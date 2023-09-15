There’s so many Legendary Pokémon added with each game and expansion that they hardly feel Legendary anymore. This is no different in the first expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask.

The Teal Mask adds four new Legendary Pokémon: Ogerpon, Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti; however, the most Legendary-like Pokémon isn’t a real Legendary at all but rather an alternate form of a Hisuian Pokémon: Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Hidden away in the Timeless Forest, Bloodmoon Ursaluna requires a lengthy quest to see through before it’ll even show itself. In this guide, we cover where to find Ursaluna, how to complete the quest line, and how to catch this fearsome Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Bloodmoon Ursaluna



Catch 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex

Once you arrive in Mossui Town at the beginning of The Teal Mask, you’ll find a young photographer named Perrin hanging out to the east of the community centre with a Hisuian Growlithe. Speak with her, and she’ll ask you to return after you’ve caught 150 Pokémon from the Kitakami region. Yes – 150 Pokémon isn’t all of the Pokémon available, but it’s a lot. Luckily, many of them overlap with the base game so you shouldn’t have more than 75 to find if you’ve kept your Pokédex up to date.

Otherwise, grab some Quick Balls from the small shop to the west of the community centre and get catching. If you've beaten the base game, the Pokémon in the region will be level 55 and above, so you generally only need to level them up once to evolve them. It may take a bit longer if you haven't seen the credits of Scarlet & Violet, though, as the Pokémon scale to your level.

Once you’ve caught 150 Pokémon from the area, return to Perrin. She will challenge you to a battle in order to see if you’re up to the task of hunting Bloodmoon Ursaluna. She only has two Pokémon: a Noctowl and a Leafeon. Once defeated, she’ll ask you to meet her in the Timeless Forest.

Head to the Timeless Forest

You’ll find this area to the northeast of Kitakami. Perrin will wait for you on the eastern edge of the woods.

An Ariados will attack the two of you. After dispatching it, Perrin will set up a tent to wait for foggy weather and then task you with taking 10 pictures of the Timeless Forest’s Pokémon. Here, The Teal Mask turns into Pokémon Snap for a short period. This is an easy, if somewhat tedious, task that requires you to snap a picture of 10 different Pokémon. Be sure to look high up in trees and in pools of water and you shouldn’t have an issue.

Once completed, Perrin will use the photos to scan for Bloodmoon Ursaluna while using you for a free psychiatric evaluation. Make sure your Pokémon are healed up before moving on because, once finished, Perrin will lead you right to the fearsome beast.#

How to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna plays out exactly like the Titan Pokémon of the base game; however, you’re on your own against it. Its 140 power Blood Moon attack cannot be used two turns in a row and is a Normal-type attack, so you might think a Ghost-type Pokémon would work well here, but its ability Mind’s Eye allows it to hit Ghost-type Pokémon with Normal-type moves.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is weak to Fighting, Water, Grass, and Ice-type moves. Get Bloodmoon Ursaluna’s HP to zero and you can catch it freely; it will not resist or break out of the Poké Ball you choose. Enjoy your new, terrifying bear companion – a Special Attack version of a regular Ursaluna.

image:4][/image]

And don’t forget to return to Mossui Town and speak with Perrin once again. She will reward you with a Choice Scarf and your very own Hisui Growlithe.

That's how to get your huge new bear companion. For more hints and tips in Paldea and Kitakami, check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.