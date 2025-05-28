Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Outright Games has announced that it is teaming up with developer Unfinished Pixel on a new "family-friendly basketball game," and it's nabbed the official NBA license to do so.

NBA Bounce is set to, uhh, bounce onto Nintendo Switch on 26th September and while we have seen very little footage of it in action so far — like, no gameplay — we can't see it plugging the NBA Jam-shaped hole in our lives.

According to Outright, Bounce will feature "fast, fun, and rewarding basketball gameplay" across four different game modes, all of which can be played with up to four players in local co-op. It looks like there's plenty of character customisation options to boot, and the official license is being put to good use by... chucking some NBA mascots in there too? We can't say that we thought the thing missing from previous arcade ballers was Benny the Bull, but here we are.

Here are a couple of screenshots, so you have some idea of what it looks like on the court:

It all seems harmless enough, and Outright promises a decent level of approachability for the series, so anyone can play, regardless of their experience. But seeing a handful of big-headed ballers running down a tiny court to perform athletic dunks was always going to bring NBA Jam to mind. Let's just hope that's not too unfavourable a comparison when September rolls around.