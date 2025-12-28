Nintendo eShop
It’s once again that time of year where companies sum up all sorts of things about the year that was, and with this in mind, Nintendo’s Japanese branch has revealed the best-selling games on the Switch and Switch 2 eShop in 2025.

This covers January through to December, and everything else in between. It also factors in digital sales across both the eShop and the My Nintendo Store.

On the Switch 2, Mario Kart World took out the top spot, and leading the charge on the Switch front was Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Here are the top 20 best-selling games on each system, according to Nintendo’s digital store (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

Nintendo Switch 2:

  1. Mario Kart World
  2. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  3. Kirby Air Riders
  4. Donkey Kong Bananza
  5. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2 Remake
  7. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
  8. Momotarou Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  9. Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  10. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  11. Street Fighter 6
  12. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  13. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
  14. Octopath Traveler 0
  15. Shine Post Be Your Idol
  16. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
  17. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  18. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  19. Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo Switch

  1. Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  2. Tamagotchi Plaza
  3. Minecraft
  4. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
  5. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  8. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
  9. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Power Pros 2024-2025
  13. Urban Myth Dissolution Center
  14. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
  15. Momotarou Dentetsu 2 ~Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru~ Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
  16. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
  17. Super Robot Wars Y Digital Ultimate Edition
  18. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
  19. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
  20. Splatoon 3

What did you think of the top-selling games in Japan on the Switch and Switch 2 in 2025? How many of these games did you end up buying? Let us know in the comments.

