Borderlands 4 locked in a release date for the Switch 2 earlier today, with Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford confirming it will be arriving on 3rd October 2025.

Now, in an interview with GamesRadar+, Pitchford has shared some additional details about the upcoming Nintendo release. Firstly, the game will run at "mostly around 30fps", with some supposed dips during more intense moments.

This reportedly follows previous comments from Pitchford about how the new entry was aiming for 60fps on consoles – with the final decision about the frame rate in the Switch 2 version apparently based on the developer not wanting to "cut anything", including cross-play support.

Randy Pitchford: "It was important to us to not cut anything and to support cross play with other platforms. So, no. It'll be mostly around 30 fps, with some dips in some intense moments heavy combats or if hosting a multiplayer game in handheld mode, etc."

In addition to this, it's also been confirmed the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 will require a download "even for physical copies" of the game – so expect a Game-Key Card release.

And as for the current Borderlands 3 performance issues on Switch 2, when asked about this, Pitchford noted how this title was obviously not made to run on the Switch 2. Gearbox will supposedly need "some help" and "some time" to see what it can do, but for now, the focus is on Borderlands 4.