Image: Nintendo Life

January persists, but so do we! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up three different covers for Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition, and the results weren't even close. The moody European variant walked away with a dominant 69% of the vote, leaving North America in second with 28%, and the Japanese design picking up the crumbs with the remaining 4%.

With all of the Mario Tennis Fever news this week, we're lobbing things back to the hazy days of 2004, as we take a look at two different covers for Mario Power Tennis on the GameCube. This third series entry (fourth if you count the Virtual Boy's Mario's Tennis) took the same basic format as its N64 predecessor and beefed up the content with new characters, court effects and game modes. Sure, it might not have the RPG focus of the GBC entry, but it does have Diddy Kong... so that's something.

There are just two covers to choose between this week, with Europe and North America opting for the same design. Rackets at the ready? Let's serve.

Europe / North America

Mario Power Tennis - EU / NA
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

This cover format is pretty standard for the Mario Tennis series at this point. Our prized plumber stands front and centre, gearing up to send a shot back over the net, while a whole host of other playable characters panic around him. We do like the verticality of this one, with Yoshi, Boo and Diddy Kong all taking to the skies, and there's a nice splash of Sunshine-esque summer vibes in the background to cap things off.

Japan

Mario Power Tennis - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese design strips things back to basics. Forget the other characters, this cover is all about Mario, locked in and ready to serve. The comparatively smaller logo ('Mario Tennis GC') at the bottom keeps the attention solely on the titular tennis star, and we can't not mention that added "Smash it up" slogan on the left. Catchy, huh?

