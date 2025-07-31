The July 2025 Nintendo Direct delivered 25 minutes of Switch 2 game news from third-party publishers, including release dates for previously announced titles and brand-new reveals.
In this round-up you'll find everything announced in the Partner Showcase, as well as the full Nintendo Direct July 2025 video, trailers for each game, an official description, and links to our more detailed coverage where available.
At the bottom, you'll find a couple of polls, too, so you can let us know what you're most looking forward to and what you made of the entire showcase.
Nintendo Direct July 2025 - The Whole Presentation
First up, here's the entire Partner Showcase video if you want to catch up with the whole broadcast (or if you just want to watch it again, it's your call):
Every Nintendo Direct July 2025 Game Announcement & Update
And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer, starting with a good old bit of MonHun:
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 2026
Twin Rathalos born in a twist of fate. Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold.
Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.