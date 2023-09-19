Prism Scales are important evolutionary items for a certain Water-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet's DLC, The Teal Mask.

With the return of Feebas, this ugly, underloved fish needs something to help make it pretty

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find A Prism Scale

How to get a Prism Scale

Prism Scales can be acquired in a handful of different ways, but there are two guaranteed ways/locations to grab one.

Fellhorn Gorge

Fellhorn Gorge is the best place to find a Prism Scale in The Teal Mask, because there is one set location for this item, as well as many random locations too.

Any of the sparkling items on the ground in this area have the potential to be a Prism Scale. You should be picking all of these up anyway, but if you really want lots of Prism Scales, then focus on this area.

Otherwise, head to the east side of Fellhorn Gorge. There's a strip of green land which is situated between two high rocky plateaus — check out the map below to see where we mean. You'll find a red Pokéball item there, which is a Prism Scale.

Catch 140 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex

You'll get a Prism Scale as a reward for catching 140 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex.

If you've completed your Paldea Pokédex by catching all 400 Pokémon, then you should already be at 100 Pokémon in your Kitakami Pokédexdex. Plus, if you're trying to start Perrin's quest to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you should be aiming for more than just 140.

If you're focusing on catching right at the start of the DLC, this won't take you very long. But if you can't find a certain Pokémon, check out our complete Kitakami Pokédex, where we've listed the locations of all Pokémon in Kitakami.

Once you've caught 140, you'll be told to claim a reward from your Pokédex. To do that, go into the Kitakami Pokédex from the menu, then press the X button to claim your reward.

How to use the Prism Scale

The Prism Scale is a held evolutionary item for Feebas. That means you'll need to give it to the fish Pokémon before you trade it.

Feebas can be a tricky Pokémon to find, and it only has one spawn location in Kitakami. Check out our guide on Where To Find Feebas to find out where to reel in this rare Pokémon.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic

Once you have Feebas, it's pretty simple. Give it the Prism Scale to hold and then arrange to trade your Feebas — either with a friend or by making plans online with others.

Once you trade Feebas, it will evolve into the beautiful Milotic.

Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more Pokémon locations, items, guides, and more.