The recently released Switch title Pokémon Champions has announced a new mystery gift event is now live.

If you enter the event code before 31st May 2026 (aka next week), you'll be able to add a Gyarados to your party. As highlighted by Serebii.net, this was announced at the Pokémon Trainers Cup at 'Pokémon Sports Day' in South Korea.

The Gyarados is equipped with the following moveset - Waterfall, Earthquake, Ice Fang and Dragon Dance, and also has the 'Intimidate' ability. It's the first Pokémon distributed with a title and is officially known as 'Gyarados the Festive'.

The code to redeem it is DRAG0NDANCEPTC26 - from the main menu, select the 'Submenu' icon, and from here, navigate to the 'Mystery Gifts' option and input the code.

As we've previously noted, if the game says the code has already been redeemed, or you've exceeded the maximum limit of code inputs within a certain time frame, don't worry. Navigate back to the menu, and there should be a notification in your 'Mailbox'. And if there is no notice, try restarting the game.