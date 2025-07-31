Yep! Plants vs Zombies, it seems, is a game that it's impossible to kill, which is quite on brand, let's face it, and now a new remaster of the original fortress defence-styled fun is headed to Switch and Switch 2.

As announced at today's Partner Direct, the game, which gives the stellar original a nice makeover, whilst also adding co-op (which is great news!) will drop on Nintendo's consoles this October 23rd. So, not too long for fans to wait.

Interested in revisiting PVZ with a pal in tow? Let us know!