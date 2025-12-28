Last year in January, Hamster’s Arcade Archives series for the Switch and multiple other platforms reached 400 releases. Now, in an update at the end of 2025, it’s been officially confirmed that the retro-specialist has now hit 500 releases!

Arcade Archives originally began life on 15th May 2014, and more recently expanded to the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.





It has been 11 years and 8 months since the series began.



Thank you to all our users and everyone who has supported us along the way. With Arcade Archives SPACE INVADERS, the Arcade Archives series reaches its 500th title.It has been 11 years and 8 months since the series began.Thank you to all our users and everyone who has supported us along the way. pic.twitter.com/6TDqd9X4kx December 25, 2025

To celebrate this huge milestone, the 1978 Taito game Space Invaders has been distributed. It will set you back $7.99 (or your regional equivalent). Here’s the full rundown via the eShop, along with a look:

In 1978, we confronted the Invaders!

"SPACE INVADERS" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1978.

The origin of the masterpiece that once captivated all of Japan has finally arrived on Arcade Archives!

This title includes both the black-and-white and color versions, and the sound has been reproduced to the limit of how it sounded back then.

Experience the timeless legend once again!



The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces.

Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores.

Please enjoy the masterpieces that built a generation for video games.



*The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

You can see the history of Hamster's Arcade Archives series in our full guide here on Nintendo Life: