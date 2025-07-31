Koei Tecmo and Nintendo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment made a surprise appearance during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and while we still don't have a release date (This Winter is all we have), we did get a new trailer.
Largely a story-setting showcase, the trailer gives us a look at many of the game's playable characters, while re-establishing that yes, this is a canonical story that showcases the Imprisoning War.
Plus, it looks like we're getting a brand new Construct to play around with.
This is breaking news and we'll update this story as more information comes out.
Comments 17
this is the only trailer that really captivated me other than the mouse one. story looks amazing, cant wait. no release date makes me think a general direct in august or september is on its way
Wow this game looks incredible! So much potential mystery surrounding the original Hyrule, and I can't wait to explore Zonai lore more in-depth. Haven't dipped my toes into a musou game yet, but the combat looks like one of its best iterations!
This looks fantastic, can’t wait! Hope it comes out before Xmas break
What a pointless trailer lol. We learned pretty much nothing new.
well that gives me time to beat TOTK.
Great trailer, I am really hoping that Yunobo ends up being playable
How did we not get a release date?
Kinda weird that we still don't have a date for this. It almost feels like they're spinning their weels right now.
Canonical? You sure about that after what happened with Age of Calamity 🤔? Anyway, I was surprised that it didn't get a release date, but at least it's supposedly still coming this winter!
Honestly, I am sad that this will be a Hyrule Warriors game.
I may just YouTube the story bits or read the plot on Wikipedia.
I just don’t like these types of games.
But, when it was hinting at the new construct, wasn’t that Fi’s theme in the background?
Zelda = instant day one! Butter smooth gameplay and awesome visuals are cherry on top.
Did anyone notice a character using Daruk’s protection in the trailer or am I losing it?
Still no release date is surprising. I expect a September Nintendo Direct with a lot of release dates for this, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4.
It looked kinda Link-shaped... or am I crazy?
Yeah this is a great art style and everything looks amazing.
But I’ve lived in four different apartments since we were introduced to this world.
This is starting to feel like FF7 and Star Wars.
Keep it sacred!!
It sounded like Fi's theme from skyward sword at the end with the construct. Could Fi be in this as a new construct?
@Greatluigi oh every character from ToTK and BoTW will time travel back to the past in the final third of the game when it loses any pretence of actually being in any way self consistent as a narrative.
The guy who holds up those signs is DLC.
