EA has just announced that Apex Legends will be receiving a Switch 2 upgrade next month, or rather next week, as it drops on August 5th. Hooray!

Yep, as part of today's very good/middling/awful (delete as appropriate) Partner Direct, we learned that the online squad-based shooter, which first launched all the way back in 2019 — when it singlehandedly invented pinging stuff for your mates in-game (maybe) — will hit Switch 2 next Tuesday.

It came to the original Switch in 2021, although it's far from the best place to ply it. The Switch 2 version will boast an enhanced resolution and better performance, according to the trailer, which you can check out above.

Of course, this dickied-up new version will also be released to coincide with the start of the game's 26th season of online murdering. How time flies!

Grabbing Apex Legends for Switch 2? Make sure to let us know!