at least put in 2hrs of gametime roughly, but I would really rather play a formal release in the US, so I haven't touched it since. SE seems to be digging a touch in the crates lately, so there is a chance of a re-release... Then my SNES RPG journey will be completed. I just hope they don't HD-2D it-- I feel it's sublime the way it is and would lose some of its visual charm, but that's just me.
What a great time for them to consider bringing it out in NA.
Yes, and HD-2D Remake WHEN?!?!
Illusion of Gaia is criminally underrated. Wonderful game.
Overall I really love this game. But when I played it, I did have some issues with some of the game design.
I think the magic is implemented very poorly. It is a hassle to use magic because you can only have one thing equipped at a time.
And if you try to use a magic spell from your menu without equipping it, the unpausing animation forces you to face south, so you can only fire downwards. ... Quite a bad oversight.
Additionally, I didn't like how the majority of boss fights completely lock you out of being able to use your spells arbitrarily - with the exception of that Bloody Mary fight that requires you to use magic. ...but up until that point, the game has been conditioning you to think that boss fights are no-magic zones, so it's just kind of confusing.
The other big issue I had was with the pacing - the first half of the game is dungeon after dungeon after dungeon, while the last half of the game is sidequest after sidequest after sidequest. I think the pacing is quite unbalanced, and it can lead to fatigue.
I played through this for the first time last year. It definitely doesn't hold up to my memories of Soulblazer and Illusion of Gaia, but not bad.
I know I always go hd2d this hd2d that but for real, HD2D remakes of the Enix snes arpg trilogy!
Now that they are trying arpgs with Elliott in that style and just from the demo it seems to work just fine, come on we need Soul Blazer / Illusion of Time / Terranigma! We need Secret and Trials of Mana!
Oh and we still need FFVI and Chrono Trigger even if they're not arpgs.
i wish the gaia trilogy was remastered or remade ..
The "best" ( actually favourite ) game of all time for me ~
All the pictures I saw of this game made me think it was going to better than it ultimately was; gorgeous pixel work, but the game never quite clicked with me when I finally did play it.
