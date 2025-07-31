It was only a matter of time until Pac-Man World 2 got the remake treatment, and today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase confirmed the inevitable.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 26th September 2025. Based on the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube sequel to the PS1 original — which also got a remake a few years ago — you'll play through 25 levels across six themed "worlds" after Pac-Man's home is invaded by Ghosts, who have stolen the Golden Fruit.

The game will feature two-player co-op, a landing target for your jumps, and missions that will let you unlock costumes for the yellow puck. If you own the Pac-Man World Re-Pac remake, you'll also get a Toc-Man costume!

Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of pre-order bonuses too in the form of Team Ghost costumes and statues, and some collaboration DLC.

Will Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac eat its way into your heart? Let us know if you're looking forward to this one down below!