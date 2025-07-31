As part of today's Nintendo Partners Direct, Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, for Switch 2.

With a release date of TBC 2026, we're sure Monster Hunter fans are pretty excited right now!

Twin Rathalos born in a twist of fate. Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold.

Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.

You can check out the trailer above and a selection of screens below.

Looking forward to new MH Stories? Let us know!