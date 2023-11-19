How Well Do You Know Zelda: Ocarina Of Time?

November 21st, 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's Japanese launch. To mark this historic Hyrulean occasion, we'll be running articles throughout the week dedicated to the game, our memories, and its legacy. Today, to get in the spirit we're kicking things off with an Ocarina quiz...

If you are a fan of Nintendo (and we assume that you are, you clicked on this quiz, after all), then you probably will have heard of a little chestnut called The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. You know, that one that is regularly found in the upper brackets of 'best games evs' lists? Yep, that's the one. Well, it has been a whopping 25 years since this indie darling first appeared on the scene, so we thought now would be the perfect time to separate the Adult Links from the Child Links and find out who really knows the game.

Below, we have assembled a list of 15 questions all about Nintendo's time-hopping adventure for you to swing your Master Sword at. These cover a range of topics from the obvious to the Minish-sized minutiae, so make sure you're prepared to cover all bases.

Ready to put your knowledge to the test? Let's-a g... oh wait, wrong guy. Uhhh... hyaaagh..?