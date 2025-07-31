It was only a matter of time until Pac-Man World 2 got the remake treatment, and today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase confirmed the inevitable.
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 26th September 2025. Based on the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube sequel to the PS1 original — which also got a remake a few years ago — you'll play through 25 levels across six themed "worlds" after Pac-Man's home is invaded by Ghosts, who have stolen the Golden Fruit.
The game will feature two-player co-op, a landing target for your jumps, and missions that will let you unlock costumes for the yellow puck. If you own the Pac-Man World Re-Pac remake, you'll also get a Toc-Man costume!
Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of pre-order bonuses too in the form of Team Ghost costumes and statues, and some collaboration DLC.
Will Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac eat its way into your heart? Let us know if you're looking forward to this one down below!
Is it also coming to PS5?
I heard this game is good. Might have to pick it up depending on the price
WE ARE SO F***ING PAC BROS
I still remember the legions of Pac-Man fans swarming Bamco surveys requesting Re-Pac 2, so glad to finally see it materialise after all this time 💛
BEST ANNOUNCEMENT! Excited for this one unless it’s a game key card!
Don't care for the remake, but it's worth noting that Pac-Man's talking again - I think it's Martin T. Sherman reprising the role from World 3.
As someone who played the first game’s remake and really enjoyed it I am definitely gonna get this. Also I like that they seem to have brought back the voice acting in the 2nd game since it was replaced with mumbles in the first repac.
This was the highlight for me of a weirdly mediocre direct. Never played either of the original Pacman World games but I really loved the first Pacman World Re-Pac so was hoping this would come too!
Yes omg omg yes oh god yes. (Help I think I'm overdosing on nostalgia)
@PikminMarioKirby it's digital only on switch 2 and physical and digital on switch 1. It was written in the nintendo partner direct
I used to LOVE playing this at my neighbor’s house when I was a kid. Always wanted it but never got it. Super excited for this, I’m just hoping it doesn’t have the 59fps stutter issue that the World 1 remake had.
Regardless, I’m insanely excited for this game!
The only thing in that entire show that caught my eye. Can't wait for 30fps Switch 2 gameplay just like the original.
I loved this on xbox. Im definitely buying this on day one
Unironically this is one of the best announcements. So excited I just started playing the first Re-Pac.
Another maybe later down the line game for me. Looking forward to the review as it tells me a lot if I”ll give it a try or not.
Super pumped for more Pac-man World.
Agree with everyone else. This was one of 4 highlights of this lackluster Direct. I had the original on GameCube and it was a challenging but extremely fun and well crafted game. This is going on the must-buy list.
Is the first one good too? Why not both?
I'm very excited about this. PAC Man World 2 is a favorite on GameCube. I would have settled for it showing up on NSO, but this is even better. I hope they tone down the cheap deaths of the original.
@Don yes. PS4 and PS5.
@Elitepatriot the first one already got a remake
Glad to see this is finally happening. I had a blast with the original World 2 back in the days. And I love the design of that robot owl boss.
@Haruki_NLI in the Direct they showed the Switch 2 version of the game and it was running at 60 FPS
So happy we're finally getting a Pac-Man World 2 remake - not only I've played it on GameCube but never finished it as a kid because I got stuck at a certain point so it will be my chance to finally do so, but in the meantime I've played and finished the remake of the first one (almost got stuck in that one as well, but luckily managed to figure out the move I needed to continue) and overall quite enjoyed that, too!
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Fun game! This is one of those rare examples where you can pick up the Gamecube version for peanuts, probably way, way less than this remake will cost. Just saying!
@Sylamp I agree with ya. And the disclaimer on the bottom of the video did say "Gameplay footage of Nintendo Switch 2 version of game."
And they even brought back the World 3 cast this time!
I remember really enjoying this game with my neighbor as a kid so I'm excited to see this coming!
Nice, I loved the original on PS2 back in the day. It plays like a more chill version of Crash Bandicoot.
I hope this either gets a proper Switch 2 release that we can import or that the Switch 2 improvements are baked into the cartridge of the Switch 1 release.
@Zeebor15 Wait really? My only pac man world game was 3 on the PSP.
An absolute win, probably the biggest surprise of the Direct
This was honestly the highlight of the direct for me. I put so many hours into this game back on the GameCube. I hope all the classic arcade games will still be present in this remake.
