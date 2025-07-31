Bandai Namco has announced a brand new Katamari game for the Switch: Once Upon a Katamari.

Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the game is coming to Switch 1 on 24th October 2025. This new Katamari sees the prince rolling around throughout worlds based on different historical periods.

There's online multiplayer, and a soundtrack featuring both fan favourite tracks and brand new compositions.

This one's been rumoured for a while, as Bandai Namco trademarked the name back in March. We're excited to see it coming to Switch later this year!

This is breaking news and we'll update this story with more info as it comes.