The team behind the upcoming Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, has been talking shop in an interview over at the official Square Enix website (spotted via Kotaku). But this interview reveals that not all content from previous releases of the game will be present.

During the in-depth chat, the remaster’s director, Square Enix and Creative Unit III's Kazutoyo Maehiro, when asked about the biggest challenges involved, was quick to point out how the creation of this new version of the game was an arduous procedure.

The process saw the team faced with cobbling the remaster together from numerous versions and sources - mostly due to the fact a game's source code back from the PS1 version could so quickly be augmented or deleted in part, or even entirely. Maehiro says:

"We analyzed a number of existing versions of the game and reconstructed the programming of the original, but there were also times where we played the original game and worked it out by feel alone... The entire process was the result of cumulative hard work - on the one hand working to implement new features, while behind the scenes our work was similar to porting an old arcade game to the NES."

While The Ivalice Chronicles enhances the original game with a host of improvements, which include updated UI, new difficulty options, all-new voice acting and conversations, and modern quality-of-life features like autosave, battle speed changes and so on, the PSP content won't be included in this rerelease.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, which launched in 2007 on Sony's portable handheld, is probably the most beloved version. It added in a Shakespeare-styled script, additional cutscenes, extra job classes in Dark Knight and Onion Knight, and a multiplayer mode. All of this has been dropped for 2025's version.

When asked about this, Maehiro explained:

“We did of course consider the addition of new jobs, abilities, and characters—including the jobs featured in War of the Lions. However, the original version of Final Fantasy Tactics is a very complete game both from a game design and story perspective. If we were to make major changes, it would only be a loss for not only fans of the original game, but also those new to the title. With this in mind, our first step in reviving Final Fantasy Tactics in the present was to adhere to the original and put a spotlight on the original game’s characters and jobs, as well as the original gameplay experience.”

Whilst this is understandable, and the PSP version did also have some big performance issues, it's definitely a disappointment that we aren't seeing a big push for a fully inclusive final edition of sorts here. That also means the iOS version has been sidelined here, too.

The full interview is worth checking out via the link above, as Maehiro is full of lovely little tidbits of information about the process of putting the game together thus far!

