The Sensor Bar. Flimsy little plastic box with the world's longest, spindliest cable. An irritation to every Wii owner who has ever had to move their console. What was it good for?
There's not a lot to the Sensor Bar. A little device that emits some infrared light. If the Wii Remote is pointed at one, it recognises that's where the TV is. It's not high-tech. Famously, its functionality can be replicated by two candles. Cheap, cheerful, reliable.
The Wii's motion controls weren't always implemented in particularly complementary ways. Anyone who's ever had to pull off a special move by aggressively shaking the remote, or perform intricate aerial manoeuvres via tilting a controller will gladly tell you that. But did anyone have a problem with pointing?
The concept of pointing and clicking dates back to some of the earliest electronic games. Not just clicking a mouse in adventure and strategy games, but further back to clicking a trigger in the early light gun games and the electronic shooting ranges that inspired them. Over a decade before introducing the NES Zapper, Nintendo had already operated businesses for electronic clay pigeon shooting in abandoned bowling alleys and later brought out a home equivalent that projected flying ducks on players' walls. Pointing and shooting are more deeply engrained into Nintendo's DNA than the D-Pad, representing some of their first work with electronic entertainment.
Though the limited commercial impact of the Super Scope and concerns about representing itself as a family-friendly brand may have put off Nintendo from dabbling with the technology for around a decade and a half afterwards, light guns found massive success in arcades at the time, through games from such developers as Namco, Sega, Midway, Taito, and Konami.
The Wii's marketing focus was all on the accelerometer, but the secret sauce was in the infrared sensor.
A diverse library of titles steadily built itself on the technology, from the pioneering 3D design sensibilities found in games like Virtua Cop and Time Crisis, to the live-action laserdisc games Mad Dog McCree and Who Shot Johnny Rock, to later technological experiments like Silent Scope and Police 911. It's a critically important part of gaming history, and one that was soon forgotten as arcades died out and consumers swapped their old CRTs for HD Ready TVs.
The Wii's marketing focus was all on the accelerometer, getting people up out of their seats to bowl, dance and generally gesticulate wildly, but the secret sauce was in the infrared sensor. It's what made navigating the main menu so intuitive, crossbow aiming so quick and satisfying in Twilight Princess (not to mention Link's Crossbow Training), and brought whole new genres to the console. Giving the controller a sense of where the player's display was allowed for a whole new range of intricate actions, and even hard-nosed gaming veterans became believers in the technology when they saw its application in Metroid Prime Trilogy and Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition.
Excitement for the Wii Remote was so high that Nintendo rereleased a range of GameCube titles as 'New Play Control' versions. Success of these titles was varied, but the generally agreed highlights of the series were the new versions of Pikmin 1 and 2, which used pointer controls to aim your Pikmin — a feature so well received that it was featured heavily in the original Wii U version of Pikmin 3.
Pointer controls also encouraged ports of older titles like light gun games, The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return, Ghost Squad, and Mad Dog McCree, and point-and-click games like Broken Sword and Telltale Games' LucasArts revivals in the Monkey Island and Sam & Max series. Even games that were designed with a touchscreen in mind, like the DS's Another Code and Trauma Center, would receive pointer-centric sequels on the Wii. Genres that hadn't been thought of as viable home console releases for years finally found a home again. The technology even led Nintendo to re-releasing its most iconic light gun game, Duck Hunt, on the Wii U Virtual Console with Wii Remote support.
Flash forward to 2017. The Wii U — which, let's not forget, had a 'sensor bar' built into the GamePad itself to enable off-TV pointer-based play and compatibility with the Wii's library — is regarded as a commercial failure and a mark against Nintendo's reputation. The Wii is now deeply unfashionable, and the company wants to distance itself from the branding. The Switch would not feature a Sensor Bar and IR functionality was reduced to an infrared sensor in the bottom of the right Joy-Con.
Haven't we lost something valuable there? The expanding popularity of the Switch and the diversity of titles on the eShop has led to all sorts of quirky games finding niche audiences. Genres that had been thought of as unmarketable in the 2010s are now thriving. Nintendo has brought first-party ports of games to the console that once featured IR pointer support. Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D All-Stars' version of Galaxy attempt to replicate the intuitive, reliable controls of their original releases via the Joy-Con's gyroscope, but without the sensor bar they lack that real-world reference point to maintain accurate tracking. Skyward Sword HD also suffered from the loss of the sensor bar to help keep its gyro-based sword positioning in check.
You need only compare the pointing of the original World of Goo to the Switch port to get a sense of just how much more reliable the infrared tech is. Unless a bright light source interferes with your sensor bar, of course, but we're told real gamers play only in dank, darkened basements, so they shouldn't be troubled by inconveniences like twinkling Christmas tree decorations. Or, you know, sunlight.
There are downsides to IR, then, but they simply don't outweigh the benefits. Gyro-based cursors inevitably drift, lack accuracy compared to the IR equivalent, and need to be reset and recalibrated frequently. Gyro controls can work well, particularly when they're supplemented by analogue aiming, such as in Splatoon or Metroid Prime Remastered, but your Switch doesn't know where you're pointing your Joy-Con or where your TV is. Gyro aiming is a compromise.
Maybe there's a future for pointer controls, though, IR or otherwise. Gyro advocates have been so persistent that even Sony is starting to support the technology in big titles like The Last of Us Part I and God of War Ragnarök. There is also a glimmer of hope for light gun fans with the PC release of The House of the Dead Remake receiving support for the Sinden Light Gun, which works with modern televisions, unlike your NES Zapper and other traditional light guns. Players have discovered that the Switch Joy-Con can function as a stand-in Sensor Bar, so while Nintendo abandoned the bar itself, it hasn't totally forgotten IR tech on Switch — it's just limited to novelty 'cameo' functions in the Labo series, Brain Training, 1-2-Switch, and a handful of other titles.
Nintendo has re-released old controllers in the past, with Nintendo Switch Online subscribers able to pick up Bluetooth versions of the NES, SNES, and N64 pads to use on their Switch. We still don't know exactly how Pikmin 4 controls on Switch, but we do miss the accuracy of old-fashioned IR pointing. Perhaps it's up to us to let Nintendo know we still care about this stuff. Some of us may still have the bitter taste of terms like "waggle" and "shovelware" in our mouths, but maybe we just need to... recalibrate a little.
As someone that turns off the gyro aiming in Splatoon, I’m happy the Switch went further away from the Wii remote’s “functionality.” Skyward Sword and other such games on Wii were sometimes more frustrating than fun if you played them the way they were intended.
That said, I’m looking forward to the new Warioware and possibly the 1-2-Switch sequel if the motion control stuff is fun. I’m all for silly motion control party games, but largely prefer things to be a bit more grounded for regular games.
Motion controls were always a novelty, not a legit control style.
I didn’t play a single game where I thought the Wii remote was an asset. The best thing about Metroid Prime Remastered was the ability to play with traditional controls.
Link’s Crossbow Training was a ton of fun. 😊
The light gun VC games like Duck Hunt just had a little too much lag and imprecision to feel like the originals.
Wii pointer controls are so much better then gyro. Gyro is great for precision aiming in something like splatoon but boot up Mario Galaxy or Metroid Prime on Switch and you'll notice right away that the Wii control was superior.
Still have my WU plugged in on my desk. Along with my Super Mario red/blue Wiimote.
I do...well...kinda. What I DO NOT MISS is the freakishly' long cord of the Sensor bar. Though could've been alleviated if I bought the cordless one. But at the time when I got my first Wii, the wireless/cordless variety didn't exist yet until 2 years later.
As for the motion aiming, I didn't really have any issues aside from having to position the Sensor Bar itself. It was much easier to place it on my CRT TV than my HD TV.
Do I miss it? Well...yes...and no. To put it simply: 50% miss it, 50% not miss it.
Wii Version of Resident Evil 4 is still the definitive release of that game in my eyes, pointer controls work so well for that, I honestly didn't love them for many other like Metroid Prime 3 for example I don't think was all that great.
Motion controls as a novelty, sure. Motion controls as an integral part of the system, no. Other than a few niche experiences on the Wii, they were more frustrating than fun.
We still have the WiiU hooked up to our TV. After I transferred my Wii to it at launch it became our all-in-one Wii player (RIP GCN compatibility). We still use the WiiU a lot and usually to play Wii titles. The IR pointer was a great way to interact with titles. It still feels incredibly intuitive and futuristic even now. I was playing CHAINGUNNER (I forget the full name) on Switch yesterday using the gyro controls for pointing. It worked fairly well, but I did find myself missing the old Wii days where I would rock GHOST SQUAD for hours at a time.
The biggest issue with the sensor bar was its relative size to your TV.
When I used it on my dads small "portable TV" it was basically 1:1 and felt great, when I got my 42inch plasma it was harder
They could slap a sensor bar on the Dock of the Switch 2. Maybe.
I don't miss the sensor bar to be honest. It's useful for a pretty limited number of games and for most of them I prefer gyro controls. Especially as I prefer playing handheld.
I'm sorry to say, but I hate motion controls. Never found any time where I found them preferable to traditional controls. I agree that they worked better with the Wii as pointer rather than gyro with joycons, but my vast preferance on both Wii U and Switch is to play with Pro controller only (or button controls only on Switch Lite).
My family had a Wii, which I got for my kids, and there are games that I enjoyed on there - Galaxy 1&2, Sonic Colours... but in general I felt annoyed every, single, time I was forced to waggle for something. I enjoyed the Wii U far more as there seemed to be a majority of games that allowed just using traditional controls.
I hear that the lightgun shooter style games worked well with the Wii pointer. In the 8/16/32bit eras I loved lightgun games and I've always been sad that modern tvs don't work with them, so I guess thats one exception to my dislike of the Wiimote, its just not one I've felt compelled to try out.
I guess I had some fun with the EyeToy games on the PS2, which I mostly got for Sega Superstars. But they were very much a novelty, and I felt the same way about them as I did things like dance mats, guitar controllers, bongos, fishing rods, lightguns or whatever. Great for very specific games, but not something I want an entire console centered around.
By the way, I'm not hating on others who like motion controls. I'm really happy for those that enjoy them. I know how pleased people are when gyro aiming is added as a feature and I'm always happy for others when it happens. Its just not for me. My brain doesn't like it, it takes me out of teh game and back into my physical body. And no-one wants to be there! hahaha
Now, for me, the "one thing Wii did much better than Switch" is the Virtual Console! Not just the fact that we could buy games and own them rather than a monthly rental, and curate our collections rather than have a load of games on a messy menu where we dont' care about half of them... but also the overall selection of games was better, over a wider variety of consoles, and the fact we aren't forced to have a stupid ugly border that you can't switch off! Grrrrrr. That last point drives me crazy and I dont' know why they won't let us turn it off.
For me, at least, our family Wii became predominantly a Virtual Console machine, and it was great to have a way to legally buy roms and support the devs. I still remember the excitement in the crowd when it was announced that the Wii would be able to play games from all previous Nintendo home systems!
