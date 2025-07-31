The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was closed out by a pair of announcements from Square Enix: Octopath Traveler 0, and an all-new action RPG called The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

This is yet another HD-2D joint, which will see you playing as 'Elliot, the Adventurer' (badass name, that), who sets out across the fantasy land of Philabieldia to keep his kingdom safe.

Action seems to really be at the heart of this one, with seven weapon types at Elliot's disposal to take on foes and safely make it through the environment. You can even team up with a pal in co-op mode, and split your combat duties between the titular hero and his fairy companion, Faie.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of the '2026' window, though Square Enix did announce that a free demo will be available later today, with a player feedback survey coming shortly after.

What do you make of this one? Have you also forgotten the title already? Let us know in the comments.