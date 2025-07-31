[1/2]

I suppose it's because people were looking forward to this for a while now, but my expectations have been kept at an all time low since the first Direct for the Switch 2.

Was it because the other Directs were terrible?

No. Maybe the Mario Kart one should've just been listed as a features trailer rather a Direct. But other than that: no. I just knew that most games early on advertised wouldn't be aimed at me or my family.

But this one?

I actually ranked it as a 9 EXCELLENT. No, I'm not overinflating it. It's exactly what I feel it is.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 - My wife loved Monster Hunter Stories 2. Played it non-stop for weeks. There are plenty of people out there who ran to this game when the newer Pokemon games didn't scratch their trainer-battle itches, and came out very satisfied.

One where the protagonist is much older and the theming seems to be much more mature? What's there to NOT look forward to?

Once Upon a Katamari - It is no exaggeration that the Katamari Damacy series ranks as my all time #1 Video Game Soundtracks. Literally listen to their songs to this day. They're fun, exciting, unique, and seriously such a bop. The games themselves are humorous and silly - and a good way to spend the afternoon. But the music... NEW MUSIC...

It may be considered ridiculous to look forward to a video game soundtrack - but this, for me, is on the same level as a Mario Kart World Soundtrack being released. How can I NOT be excited?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero - As a veteran of the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 2 & 3 games on the Wii, how could I not be excited for this to come to the Switch? Well, specifically Switch 2. No way am I going to play this on the Switch 1.

And if anyone wants to rant about how poor this game was on release in other consoles: Have you played it since the updates? Even though I don't own the game on other platforms, I've been keeping up with the updates - and they've all been pretty solid improvements.

The only thing I can hope for is for them to further expand and improve the custom missions - as I know that's where 90% of my time on the game will be (I'm kinda' obsessed with games that let you make custom scenarios). Sure, it's limited. But I've worked with limited customizations for years - it's never stopped me.

Plants vs Zombies Replanted - Wife is SO looking forward to this.She's been wanting to revisit Plants vs Zombies forEVER now. Yes, it's on PC. Yes, it's on tablet. Yes, blah blah blah. But for her, the Switch 1 was the perfect handheld for the game. It's just the right size, shape, and portability for her. She's been wanting it for so long that she's refused to repurchase it on anything else - she's THAT adamant of it being perfect for the Switch.

Well, her dream's come true.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - How is having more Yakuza on the Switch a bad/boring thing? Put the entire series on here. It's great to play on the go. This is nothing but great news.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wife just recently got the first game. Now she has another thing to look forward to.