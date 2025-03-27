Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Sega surprised fans in February with the official reveal of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for the Switch and multiple other platforms. It's already locked in a release date of 29th August 2025 and in an update today we've now got news of a physical release.

This hard copy version will be distributed by Limited Run Games. Pre-orders for this physical release are "coming soon" with a collector's edition also confirmed. Here's a look:

"On a quest for vengeance, play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi in the upcoming 2D action platformer. Stay tuned for future details on the upcoming physical release of SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, so you can help Joe avenge the Oboro Clan!"

This standard digital version of this game will be available for $29.99 on select platforms, with eShop pre-orders to go live at a later date. You can find out more about what to expect from Joe Musashi's new adventure in the trailer above and our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: