The Reaper Cloth is a key evolution item in the Pokémon series, and it makes its return in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC, The Teal Mask.

You'll need the Reaper Cloth if you want to evolve Dusclops into the powerful Dusknoir, but you can't buy it, nor is it in the most obvious place in the world.

In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the Reaper Cloth, as well as how to use it to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find The Reaper Cloth

How to get the Reaper Cloth

There are two ways to get the Reaper Cloth in The Teal Mask — they're both fairly easy, but one is more time-consuming than the other.

Timeless Woods

The Timeless Woods are in the northeast part of the Kitakami region, and you'll visit this part of the map as part of Perrin's sidequest to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

There's no fast-travel spot close to the Timeless Woods, so you'll have to head over there yourself. Either go east from Paradise Barrens or northeast from the Crystal Pool.

Once you're in the Timeless Woods, go just south of the centre of the woods — that's east of the pool on the east side, or just south of a small plateau. Hidden among some trees will be a red Pokéball item on the ground. Check our screenshots below to see where you'll find the item in the Woods.

Once you have it, you'll pocket it, ready for when you have your Dusclops.

Catch 170 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex

You'll also get a Reaper Cloth for catching 170 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex.

If you've caught all 400 Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex, then you should already be at 100 Pokémon in your Kitakami 'dex. And if you want Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you're going to need to catch 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami 'dex.

It shouldn't take you too long to do. If you're struggling, check out our complete Kitakami Pokédex, where we've listed the locations of all Pokémon in the region.

Once you've caught 170, you will get a prompt saying you have a reward from your Pokédex. To claim it, select the Kitakami Pokédex from the menu, then press the X button to claim your reward.

How to use the Reaper Cloth

The Reaper Cloth is an evolutionary item for Dusclops. Dusclops evolves from Duskull at level 37.

Duskull can be found at nighttime across Oni Mountain, including the Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, and the Infernal Pass. You might also spot it at Fellhorn Gorge or the Timeless Woods.

Dusclops can also be caught in the Kitakami Wilds or the Timeless Woods.

How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir

To get your own Dusknoir, you'll need to be able to trade either online or with a friend locally.

To start with, give your Dusclops the Reaper Cloth to hold. Then initiate a trade with someone — if you don't have a friend, you'll probably need to arrange this online if you want to guarantee to get your Pokémon back.

Once you've traded your Dusclops that's holding the Reaper Cloth, it will evolve into a Dusknoir.

Looking for more powerful Ghost-type Pokémon to add to your team? Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more Pokémon locations, items, tips, and more.