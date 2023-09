Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Teal Mask brings with it a whole new Pokédex and a whole new region to explore. That means that there are many new Pokémon to find, as well as returning Paldea Pokémon that have brand new spots to hide in.

There are 200 entries in the Kitakami Pokédex, and in this guide, we'll be listing all 200 Pokémon, as well as where to find them.

Complete Kitakami Region Pokédex - Where to find every Pokémon

Here is a list of all of the Pokémon you can find in the Land of Kitakami, along with their location(s). Click on the headers to sort alphabetically or by Pokédex number. As always, thank you to Serebii Serebii for keeping an up-to-date list to aid with verification!

If you're looking for Pokémon catchable in the Paldea Region, head our our Complete Paldea Pokédex.

POKÉDEX NUMBER POKÉMON NAME LOCATION 1 Spinarak Apple Hills, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 2 Ariados Evolves from Spinarak at level 22. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Timeless Woods. 3 Yanma Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 4 Yanmega Evolve Yanma that knows the move Ancient Power. 5 Wooper (Johto) Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 6 Quagsire Evolves from Wooper at level 20 7 Poochyena Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods 8 Mightyena Evolves from Poochyena at level 18. Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 9 Volbeat Nighttime at Apple Hills, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 10 Illumise Nighttime at Apple Hills, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 11 Corphish Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road 12 Crawdaunt Evolves from Corphish at level 30. Fellhorn Gorge. 13 Sewaddle Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Wistful Fields 14 Swadloon Evolves from Sewaddle at level 20. Mossfell Confluence, Wistful Fields. 15 Leavanny Evolves from Swadloon with high friendship. Mossfell Confluence, Wistful Fields. 16 Cutiefly Kitakami Road, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 17 Ribombee Evolves from Cutiefly at level 25. Mossfell Confluence. 18 Ekans Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 19 Arbok Evoles from Ekans at level 22. Fellhorn Gorge, Mossfell Confluence. 20 Pichu Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Road, Loyalty Plaza, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields 21 Pikachu Evolves from Pichu with high friendship. Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 22 Raichu Evoles from Pikachu with Thunder Stone. 23 Bellsprout Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence 24 Weepinbell Evolves from Bellsprout at level 21. Mossfell Confluence. 25 Victreebel Evolves from Weepinbell with Leaf Stone. 26 Sentret Apple Hills, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Road, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road 27 Furret Evolves from Sentret at level 15. Apple Hills, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Road, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road. 28 Starly Apple Hills, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road 29 Staravia Evolves from Starly at level 14. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain. 30 Staraptor Evolves from Staravia at level 34. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds. 31 Fomantis Apple Hills, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 32 Lurantis Evolves from Fomantis when levelled up during the day. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 33 Applin Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Mossfell Confluence. 34 Flapple Evoles from Applin using Tart Apple. Mossfell Confluence. 35 Appletun Evolves from Applin using Sweet Apple. Mossfell Confluence. 36 Dipplin Evolves from Applin using Syrupy Apple. 37 Vulpix Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 38 Ninetales Evolves from Vulpix using Fire Stone. 39 Poliwag Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road. 40 Poliwhirl Evolves from Poliwag at level 25. Fellhorn Gorge, Mossfell Confluence. 41 Poliwrath Evolves from Poliwhirl using Water Stone. 42 Politoed Evolves by trading Polwhirl while holding a King's Rock 43 Magikarp Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road 44 Gyarados Evolves from Magikarp at level 20. Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain 45 Hoothoot Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 46 Noctowl Evolves from Hoothoot at level 20. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 47 Aipom Violet Exclusive. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 48 Ambipom Violet Exclusive. Evolves from Aipom that knows the move Double Hit. 49 Heracross Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road. 50 Swinub Chilling Waterhead, Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road. 51 Piloswine Evolves from Swinub at level 33. Chilling Waterhead. 52 Mamoswine Evolves from Piloswine that knows the move Ancient Power. 53 Stantler Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods. 54 Seedot Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods. 55 Nuzleaf Evolves from Seedot at level 14. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 56 Shiftry Evolves from Nuzleaf using a Leaf Stone. 57 Ralts Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 58 Kirlia Evolves from Ralts at level 20. Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 59 Gardevoir Evoles from Kirlia at level 30. 60 Gallade Evolves from Male Ralts using a Dawn Stone. 61 Kricketot Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road. 62 Kricketune Evolves from Kricketot at level 10. Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road 63 Pachirisu Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods. 64 Riolu Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 65 Lucario Evolves from Riolu with high friendship during the day. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods 66 Petilil Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields 67 Lilligant Evolves from Petilil using a Sun Stone. 68 Phantump At nighttime. Kitakami Wilds, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods. 69 Trevenant Evolves from Phantump by trading. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 70 Rockruff Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields 71 Lycanroc Evolves from Rockruff at level 25. 72 Skwovet Kitakami Hall, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields 73 Greedent Evolves from Skwovet at level 24. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 74 Toedscool Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 75 Toedscruel Evolves from Toeadscool at level 30. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 76 Poltchageist Mossfell Confluence, Reveler's Road. 77 Sinistcha Evolves from Poltchageist using Unremarkable or Masterpiece Teacup. 78 Growlithe Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods. 79 Arcanine Evolves from Growlithe using Fire Stone. 80 Geodude Apple Hills, Chilling Waterhead, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 81 Graveler Evolves from Geodude at level 25. Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods 82 Golem Evolves from Graveler by trading. 83 Bonsly Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 84 Sudowoodo Evolves from Bonsly when levelling up with the move Mimic. Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 85 Timburr Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 86 Gurdurr Evolves from Timburr at level 25. Fellhorn Gorge, Mossfell Confluence. 87 Conkledurr Evolves from Gurdurr by trading. 88 Noibat Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hall, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road. 89 Noivern Evolves from Noibat at level 48. 90 Arrokuda Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw. 91 Barraskewda Evolves from Arrokuda at level 26. Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain 92 Hatenna Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods 93 Hattrem Evolves from Hatenna at level 32. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 94 Hatterene Evolves from Hattrem at level 42. Timeless Woods. 95 Morpeko Violet Exclusive. Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 96 Orthworm Apple Hills, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields 97 Tandemaus Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 98 Maushold Evolves from Tandemaus randomly after level 25. 99 Mankey Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 100 Primeape Evolves from Mankey at level 28. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 101 Annihilape Evolves from Primeape that has used the move Rage Fist 20 times. 102 Munchlax Apple Hills, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 103 Snorlax Evolves from Munchlax with high friendship. 104 Lotad Apple Hills, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 105 Lombre Evolves from Lotad at level 14. Apple Hills, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 106 Ludicolo Evolves from Ludicolo using Water Stone. 107 Nosepass Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 108 Probopass Evolves from Nosepass using Thunder Stone. 109 Shinx Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 110 Luxio Evolves from Shinx at level 15. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 111 Luxray Evolves from Luxio at level 30. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 112 Grubbin Apple Hills, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Road, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 113 Charjabug Evolves from Grubbin at level 20. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 114 Vikavolt Evolves from Charjabug using Thunder Stone. 115 Oricorio Wistful Fields. 116 Sandshrew Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Wistful Fields. 117 Sandslash Evolves from Sandshrew at level 22. Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens. 118 Gastly At nightime. Apple Hills, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields 119 Haunter Evolves from Gastly at level 25. At nighttime. Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain. 120 Gengar Evolves from Haunter by trading. At nighttime. Mossfell Confluence. 121 Gligar Scarlet Exclusive. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields 122 Gliscor Scarlet Exclusive Evolves from Gligar by levelling up at night while holding Razor Fang. 123 Houndour Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 124 Houndoom Evolves from Houndour at level 24. Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain. 125 Spoink Chilling Waterhead, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 126 Grumpig Evolves from Spoink at level 32. 127 Vullaby Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 128 Mandibuzz Evolves from Vullaby at level 54. 129 Mudbray Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 130 Mudsdale Evolves from Mudbray at level 30. 131 Jangmo-o Kitakami Wilds, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields 132 Hakamo-o Evolves from Jangmo-o at level 35. Kitakami Wilds. 133 Kommo-o Evolves from Hakamo-o at level 45 134 Bombirdier Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 135 Koffing Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain. 136 Weezing Evolves from Koffing at level 35. 137 Mienfoo Apple Hills, Chilling Waterhead, Kitakami Road, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 138 Mienshao Evolves from Mienfoo at level 50. 139 Duskull At nighttime. Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods. 140 Dusclops Evolves from Duskull at level 37. At nighttime. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 141 Dusknoir Evolves from Dusclops by trading while holding Reaper Cloth 142 Chingling Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain. 143 Chimecho Evolves from Chingling when levelling up at night with high friendship. Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain. 144 Slugma Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain. 145 Magcargo Evolves from Slugma at level 38. 146 Litwick At nighttime. Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods. 147 Lampent Evolves from Litwick at level 41. At nighttime. Timeless Woods. 148 Chandelure Evolves from Lampent using Dusk Stone. 149 Surskit Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods. 150 Masquerain Evolves from Surskit at level 22. Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence. 151 Cleffa Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road. 152 Clefairy Evolves from Cleffa with high friendship. Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Oni Mountain, Reveler's Road. 153 Clefable Evolves from Clefairy using Moon Stone. 154 Bronzor Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 155 Bronzong Evolves from Bronzor at level 33. Oni Mountain. 156 Glimmet Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Oni Mountain. 157 Glimmora Evolves from Glimmet at level 35. 158 Feebas Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain. 159 Milotic Evolves from Feebas by trading while holding Prism Scale. 160 Dunsparce Chilling Waterhead, Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods. 161 Dudunsparce Evolves from Dunsparce that knows the move Hyper Drill. 162 Barboach Crystal Pool, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain. 163 Whiscash Evolves from Barboach at level 30. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds. 164 Gible Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Wistful Fields. 165 Gabite Evolves from Gible at level 24. Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain. 166 Garchomp Evolves from Gabite at level 48. 167 Carbink Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain. 168 Salandit Apple Hills, Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road 169 Salazzle Evolves from a female Salandit at level 33. 170 Sneasel Chilling Waterhead, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods. 171 Weavile Evolves from Sneasel by levelling up at night while holding Razor Claw. 172 Snorunt Chilling Waterhead, Oni Mountain. 173 Glalie Evolves from Snorunt at level 42. 174 Frosslass Evolves from female Snorunt by using a Dawn Stone. 175 Tynamo Chilling Waterhead, Oni Mountain. 176 Eelektrik Evolves from Tynamo at level 39. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 177 Eelektross Evolves from Eelektrik using a Thunder Stone 178 Goomy Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods. 179 Sliggoo Evolves from Goomy at level 40. Timeless Woods. 180 Goodra Evolves from Sliggoo at level 50 while levelling up in the rain. 181 Ducklett Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain. 182 Swanna Evolves from Ducklett at level 35. 183 Chewtle Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Timeless Woods. 184 Drednaw Evolves from Chewtle at level 22. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 185 Cramorant Scarlet Exclusive. Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods. 186 Pawniard Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods, Wistful Fields. 187 Bisharp Evolves from Pawniard at level 52. Timeless Woods. 188 Kingambit Defeat three Bisharp that lead a group of Pawniard while holding the Leader's Crest, then level up. 189 Mimikyu At nighttime. Chilling Waterhead, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Timeless Woods 190 Impidimp Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 191 Morgrem Evolves from Impidimp at level 32. Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods. 192 Grimmsnarl Evolves from Morgrem at level 42. Timeless Woods. 193 Indeedee Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods 194 Basculin (White-Striped Form) Timeless Woods 195 Basculegion Evolves from Basculin (White-Striped Form) after taking 294 HP recoil damage without fainting. 196 Ursaluna (Bloodmoon) Complete Perrin's quest after catching 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex 197 Okidogi Paradise Barrens after completing the main story of The Teal Mask. 198 Munkidori Wistful Fields after completing the main story of The Teal Mask. 199 Fezandipiti Chilling Waterhead after completing the main story of The Teal Mask. 200 Ogerpon Beat Ogerpon during the main story of The Teal Mask

Do I need The Teal Mask DLC to get the new Pokémon?

Technically, no. Many of the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex are catchable in the Paldea region — and you can find out where in our Paldea Region Pokédex guide. But you don't necessarily even need the Expansion Pass to get all of the new Pokémon, either.

You will, however, need to be able to connect to the internet to trade with others, or arrange to trade with friends who do have the DLC. So it's much easier to buy the Expansion Pass and catch the Pokémon yourself, but if you don't want to, you don't have to.

Let us know if you found this list helpful and make sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for even more help.