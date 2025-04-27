Although Nintendo's first-party titles for the Switch 2 won't take up much space, it seems the early batch of third-party games will.

Following details about multiple file sizes for a bunch of games earlier this week, Nintendo's official website has now listed the game file size for EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 and it's apparently 62 GB.

This follows file size listings for games like Split Fiction (71 GB) and Hitman World of Assassination (61 GB). Nintendo's games appear to be a lot smaller, with Mario Kart World coming in at around 23.4 GB, and various other titles even smaller in size.

Apart from Madden's file size, it seems this game will be a Game-Key Card release. These cards don't contain the "full game data" and instead act as a 'key' allowing players to download the full game onto their console via the internet.

You can find out more about Madden 26 for Switch 2 in our story from earlier this week. It will be arriving this August and pre-orders are now live on the Switch eShop in select locations.