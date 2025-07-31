Kazuma Kiryu's story will continue on Switch 2 later this year as Yakuza Kiwami 2 releases on 13th November 2025.

Continuing the story on from Yakuza Kiwami — a remake of the first Yakuza game that received a Switch port last year — Kiryu will be facing off against the Dragon of Kansai, Ryuji Goda.

Featuring improved combat and set in both Kamurocho and Sotenbori, this seems to be more of a straight port compared to Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, which was a Switch 2 launch title. We're not complaining! Plus, we can play darts, karaoke, and golf.

If you haven't yet played the first Kiwami, you're in luck — Yakuza Kiwami is also coming to Switch 2! Plus, if you already own Yakuza Kiwami on Switch, you'll be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version at a discounted price.

Will you be grabbing Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.