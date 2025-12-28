It’s once again that time of year where companies sum up all sorts of things about the year that was, and with this in mind, Nintendo’s Japanese branch has revealed the best-selling games on the Switch and Switch 2 eShop in 2025.

This covers January through to December, and everything else in between. It also factors in digital sales across both the eShop and the My Nintendo Store.

On the Switch 2, Mario Kart World took out the top spot, and leading the charge on the Switch front was Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Here are the top 20 best-selling games on each system, according to Nintendo’s digital store (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

Nintendo Switch 2:

Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Kirby Air Riders Donkey Kong Bananza Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2 Remake Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Momotarou Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Street Fighter 6 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Octopath Traveler 0 Shine Post Be Your Idol Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo Switch