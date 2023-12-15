With a new area to explore in the Terarium, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Indigo Disk has its whole own Pokédex for you to fill out and complete.

The second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero takes place in the Unova region — yes, that Unova region — and you'll be staying at the Blueberry Academy while exploring the Terarium, an underwater facility that houses many different Pokémon.

There are 240 officially confirmed entries in the Blueberry Pokédex, and in this guide, we'll be listing all Blueberry Pokédex Pokémon, as well as where to find them.

Note: This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we complete our Pokédex in the Terarium!

Complete Blueberry Pokédex - Where to find every Pokémon in The Indigo Disk

We have compiled a list of all of the Pokémon you can catch in The Indigo Disk as well as where to find them. Click on the headers to sort alphabetically or by Pokédex number. And we want to thank Serebii Serebii for keeping an up-to-date list to help us verify our information!

POKÉDEX NUMBER POKÉMON NAME LOCATION 1 Doduo Savanna Biome 2 Dodrio Evolves from Doduo at level 31. Savanna Biome 3 Exeggcute Savvana Biome, Coastal Biome 4 Exeggutor (Kantonian, Aloloan) Use Leaf Stone on Exeggcute. Savanna Biome (Kantonian) Coastal Biome (Alolan) 5 Rhyhorn Savanna Biome 6 Rhydon Evolves from Rhyhorn at level 42. Savanna Biome 7 Rhyperior Trade Rhydon while holding a Protector 8 Venonat Savanna Biome 9 Venomoth Evolves from Venonat at level 31. Savanna Biome 10 Elekid Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 11 Electabuzz Evolves from Elekid at level 30. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 12 Electivire Trade Electabuzz while holding an Electirizer 13 Magby Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 14 Magmar Evolves from Magby at level 30. Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 15 Magmortar Trade Magmar while hollding a Magmarizer 16 Happiny Savannah Biome, Coastal Biome 17 Chansey Evolves from Happiny while holding an Oval Stone during the day. Savanna Biome. 18 Blissey Evolves from Chansey with high friendship. Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 19 Scyther Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 20 Scizor Trade Scyther while holding a Metal Coat. Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 21 Kleavor Canyon Biome (rare) 22 Taurus (Kantonian) Savanna Biome 23 Blitzle Savanna Biome 24 Zebstrika Evolves from Blitzle at level 27. Savanna Biome 25 Girafarig Savanna Biome 26 Farigiraf Evolves from Girafarig while knowing Twin Beam. Savanna Biome 27 Sandile Savanna Biome 28 Krokorok Evolves from Sandile at level 29. Savanna Biome 29 Krookodile Evolves from Krokorok at level 40. Savanna Biome 30 Rellor Savanna Biome 31 Rabsca Walk Rellor for 1000 steps with Let's Go feature. Savanna Biome 32 Rufflet Savanna Biome, 33 Braviary Evolves from Rufflet at level 54. Savanna Biome 34 Vullaby Savanna Biome 35 Mandibuzz Evolves from Vullaby at level 54. Savanna Biome 36 Litleo Savanna Biome 37 Pyroar Evolves from Litleo at level 35. Savanna Biome 38 Deerling Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 39 Sawsbuck Evolves from Deerling at level 34. Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 40 Smeargle Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 41 Rotom Savanna Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 42 Milcery Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 43 Alcremie Evolves when spinning with Milcery while holding a Sweet 44 Trapinch Savanna Biome 45 Vibrava Evolves from Trapinch at level 35. Savanna Biome 46 Flygon Evolves from Vibrava at level 45. Savanna Biome 47 Pikipek Coastal Biome 48 Trumbeak Evolves from Pikipek at level 14. Coastal Biome 49 Toucannon Evolves from Toucannon at level 28. Coastal Biome 50 Tentacool (Kantonian) Coastal Biome 51 Tentacruel (Kantonian) Evolves from Tentacool at level 30. Coastal Biome 52 Horsea Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 53 Seadra Evolves from Horsea at level 32. Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 54 Kingdra Trade Seadra while holding a Dragon Scale 55 Bruxish Savanna Biome 56 Cottonee Coastal Biome 57 Whimsicott Use Sun Stone of Cotonee. Coastal Biome 58 Comfey Coastal Biome 59 Slakoth Coastal Biome 60 Vigoroth Evolves from Slakoth at level 18. Coastal Biome 61 Slaking Evolves from Vigoroth at level 36. Coastal Biome 62 Oddish Coastal Biome 63 Gloom Evolves from Oddish at level 21. Coastal Biome 64 Vileplume Use Leaf Stone on Gloom. Coastal Biome 65 Bellossom Use Sun Stone on Gloom. Coastal Biome 66 Diglett (Alolan) Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 67 Dugtrio (Alolan) Evolves from Diglett at level 28. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 68 Grimer (Alolan) Coastal Biome 69 Muk (Alolan) Evolves from Grimer at level 38. Coastal Biome 70 Zangoose Coastal Biome 71 Seviper Coastal Biome 72 Crabrawler Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 73 Crabominable Use Ice Stone on Crabrawler. Polar Biome 74 Oricorio (P'au style) Coastal Biome 75 Slowpoke (Galarian) Coastal Biome 76 Slowbro (Galarian) Use Galarica Cuff on Slowpoke 77 Slowking (Galarian) Use Galarica Wreath on Slowpoke 78 Chinchou Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 79 Lanturn Evoles from Chichou at level 27. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 80 Inkay Coastal Biome 81 Malamar Evolves from Inkay at level 30 while holding Switch upside-down 82 Luvdisc Coastal Biome 83 Finneon Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 84 Lumineon Evolves from Finneon at level 31. Coastal Biome, Polar Biome 85 Alomomola Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome 86 Torkoal Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 87 Fletchling Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 88 Fletchinder Evolves from Fletchling at level 17, Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 89 Talonflame Evolves from Fletchinder at level 35. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 90 Dewpider Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 91 Araquanid Evolves from Dewpider at level 22. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 92 Tyrogue Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 93 Hitmonlee Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Defense is greater than Strength. Canyon Biome 94 Hitmonchan Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Strength is greater than Defense. Canyon Biome 95 Hitmontop Evolves from Tyrogue at level 20 if Defense and Strength are equal. Canyon Biome 96 Geodude Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 97 Graveler Evolves from Geodude at level 25. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 98 Golem Trade Graveller 99 Drilbur Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 100 Excadrill Evolves from Drilbur at level 31. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 101 Gothita Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 102 Gothorita Evolves from Gothita at level 32. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 103 Gothitelle Evolves from Gothorita at level 41. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth 104 Espurr Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome 105 Meowstic Evolves from Meowstick at level 25. Canyon Biome, Coastal Biome 106 Minior Canyon Viome, Chargestone Cavern, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome 107 Cranidos Scarlet exclusive. Canyon Biome 108 Rampardos Scarlet exclusive. Evolves from Cranidos at level 30 109 Shieldon Violet exclusive. Canyon Biome 110 Bastiodon Violet exclusive. Evolves from Cranidos at level 30 111 Minccino Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 112 Cinccino Use Shiny Stone on Minccino. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 113 Skarmory Canyon Biome 114 Swablu Canyon Biome 115 Altaria Evolves from Swablu at level 35. Canyon Biome 116 Magnemite Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 117 Magneton Evolves from Magnemite at level 30. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 118 Magnezone Use Thunder Stone on Magneton 119 Plusle Chargestone Cavern 120 Minun Chargestone Cavern 121 Scraggy Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 122 Scrafty Evolves from Scraggy at level 39. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 123 Golett Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 124 Golurk Evolves from Golett at level 43. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 125 Numel Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome 126 Camerupt Evolves from Numel at level 33. Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Polar Biome 127 Sinistea Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern 128 Poltageist Use Chipped Pot or Cracked Pot on Sinistea 129 Porygon Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 130 Porygon2 Trade Porygon while holding an Upgrade 131 Porygon-Z Trade Porygon2 while holding a Dubious Disk 132 Joltik Chargestone Cavern 133 Galvantula Evolves from Joltik at level 36 134 Tynamo Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 135 Eelektrik Evolves from Tynamo at level 39. Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 136 Eelektross Use Thunder Stone on Eelektrik. Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 137 Beldum Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 138 Metang Evolves from Beldum at level 20. Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome 139 Metagross Evolves from Metang at level 45 140 Axew Canyon Biome, Polar Biome 141 Fraxure Evolves from Axew at level 38. Canyon Biome, Polar Biome 142 Haxorus Evolves from Fraxure at level 48 143 Seel Polar Biome 144 Dewgong Evolves from Seel at level 34. Polar Biome. 145 Lapras Polar Biome 146 Qwilfish (Hisuian) Polar Biome 147 Overqwil Evolves from Qwilfish while knowing Barb Barrage 148 Solosis Polar Biome 149 Duosion Evolves from Solosis at level 32. Polar Biome 150 Reuniclus Evolves from Duosion at level 41. Polar Biome 151 Snubbull Polar Biome 152 Granbull Evolves from Snubbull at level 32. Polar Biome 153 Cubchoo Polar Biome 154 Beartic Evolves from Cubchoo at level 37. Polar Biome 155 Sandshrew (Alolan) Violet exclusive. Polar Biome 156 Sandslash (Alolan) Violet exclusive. Use Ice Stone on Sandshrew 157 Vulpix (Alolan) Scarlet exclusive. Polar Biome 158 Ninetales (Alolan) Scarlet exclusive. Use Ice Stone on Vulpix 159 Snover Polar Biome 160 Abomasnow Evolves from Snover at level 40. Polar Biome 161 Duraludon Polar Biome 162 Archaludon Use Metal Alloy on Duraludon 163 Hydrapple Evolve Dipplin while knowing Dragon Cheer 164 Bulbasaur Upgrade Biomes 165 Ivysaur Evolves from Bulbasaur at level 16 166 Venusaur Evolves from Ivysaur at level 16 167 Charmander Upgrade Biomes 168 Charmeleon Evolves from Charmander at level 16 169 Charizard Evolves from Charmeleon at level 36 170 Squirtle Upgrade Biomes 171 Wartortle Evolves from Squirtle at level 16 172 Blastoise Evolves from Wartortle at level 36 173 Chikorita Upgrade Biomes 174 Bayleef Evolves from Chikorita at level 16 175 Meganium Evolves from Bayleef at level 32 176 Cyndaquil Upgrade Biomes 177 Quilava Evolves from Cyndaquil at level 14 178 Typhlosion (Johtoian) Evolves from Quilava at level 36 179 Totodile Upgrade Biomes 180 Croconaw Evolves from Tododile at level 18 181 Feraligatr Evolves from Feraligatr at level 30 182 Treecko Upgrade Biomes 183 Grovyle Evolves from Treecko at level 16 184 Sceptile Evolves from Grovyle at level 36 185 Torchic Upgrade Biomes 186 Combusken Evolves from Torchic at level 16 187 Blaziken Evolves from Combusken at level 36 188 Mudkip Upgrade Biomes 189 Marshtomp Evolves from Mudkip at level 16 190 Swampert Evolves from Marshtomp at level 36 191 Turtwig Upgrade Biomes 192 Grotle Evolves from Turtwig at level 18 193 Torterra Evolves from Grotle at level 32 194 Chimchar Upgrade Biomes 195 Monferno Evolves from Chimchar at level 14 196 Infernape Evolves from Monferno at level 36 197 Piplup Upgrade Biomes 198 Prinplup Evolves from Piplup at level 16 199 Empoleon Evolves from Prinplup at level 36 200 Snivy Upgrade Biomes 201 Servine Evolves from Snivy at level 17 202 Serperior Evolves from Serperior at level 36 203 Tepig Upgrade Biomes 204 Pignite Evolves from Tepig at level 17 205 Emboar Evolves from Pignite at level 36 206 Oshawott Upgrade Biomes 207 Dewott Evolves from Oshawott at level 17 208 Samurott (Unovan) Evolves from Samurott at level 36 209 Chespin Upgrade Biomes 210 Quilladin Evolves from Chespin at level 16 211 Chesnaught Evolves from Quilladin at level 36 212 Fennekin Upgrade Biomes 213 Braixen Evolves from Fennekin at level 16 214 Delphox Evolves from Braixen at level 36 215 Froakie Upgrade Biomes 216 Frogadier Evolves from Froakie at level 16 217 Greninja Evolves from Frogadier at level 36 218 Rowlet Upgrade Biomes 219 Dartrix Evolves from Rowlet at level 17 220 Decidueye (Alolan) Evolves from Dartrix at level 34 221 Litten Upgrade Biomes 222 Torracat Evolves from Litten at level 17 223 Incineroar Evolves from Torracat at level 34 224 Popplio Upgrade Biomes 225 Brionne Evolves from Popplio at level 17 226 Primarina Evolves from Brionne at level 34 227 Grookey Upgrade Biomes 228 Thwackey Evolves from Grookey at level 16 229 Rillaboom Evolves from Thwackey at level 35 230 Scorbunny Upgrade Biomes 231 Raboot Evolves from Scorbunny at level 16 232 Cinderace Evolves from Cinderace at level 35 233 Sobble Upgrade Biomes 234 Drizzile Evolves from Sobble at level 16 235 Inteleon Evolves from Drizzile at level 35 236 Gouging Fire Scarlet exclusive. 237 Raging Bolt Scarlet exclusive. 238 Iron Crown Violet exclusive. 239 Iron Boulder Violet exclusive. 240 Terapagos Area Zero - Underdepths

Do I need The Indigo Disk DLC to get the new Pokémon?

You don't have to, but it'll certainly take a while to get every single Pokémon. Here's what Nintendo says about acquiring all Pokémon if you don't have the DLC:

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

So you'll need the ability to play online. Essentially, for our money, it's way easier to catch 'em all with the Expansion Pass.

What do I get for completing the Blueberry Pokédex?

We're in the process of completing our Pokédex at the moment, so we'll let you know as soon as we've found out the answer

