The July 2025 Nintendo Direct delivered 25 minutes of Switch 2 game news from third-party publishers, including release dates for previously announced titles and brand-new reveals.

In this round-up you'll find everything announced in the Partner Showcase, as well as the full Nintendo Direct July 2025 video, trailers for each game, an official description, and links to our more detailed coverage where available.

At the bottom, you'll find a couple of polls, too, so you can let us know what you're most looking forward to and what you made of the entire showcase.

Nintendo Direct July 2025 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire Partner Showcase video if you want to catch up with the whole broadcast (or if you just want to watch it again, it's your call):

Every Nintendo Direct July 2025 Game Announcement & Update

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer, starting with a good old bit of MonHun:

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 2026

Twin Rathalos born in a twist of fate. Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold.
Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.

Once Upon a Katamari - 24th Oct 2025

In this puzzle action-adventure game, you'll roll your Katamari through time itself. Journey through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan, and more eras to rebuild the starry sky.
Experience a fabulous new soundtrack and never-before-seen support tools like the magnet, used to draw in nearby objects. Plus, play as The Prince (or one of his 68 cousins) and customize their colors and faces to create your own original design.

Just Dance 2026 Edition - 14th Oct 2025

Get your friends and family together for an unforgettable dance party! With 40 new tracks, from chart-topping hits to timeless classics, Just Dance 2026 Edition has a song and a choreography for everyone!
New Songs include APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, Houdini by Dua Lipa, Counting Stars by OneRepublic, Hung Up by Madonna, All Star by Smash Mouth, and more to be announced!

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO - 14th Nov 2025

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO features the largest roster in franchise history with over 180 playable characters. Players can relive iconic moments in Episode Battle, create dream scenarios in Custom Battle, and take on friends in a variety of Versus modes.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted - 23rd Oct 2025

This Remaster of the OG Plants vs. Zombies experience is a tribute to the classics. The same charm, chaos, and sun-powered defense players know and love. Whether you grew up with Peashooters or just met Crazy Dave, this one's for the fans.

EA SPORTS FC 26 - 26th Sep 2025

The Club is Yours in EA SPORTS FC 26. Play your way with the overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. Enjoy Manager Live Challenges that bring fresh storylines to the new season, and Archetypes inspired by the greats of the game.

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac - 26th Sep 2025

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 returns—now modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The Ghosts have snuck into PAC-Village and stolen the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Now it's up to PAC-MAN to venture across PAC-LAND, retrieve the Golden Fruit, and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky once more.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles - 30th Sep 2025

Uncover the long-hidden secrets of history's true heroes. Step into the story of ambition, betrayal, and honor that defined a generation. Ramza Beoulve, an aspiring knight of noble birth, and his companions are thrust into a journey of honor and sacrifice that will shape the future of the kingdom of Ivalice.

Persona 3 Reload - 23rd Oct 2025

Enter the Dark Hour where the line between the ordinary and supernatural blur. Immerse yourself in a story of life and death with all new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

During the day, spend time with various activities from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with unforgettable characters as you shape your journey with every interaction.

Then, at night when the Dark Hour strikes, battle your way through the mysterious tower of Tartarus and take down otherworldly Shadows. Dive into a world brought to life with cutting-edge graphics, sleek UI, quality-of-life updates, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 2025

Experience The Imprisoning War that ultimately led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the latest canonical tale from Hyrule’s distant past.

Madden NFL 2026 - 14th Aug 2025

Explosive NFL action and gameplay is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26!

Chillin' by the Fire - Today (31st Jul 2025)

Enjoy a quiet, low-poly world, where each player's voice blends with the flickering of the campfire. Chillin' by the Fire is a campfire simulation game where you build and maintain campfires in a variety of different relaxing locales including a beach, forest, or snowy mountain top. To add to the challenge, each location has differing weather and climate that players must keep in mind when growing their campfire.

Apex Legends - 5th Aug 2025

Drop in and experience the next evolution of Hero Shooter and Battle Royale. Master an ever-growing roster of legendary characters with powerful abilities and experience strategic squad play in Apex Legends. Plus—if you log in on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll get the Legendary Pathfinder skin, “P.A.T.H”, available until Sept 16.

Hela - 2026

You play as a tiny mouse exploring a stunning world inspired by Scandinavian folklore. Wander through magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains, all brought to life with cozy exploration and playful surprises. Play solo or together with friends in local split-screen or online co-op and discover a charming world that rewards exploration and heart.

Star Wars: Outlaws - 4th Sep 2025

The first-ever open-world Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 for the very first time.
In this exclusive featurette, the team shares their excitement about launching on Nintendo Switch 2 and how they've tailored the experience to take full advantage of the console’s unique capabilities. From enhanced visuals to intuitive controls, discover what makes this version of Outlaws truly special.

Cronos: The New Dawn - 5th Sep 2025

Survive the nightmares of the future and salvage the past. Cronos: The New Dawn is a brand-new third-person survival horror IP from Poland’s masters of horror—Bloober Team, the studio behind the SILENT HILL 2 remake. Drawing inspiration from the real-life Kraków district of Nowa Huta, the world of Cronos challenges players to survive by bending time itself.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 13th Nov 2025

Both games will support French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian for the first time ever. Yakuza Kiwami, which launched on Nintendo Switch last October, features enhanced graphics and improved frame rates on Nintendo Switch 2.

Goodnight Universe - 11th Nov 2025

Goodnight Universe is a game in which you are a 6-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own.

NBA Bounce - 26th Sep 2025

Welcome to NBA BOUNCE, a family-friendly basketball game where little ballers get to shine on the court! Whether you're dribbling solo or teaming up with up to 4 players locally, NBA BOUNCE brings fast-paced 3v3 basketball action with easy-to-learn controls and tons of fun.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wheatflower Wonderland - Fall 2025

Cogimyun, a beloved new Sanrio character, is coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure in the whimsical world of Wheatflour Wonderland. Throughout your journey, craft powerful wands, discover the secrets of beautiful gemstones, and transform into your most magical self. Get ready to adventure with Hello Kitty!

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Today (31st Jul 2025)

Rule and expand the Varennes Empire across multiple generations, engage the Seven Heroes in a battle that spans millennia, and make choices that drastically alter the course of your journey in this non-linear RPG! Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features high-definition graphics, smoother frame rates, and decreased loading times!

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance - 29th Aug 2025

Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi when the iconic SHINOBI returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look!

Borderlands 4 - 3rd Oct 2025

Get ready to loot some vaults from the bus, your cubicle, or from the passenger seat of a car! Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory in Borderlands 4!

Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more.

Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - 2026

Reveal a mysterious world’s history in a brand-new action-adventure RPG from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT!

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 - 4th Dec 2025

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.

This exciting entry to the series brings all-new features and returning core elements from the series, including the series’ iconic HD-2D graphics blending retro pixel art and 3D CG art, Path Actions to interact with other characters in various ways, the Break and Boost battle system which can turn the tide of battle, and more. And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.

Perhaps not the big summer blowout that some of us were hoping for (*cries in Silksong*), but still plenty to look out for.

