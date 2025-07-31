Koei Tecmo and Nintendo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment made a surprise appearance during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and while we still don't have a release date (This Winter is all we have), we did get a new trailer.

Largely a story-setting showcase, the trailer gives us a look at many of the game's playable characters, while re-establishing that yes, this is a canonical story that showcases the Imprisoning War.

Plus, it looks like we're getting a brand new Construct to play around with.

This is breaking news and we'll update this story as more information comes out.