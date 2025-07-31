Square Enix closed out the Partner Direct by lifting the lid on OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0, the third game (confusingly) in the HD-2D RPG series, which will arrive on Switch 1 and 2 on 4th December 2025.

Aside from packing in the level of stunning visuals that we would expect from the series, the trailer also showcased some turn-based battles, dramatic voice acting, and... town building? Not exactly what we expected, but let's roll with it!

Here's a little bit of blurb, courtesy of Square Enix:

This exciting entry to the series brings all-new features and returning core elements from the series, including the series’ iconic HD-2D graphics blending retro pixel art and 3D CG art, Path Actions to interact with other characters in various ways, the Break and Boost battle system which can turn the tide of battle, and more. And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.

We don't have all that much to go on right now, but if the standard of the first two Octopath Traveler games is anything to go by, we're going to be in for a good'un.

Pre-orders on Square Enix's website confirm that the Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card and the full game download will be 5GB.