Bandai Namco has announced a brand new Katamari game for the Switch: Once Upon a Katamari.
Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the game is coming to Switch 1 on 24th October 2025. This new Katamari sees the prince rolling around throughout worlds based on different historical periods.
There's online multiplayer, and a soundtrack featuring both fan favourite tracks and brand new compositions.
This one's been rumoured for a while, as Bandai Namco trademarked the name back in March. We're excited to see it coming to Switch later this year!
This is breaking news and we'll update this story with more info as it comes.
Could have been a better Namco franchise, though I'm going to roll with it.
Day 1 pickup for me. Very pleased.
Wow, how long has it been? Kinda wild it's coming to Switch first. I think I'll pick this up but glad to have S2. That framerate looked a little silly
One of the biggest announcements of the Direct for me. I'm pumped for more Katamari.
Heck yeah. I finally played the first two games on Switch and now adore this series.
If this one manages to get on the level of the first two, then we are well and truly back.
Well I am gonna be broke as heck this bday season.
That OST is already bumping.
Nice to see that this game is coming out on both Switch 1 and 2. Never played Katamari before and probably never will because of my tight gaming schedule, but it looks good!
Does it run at 60fps on Switch 2?
I have always been a huge fan but haven't ever played a new one on release to my knowledg, this is going to be special!
