Square Enix has revealed the debut trailer for DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (holy moly, these Switch 2 titles really are something, huh), launching on 24th September 2026. The game was previously rated earlier this year, so this announcement doesn't come as a massive surprise.

The version will come packed with neat new features, including new story chapters, the ability to switch between 3D and 2D modes, and toggles to prioritise visuals or performance. This follows the launch of the Switch version back on 27th September 2019, with the original 3DS game landing on 29th July 2017 in Japan.

So yeah, another Dragon Quest game, huh? Pretty cool. Hopefully it'll keep us occupied while we continue to wait for information on the elusive Dragon Quest XII.

For now, here's a look at the official description:

What does it mean to be a hero? A young lad from a country village sets out to find the answer to this question, embarking on an epic adventure that will lead him to uncover the secrets that lie at the heart of his world. Play the entirety of the ageless Erdrean adventure, all in one package! DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch™ 2 includes: • New story chapters where the party members take center stage

• Japanese voices and additional English voices

• The ability to switch between 3D and 2D mode

• An orchestral score

• All new optimization modes, allowing you to prioritize graphics or performance

The game page is now live on the Switch 2 eShop and it's priced at £34.99 in the UK. It doesn't, however, sound like there's any kind of upgrade offer for current Switch owners.

Meanwhile, those looking to go physical should be aware that this will be a Game-Key Card. Like the digital version, this is also priced at £34.99 via the official Square Enix store.