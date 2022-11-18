Pawniard and Bisharp have been given a third-stage evolution in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and it might be one of the most imposing and cool new 'mons to discover in the Paldea region.

Kingambit is a proud and powerful Pokémon that sits on a mane of hair, so we're sure many people are going to want one. But it's not very straightforward! Here's how to evolve Bisharp to get Kingambit.

Thank you to Serebii for tirelessly putting all of these evolution methods together!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Kingambit

Where to find Pawniard

If you want to start from the very beginning of the evolutionary line, you can get a Bisharp as soon as South Province (Area One) or East Province (Area Three). It usually makes its home around riverbanks. If you're in the endgame, you can also find Pawniard in Area Zero.

Once you caught a Pawniard, you'll have to level it for a long time. Pawniard evolves into Bisharp at level 52, meaning you'll be pretty late in the game before you see its final evolution.

However, you can also just catch a Bisharp in the wild if you want. These can be found in North Province (Area Two), along with a few Pawniard.

How to evolve Bisharp

Bisharp's new evolution is tricky to figure out, and there are a few steps to get your own giant samurai Pokémon.

First, you need to get the Leader's Crest item. To find the Leader's Crest, you will need to catch a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniards, which can be found in North Province (Area Two) — the bamboo thicket. The Bisharp has a chance to be holding a Leader's Crest. It must be a Bisharp leading a pack of Pawniards and not one on its own.

Next, while your Bisharp is holding the Leader's Crest, you need to fight three Bisharp who are surrounded by Pawniard. They might take time to spawn so keep running around the thicket until they appear, and fight three of them.

If you've done this correctly, level up your Bisharp and it will evolve into the menacing Kingambit.

We never knew we wanted another evolution for Primeape, but Annihilape is one of the most interesting new Pokémon in the Paldea region. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.