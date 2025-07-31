If you're a survival horror fan, you've probably been keeping an eye on Cronos: The New Dawn, a brand new sci-fi third-person shooter where you jump between 1980's Poland and a dystopian future. Previews for the game dropped earlier this week for other platforms, and they seem solid across the board.
Luckily, Switch 2 owners don't need to miss out on the scares, as the game was confirmed to be coming to the new Nintendo console on the same day as other platforms; 5th September 2025.
Developed by Bloober Team, the studio behind last year's critically-acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, Cronos puts you in the suit of The Traveller who live in a world post "Change", a cataclysm that turned many humans into 'Orphans', monsters who now prowl across the world.
Traveller's job is to jump back in time to the '80s and extract the souls of those who were transformed during the apocalyptic event. Gunplay and combat is thoughtful and you can't just shoot your way through every encounter — even if you want to when a terrifying monster is approaching you.
This was probably the biggest surprise of the Direct for us — a game that's already pretty established getting a Switch 2 version and release date, the same day as other consoles? That's a shock we're willing to accept.
And hey, if previews are anything to go by, this looks pretty solid; IGN, Shacknews, and Gamesradar all have good things to say.
Have you been keeping an eye on Cronos: The New Dawn? Will you be getting it on Switch 2? Shriek in the comments below.
Definitely not for me being a heavily horror game, but it looks quite interesting based on what we've seen so I hope it will be good if not even better for those interested in it!
This was a highlight of the direct for me looks cool. Though probably going to pick up on steam
I didn't realize that - thank you for the context! That definitely sounds promising. I'm not sure if I'll be into a horror game, but I'm still happy to hear about things like this.
Looks absolutely stunning! Its crazy to see how good the Switch 2 games already look, with smooth fps, just imagine how they look after couple years when the game developers learn the machine inside and outside!
oh yeah, I forgot this dead space not dead space game got announced.
Really weird how this game basically felt buried in amongst a load of rubbish and JRPGs.
Given their work on silent hill this is being heavily anticipated on other platforms and as a brand new title coming day and date on S2 should be a bigger deal.
Hadn't seen this until today and it looks great. Surprised it's launching day and date with the other versions, as well.
One of my most anticipated games this year. It looks good so far in my opinion
Day one buy for me. It'll be interesting to see how the Switch 2 version stacks up against the other current gen consoles.
This one looks nice indeed, I just hope it will run at 60 FPS or close to that. A man can dream
Will either watch a let's play or wait for it to be "free" on PS+.
Their Silent Hill 2 remake was well done.
Looked really good. Gave some resi and dead space vibes.
Gonna be interesting when all the comparison vids come out.
This looked cool. I expected more mature games like this to be revealed in today's presentation.
