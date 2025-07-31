Yep! Plants vs Zombies, it seems, is a game that it's impossible to kill, which is quite on brand, let's face it, and now a new remaster of the original fortress defence-styled fun is headed to Switch and Switch 2.
As announced at today's Partner Direct, the game, which gives the stellar original a nice makeover, whilst also adding co-op (which is great news!) will drop on Nintendo's consoles this October 23rd. So, not too long for fans to wait.
Interested in revisiting PVZ with a pal in tow? Let us know!
Comments 8
I might keep an eye on it. And if I do play it here’s hoping that I can beat it now that I’m older and not as easily scared! 😅
MY GOAT IS FINALLY BACK
it's a great game but this port looks so lazy
Best part of the direct! I’ve been waiting since the switch 1 was released, one of my favorite game of all time.
I have mild interest. I enjoyed it on iPad way back when.
Now in HD! I remember playing in HD on an iPad back in 2010. It's still one of the Goats.
I feel like this was the highlight of the Direct.
I was hoping the rumor was actually a garden warfare collection for switch
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...