January persists, but so do we! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up three different covers for Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition, and the results weren't even close. The moody European variant walked away with a dominant 69% of the vote, leaving North America in second with 28%, and the Japanese design picking up the crumbs with the remaining 4%.

With all of the Mario Tennis Fever news this week, we're lobbing things back to the hazy days of 2004, as we take a look at two different covers for Mario Power Tennis on the GameCube. This third series entry (fourth if you count the Virtual Boy's Mario's Tennis) took the same basic format as its N64 predecessor and beefed up the content with new characters, court effects and game modes. Sure, it might not have the RPG focus of the GBC entry, but it does have Diddy Kong... so that's something.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

There are just two covers to choose between this week, with Europe and North America opting for the same design. Rackets at the ready? Let's serve.