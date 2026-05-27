CD Projekt Red has finally announced the long-rumoured third expansion for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, titled Songs of the Past.

Developer Fools Theory, which previously worked on The Thaumaturge and is currently conjuring up a remake of the original Witcher game, is joining CDPR to create the new DLC. It's scheduled to launch in 2027 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but unfortunately there's no Switch version in the pipeline.

Medallion's humming... that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past! ⚔️ — The Witcher (@thewitcher.com) 2026-05-27T09:00:56.694Z

We're not surprised, mind you. With the Switch 2 in full swing, the original console is looking exceptionally long in the tooth these days, and there's currently no sign of a potential 'Switch 2 Edition' for The Witcher III (as much as we'd love one).

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In fact, CDPR has gone on record to alter the minimum system requirements for the new content, suggesting that it will look better than ever.

Still, considering the game was marketed as a 'Complete Edition' back in the day, we can't help but feel a bit deflated at the notion of a completely new expansion skipping the Switch entirely. We've got our fingers crossed for a Switch 2 upgrade at some point in the future. Even if the new expansion doesn't come with it, we reckon The Witcher III will look and run great on the successor console.