It’s once again that time of year where companies sum up all sorts of things about the year that was, and with this in mind, Nintendo’s Japanese branch has revealed the best-selling games on the Switch and Switch 2 eShop in 2025.
This covers January through to December, and everything else in between. It also factors in digital sales across both the eShop and the My Nintendo Store.
On the Switch 2, Mario Kart World took out the top spot, and leading the charge on the Switch front was Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Here are the top 20 best-selling games on each system, according to Nintendo’s digital store (via Perfectly-Nintendo):
Nintendo Switch 2:
- Mario Kart World
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Kirby Air Riders
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2 Remake
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Momotarou Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Street Fighter 6
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Octopath Traveler 0
- Shine Post Be Your Idol
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Minecraft
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Power Pros 2024-2025
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
- Momotarou Dentetsu 2 ~Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru~ Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Super Robot Wars Y Digital Ultimate Edition
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Splatoon 3