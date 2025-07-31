As part of today's Nintendo Partners Direct, Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, for Switch 2.
With a release date of TBC 2026, we're sure Monster Hunter fans are pretty excited right now!
Twin Rathalos born in a twist of fate. Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold.
Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.
This is all I needed. MH Stories games have been fantastic.
Probably Switch 2. MH Stories 1 and 2 didn't run too great Switch 1 iirc.
As someone who really enjoys MHS2 I’m definitely going to get this one.
Loved the 1st, enjoyed the 2nd will gladly dive in again
Looks great, and I'm liking the knightly, kingdoms-esque aesthetic!
Can't wait for this, loved the last one!
Nice to see that there was something in the Direct that seemingly a lot of people liked!
Very very happy with this, pretty much saved the Direct for me by itself - Stories 1 and 2 are great and I'm glad to see a couple of Rise monsters in there!
Looks so good so good, day one definedly!
I believe the direct stated that it was launching for Switch 2. Definitely looking forward to this one, loved both of the other Stories games!
No twist. The trailer uploaded to YT clearly shows a Switch 2 logo on it and in the Direct, Nintendo said the logo (or logos) of the console it will appear on will be displayed on/before trailers.
Miffed that this was the big Capcom announcement of the presentation as I have zero interest in Monster Hunter but other than that it looks like another solid entry in the subseries and was a great opener for the show 👍
This was the most exciting announcement of the direct for me. I really Enjoyed stories 2.
Looks great, really hope it’s a real physical
What was the part where you thought this was for switch 1?
The beginning was clear for me 😀
