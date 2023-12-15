Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Blueberry Pokédex, All Pokémon Locations In The Indigo Disk DLC 1
Image: The Pokémon Company

With a new area to explore in the Terarium, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Indigo Disk has its whole own Pokédex for you to fill out and complete.

The second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero takes place in the Unova region — yes, that Unova region — and you'll be staying at the Blueberry Academy while exploring the Terarium, an underwater facility that houses many different Pokémon.

There are 240 officially confirmed entries in the Blueberry Pokédex, and in this guide, we'll be listing all Blueberry Pokédex Pokémon, as well as where to find them.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube
Watch on YouTube

Note: This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we complete our Pokédex in the Terarium!

Complete Blueberry Pokédex - Where to find every Pokémon in The Indigo Disk

We have compiled a list of all of the Pokémon you can catch in The Indigo Disk as well as where to find them. Click on the headers to sort alphabetically or by Pokédex number. And we want to thank Serebii Serebii for keeping an up-to-date list to help us verify our information!

If you're looking for Pokémon catchable in the Paldea Region, check out our Complete Paldea Pokédex, or if you've just started The Teal Mask DLC, have a look at our Kitakami Region Pokédex

Do I need The Indigo Disk DLC to get the new Pokémon?

You don't have to, but it'll certainly take a while to get every single Pokémon. Here's what Nintendo says about acquiring all Pokémon if you don't have the DLC:

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

So you'll need the ability to play online. Essentially, for our money, it's way easier to catch 'em all with the Expansion Pass.

What do I get for completing the Blueberry Pokédex?

We're in the process of completing our Pokédex at the moment, so we'll let you know as soon as we've found out the answer

Let us know if you found this list helpful and make sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for even more help.