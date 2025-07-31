If you're a survival horror fan, you've probably been keeping an eye on Cronos: The New Dawn, a brand new sci-fi third-person shooter where you jump between 1980's Poland and a dystopian future. Previews for the game dropped earlier this week for other platforms, and they seem solid across the board.

Luckily, Switch 2 owners don't need to miss out on the scares, as the game was confirmed to be coming to the new Nintendo console on the same day as other platforms; 5th September 2025.

Developed by Bloober Team, the studio behind last year's critically-acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, Cronos puts you in the suit of The Traveller who live in a world post "Change", a cataclysm that turned many humans into 'Orphans', monsters who now prowl across the world.

Traveller's job is to jump back in time to the '80s and extract the souls of those who were transformed during the apocalyptic event. Gunplay and combat is thoughtful and you can't just shoot your way through every encounter — even if you want to when a terrifying monster is approaching you.

This was probably the biggest surprise of the Direct for us — a game that's already pretty established getting a Switch 2 version and release date, the same day as other consoles? That's a shock we're willing to accept.

And hey, if previews are anything to go by, this looks pretty solid; IGN, Shacknews, and Gamesradar all have good things to say.

Have you been keeping an eye on Cronos: The New Dawn? Will you be getting it on Switch 2? Shriek in the comments below.