|1
|Doduo
|Savanna Biome
|2
|Dodrio
|Evolves from Doduo at level 31. Savanna Biome
|3
|Exeggcute
|Savvana Biome, Coastal Biome
|4
|Exeggutor (Kantonian, Aloloan)
|Use Leaf Stone on Exeggcute. Savanna Biome (Kantonian) Coastal Biome (Alolan)
|5
|Rhyhorn
|Savanna Biome
|6
|Rhydon
|Evolves from Rhyhorn at level 42. Savanna Biome
|7
|Rhyperior
|Trade Rhydon while holding a Protector
|8
|Venonat
|Savanna Biome
|9
|Venomoth
|Evolves from Venonat at level 31. Savanna Biome
|10
|Elekid
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|11
|Electabuzz
|Evolves from Elekid at level 30. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|12
|Electivire
|Trade Electabuzz while holding an Electirizer
|13
|Magby
|Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|14
|Magmar
|Evolves from Magby at level 30. Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|15
|Magmortar
|Trade Magmar while hollding a Magmarizer
|16
|Happiny
|Savannah Biome, Coastal Biome
|17
|Chansey
|Evolves from Happiny while holding an Oval Stone during the day. Savanna Biome.
|18
|Blissey
|Evolves from Chansey with high friendship. Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|19
|Scyther
|Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|20
|Scizor
|Trade Scyther while holding a Metal Coat. Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|21
|Kleavor
|Canyon Biome (rare)
|22
|Taurus (Kantonian)
|Savanna Biome
|23
|Blitzle
|Savanna Biome
|24
|Zebstrika
|Evolves from Blitzle at level 27. Savanna Biome
|25
|Girafarig
|Savanna Biome
|26
|Farigiraf
|Evolves from Girafarig while knowing Twin Beam. Savanna Biome
|27
|Sandile
|Savanna Biome
|28
|Krokorok
|Evolves from Sandile at level 29. Savanna Biome
|29
|Krookodile
|Evolves from Krokorok at level 40. Savanna Biome
|30
|Rellor
|Savanna Biome
|31
|Rabsca
|Walk Rellor for 1000 steps with Let's Go feature. Savanna Biome
|32
|Rufflet
|Savanna Biome,
|33
|Braviary
|Evolves from Rufflet at level 54. Savanna Biome
|34
|Vullaby
|Savanna Biome
|35
|Mandibuzz
|Evolves from Vullaby at level 54. Savanna Biome
|36
|Litleo
|Savanna Biome
|37
|Pyroar
|Evolves from Litleo at level 35. Savanna Biome
|38
|Deerling
|Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|39
|Sawsbuck
|Evolves from Deerling at level 34. Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|40
|Smeargle
|Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|41
|Rotom
|Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|42
|Milcery
|Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|43
|Alcremie
|Evolves when spinning with Milcery while holding a Sweet
|44
|Trapinch
|Savanna Biome
|45
|Vibrava
|Evolves from Trapinch at level 35. Savanna Biome
|46
|Flygon
|Evolves from Vibrava at level 45. Savanna Biome
|47
|Pikipek
|Coastal Biome
|48
|Trumbeak
|Evolves from Pikipek at level 14. Coastal Biome
|49
|Toucannon
|Evolves from Toucannon at level 28. Coastal Biome
|50
|Tentacool (Kantonian)
|Coastal Biome
|51
|Tentacruel (Kantonian)
|Evolves from Tentacool at level 30. Coastal Biome
|52
|Horsea
|Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|53
|Seadra
|Evolves from Horsea at level 32. Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|54
|Kingdra
|Trade Seadra while holding a Dragon Scale
|55
|Bruxish
|Savanna Biome
|56
|Cottonee
|Coastal Biome
|57
|Whimsicott
|Use Sun Stone of Cotonee. Coastal Biome
|58
|Comfey
|Coastal Biome
|59
|Slakoth
|Coastal Biome
|60
|Vigoroth
|Evolves from Slakoth at level 18. Coastal Biome
|61
|Slaking
|Evolves from Vigoroth at level 36. Coastal Biome
|62
|Oddish
|Coastal Biome
|63
|Gloom
|Evolves from Oddish at level 21. Coastal Biome
|64
|Vileplume
|Use Leaf Stone on Gloom. Coastal Biome
|65
|Bellossom
|Use Sun Stone on Gloom. Coastal Biome
|66
|Diglett (Alolan)
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|67
|Dugtrio (Alolan)
|Evolves from Diglett at level 28. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|68
|Grimer (Alolan)
|Coastal Biome
|69
|Muk (Alolan)
|Evolves from Grimer at level 38. Coastal Biome
|70
|Zangoose
|Coastal Biome
|71
|Seviper
|Coastal Biome
|72
|Crabrawler
|Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|73
|Crabominable
|Use Ice Stone on Crabrawler. Polar Biome
|74
|Oricorio (P'au style)
|Coastal Biome
|75
|Slowpoke (Galarian)
|Coastal Biome
|76
|Slowbro (Galarian)
|Use Galarica Cuff on Slowpoke
|77
|Slowking (Galarian)
|Use Galarica Wreath on Slowpoke
|78
|Chinchou
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|79
|Lanturn
|Evoles from Chichou at level 27. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|80
|Inkay
|Coastal Biome
|81
|Malamar
|Evolves from Inkay at level 30 while holding Switch upside-down
|82
|Luvdisc
|Coastal Biome
|83
|Finneon
|Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|84
|Lumineon
|Evolves from Finneon at level 31. Coastal Biome, Polar Biome
|85
|Alomomola
|Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome
|86
|Torkoal
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|87
|Fletchling
|Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|88
|Fletchinder
|Evolves from Fletchling at level 17, Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|89
|Talonflame
|Evolves from Fletchinder at level 35. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|90
|Dewpider
|Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|91
|Araquanid
|Evolves from Dewpider at level 22. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|92
|Tyrogue
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|93
|Hitmonlee
|Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Defense is greater than Strength. Canyon Biome
|94
|Hitmonchan
|Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Strength is greater than Defense. Canyon Biome
|95
|Hitmontop
|Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Defense and Strength are equal. Canyon Biome
|96
|Geodude
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|97
|Graveler
|Evolves from Geodude at level 25. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|98
|Golem
|Trade Graveller
|99
|Drilbur
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|100
|Excadrill
|Evolves from Drilbur at level 31. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|101
|Gothita
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|102
|Gothorita
|Evolves from Gothita at level 32. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|103
|Gothitelle
|Evolves from Gothorita at level 41. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|104
|Espurr
|Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome
|105
|Meowstic
|Evolves from Meowstick at level 25. Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome
|106
|Minior
|Canyon Viome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome
|107
|Cranidos
|Scarlet exclusive. Canyon Biome
|108
|Rampardos
|Scarlet exclusive. Evolves from Cranidos at level 30
|109
|Shieldon
|Violet exclusive. Canyon Biome
|110
|Bastiodon
|Violet exclusive. Evolves from Cranidos at level 30
|111
|Minccino
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|112
|Cinccino
|Use Shiny Stone on Minccino. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|113
|Skarmory
|Canyon Biome
|114
|Swablu
|Canyon Biome
|115
|Altaria
|Evolves from Swablu at level 35. Canyon Biome
|116
|Magnemite
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|117
|Magneton
|Evolves from Magnemite at level 30. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|118
|Magnezone
|Use Thunder Stone on Magneton
|119
|Plusle
|Chargestone Cavern
|120
|Minun
|Chargestone Cavern
|121
|Scraggy
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|122
|Scrafty
|Evolves from Scraggy at level 39. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|123
|Golett
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|124
|Golurk
|Evolves from Golett at level 43. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|125
|Numel
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome
|126
|Camerupt
|Evolves from Numel at level 33. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome
|127
|Sinistea
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|128
|Poltageist
|Use Chipped Pot or Cracked Pot on Sinistea
|129
|Porygon
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|130
|Porygon2
|Trade Porygon while holding an Upgrade
|131
|Porygon-Z
|Trade Porygon2 while holding a Dubious Disk
|132
|Joltik
|Chargestone Cavern
|133
|Galvantula
|Evolves from Joltik at level 36
|134
|Tynamo
|Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|135
|Eelektrik
|Evolves from Tynamo at level 39. Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|136
|Eelektross
|Use Thunder Stone on Eelektrik. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|137
|Beldum
|Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|138
|Metang
|Evolves from Beldum at level 20. Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|139
|Metagross
|Evolves from Metang at level 45
|140
|Axew
|Canyon Biome, Polar Biome
|141
|Fraxure
|Evolves from Axew at level 38. Canyon Biome, Polar Biome
|142
|Haxorus
|Evolves from Fraxure at level 48
|143
|Seel
|Polar Biome
|144
|Dewgong
|Evolves from Seel at level 34. Polar Biome.
|145
|Lapras
|Polar Biome
|146
|Qwilfish (Hisuian)
|Polar Biome
|147
|Overqwil
|Evolves from Qwilfish while knowing Barb Barrage
|148
|Solosis
|Polar Biome
|149
|Duosion
|Evolves from Solosis at level 32. Polar Biome
|150
|Reuniclus
|Evolves from Duosion at level 41. Polar Biome
|151
|Snubbull
|Polar Biome
|152
|Granbull
|Evolves from Snubbull at level 32. Polar Biome
|153
|Cubchoo
|Polar Biome
|154
|Beartic
|Evolves from Cubchoo at level 37. Polar Biome
|155
|Sandshrew (Alolan)
|Violet exclusive. Polar Biome
|156
|Sandslash (Alolan)
|Violet exclusive. Use Ice Stone on Sandshrew
|157
|Vulpix (Alolan)
|Scarlet exclusive. Polar Biome
|158
|Ninetales (Alolan)
|Scarlet exclusive. Use Ice Stone on Vulpix
|159
|Snover
|Polar Biome
|160
|Abomasnow
|Evolves from Snover at level 40. Polar Biome
|161
|Duraludon
|Polar Biome
|162
|Archaludon
|Use Metal Alloy on Duraludon
|163
|Hydrapple
|Evolve Dipplin while knowing Dragon Cheer
|164
|Bulbasaur
|Upgrade Biomes
|165
|Ivysaur
|Evolves from Bulbasaur at level 16
|166
|Venusaur
|Evolves from Ivysaur at level 16
|167
|Charmander
|Upgrade Biomes
|168
|Charmeleon
|Evolves from Charmander at level 16
|169
|Charizard
|Evolves from Charmeleon at level 36
|170
|Squirtle
|Upgrade Biomes
|171
|Wartortle
|Evolves from Squirtle at level 16
|172
|Blastoise
|Evolves from Wartortle at level 36
|173
|Chikorita
|Upgrade Biomes
|174
|Bayleef
|Evolves from Chikorita at level 16
|175
|Meganium
|Evolves from Bayleef at level 32
|176
|Cyndaquil
|Upgrade Biomes
|177
|Quilava
|Evolves from Cyndaquil at level 14
|178
|Typhlosion (Johtoian)
|Evolves from Quilava at level 36
|179
|Totodile
|Upgrade Biomes
|180
|Croconaw
|Evolves from Tododile at level 18
|181
|Feraligatr
|Evolves from Feraligatr at level 30
|182
|Treecko
|Upgrade Biomes
|183
|Grovyle
|Evolves from Treecko at level 16
|184
|Sceptile
|Evolves from Grovyle at level 36
|185
|Torchic
|Upgrade Biomes
|186
|Combusken
|Evolves from Torchic at level 16
|187
|Blaziken
|Evolves from Combusken at level 36
|188
|Mudkip
|Upgrade Biomes
|189
|Marshtomp
|Evolves from Mudkip at level 16
|190
|Swampert
|Evolves from Marshtomp at level 36
|191
|Turtwig
|Upgrade Biomes
|192
|Grotle
|Evolves from Turtwig at level 18
|193
|Torterra
|Evolves from Grotle at level 32
|194
|Chimchar
|Upgrade Biomes
|195
|Monferno
|Evolves from Chimchar at level 14
|196
|Infernape
|Evolves from Monferno at level 36
|197
|Piplup
|Upgrade Biomes
|198
|Prinplup
|Evolves from Piplup at level 16
|199
|Empoleon
|Evolves from Prinplup at level 36
|200
|Snivy
|Upgrade Biomes
|201
|Servine
|Evolves from Snivy at level 17
|202
|Serperior
|Evolves from Serperior at level 36
|203
|Tepig
|Upgrade Biomes
|204
|Pignite
|Evolves from Tepig at level 17
|205
|Emboar
|Evolves from Pignite at level 36
|206
|Oshawott
|Upgrade Biomes
|207
|Dewott
|Evolves from Oshawott at level 17
|208
|Samurott (Unovan)
|Evolves from Samurott at level 36
|209
|Chespin
|Upgrade Biomes
|210
|Quilladin
|Evolves from Chespin at level 16
|211
|Chesnaught
|Evolves from Quilladin at level 36
|212
|Fennekin
|Upgrade Biomes
|213
|Braixen
|Evolves from Fennekin at level 16
|214
|Delphox
|Evolves from Braixen at level 36
|215
|Froakie
|Upgrade Biomes
|216
|Frogadier
|Evolves from Froakie at level 16
|217
|Greninja
|Evolves from Frogadier at level 36
|218
|Rowlet
|Upgrade Biomes
|219
|Dartrix
|Evolves from Rowlet at level 17
|220
|Decidueye (Alolan)
|Evolves from Dartrix at level 34
|221
|Litten
|Upgrade Biomes
|222
|Torracat
|Evolves from Litten at level 17
|223
|Incineroar
|Evolves from Torracat at level 34
|224
|Popplio
|Upgrade Biomes
|225
|Brionne
|Evolves from Popplio at level 17
|226
|Primarina
|Evolves from Brionne at level 34
|227
|Grookey
|Upgrade Biomes
|228
|Thwackey
|Evolves from Grookey at level 16
|229
|Rillaboom
|Evolves from Thwackey at level 35
|230
|Scorbunny
|Upgrade Biomes
|231
|Raboot
|Evolves from Scorbunny at level 16
|232
|Cinderace
|Evolves from Cinderace at level 35
|233
|Sobble
|Upgrade Biomes
|234
|Drizzile
|Evolves from Sobble at level 16
|235
|Inteleon
|Evolves from Drizzile at level 35
|236
|Gouging Fire
|Scarlet exclusive.
|237
|Raging Bolt
|Scarlet exclusive.
|238
|Iron Crown
|Violet exclusive.
|239
|Iron Boulder
|Violet exclusive.
|240
|Terapagos
|Area Zero - Underdepths
