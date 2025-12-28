Persona 3 Reload only arrived on the Switch 2 in October, but there’s plenty more to come...

Speaking to the Japanese website 4Gamer.net as part of its annual end-of-year developer interview feature recently, Atlus producer and director Kazuhisa Wada (who has worked on Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload) highlighted how the JRPG series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026.

To thank fans, the team is already preparing a "wide variety of initiatives on a global scale”. There’ll also apparently be some chances to talk about “future developments” for the series.

Here’s exactly what he had to say (via Gematsu):

“The Persona series will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. As a token of our gratitude to everyone, we’re preparing a wide variety of initiatives on a global scale, so please look forward to them…! Additionally, we believe there will be opportunities in 2026 to talk about future developments for the series. Preparations are steadily coming together, and all of us at ATLUS will be giving it our all to build excitement around Persona, so we sincerely ask for your continued support…!”

Fellow producer and director Shinjiro Takata also acknowledged how his team released RAIDOU Remastered in 2025 on the Switch and Switch 2. Apparently, patch support might not be done yet.

And last but not least, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload producer Atsushi Nomura mentions how Atlus has received “a lot of support” for Persona 4 Revival, and is looking forward to providing an update:

“We’re very much looking forward to the day we can make another announcement, so please continue to give us your support.”

So, that's what's on the menu for the Persona series next year. If you haven’t already tried out P3R on the Switch 2, there’s a demo you can download from the eShop. A patch for the game has also rolled out this week, which bumps the frame rate. You can find out more about this in our previous story.