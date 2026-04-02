Just a reminder that this eShop sale wraps up on Sunday, so if you were waiting to tick something off your wishlist, there's still time. Carry on!
Another month, another whopping great eShop sale to peruse, and another round up from your friends at NL who over the years have reviewed a hefty chunk of Switch games.
Indeed, a quick look in our backend (steady!) shows we've got... blimey... 3,415 Switch 1 & 2 game reviews live at the time of writing. We've been busy since 2017!
Looking at the games in Nintendo's European "FIND SAVE PLAY" eShop sale, there's 130 by our count that we've scored 9/10+. We've consolidated some of those into the entries below and added any we couldn't fit in the list at the very end.
While Nintendo says this runs until 12th April, they also highlight a bunch of games that are discounted until the 16th, so we've included all of those, too. Some real winners, and no mistake.
As ever, if you're looking to grab some eShop credit before diving in, we've got you covered with the following links from our store.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
£14.99 (-70% off)
£49.99
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end.
This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you shouldn't miss. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again.
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Abzu (Switch eShop)
£3.74 (-75% off)
£14.99
Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies.
Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Giant Squid has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score, and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. Abzû isn't a game about winning, but about the journey you take getting there.
Aegis Defenders (Switch eShop)
£3.74 (-75% off)
£14.99
Aegis Defenders is a fantastic game, brilliantly blending the tower defence and platforming genres in a unique way to produce a memorable and enjoyable experience.
Lovable characters, interesting lore, plenty of secrets, engaging gameplay, and gorgeous presentation combine to make this a must-have for your Switch, a real gem on the eShop.
Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)
£9.99 (-23% off)
£12.99
Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released.
It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.
Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.
Alwa's Legacy (Switch eShop)
£4.72 (-65% off)
£13.49
Alwa’s Legacy is an excellent example of how to do a proper sequel; it takes everything that Alwa's Awakening did well and builds on it, adds in a few new ideas of its own, and corrects the issues that were previously present.
It may be a little on the short side, but Alwa’s Legacy is the special sort of game that only comes around once in a great while, reminding you of the kind of quality that’s possible when a dedicated crew puts in the time to make a polished and tightly designed final product.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
£1.88 (-86% off)
£13.49
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library.
Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch)
£19.99 (-50% off)
£39.98
We genuinely can't believe how lucky we are that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy games exist, let alone that they've been lovingly polished up for the Switch. Here is some of the best writing you'll find on the console, and it's a steal for all three games plus extras.
A couple of bumps here and there are to be expected with such a wealth of content (three games, DLC, and extras), but they barely leave a dent on the brilliance of this well-written and beautifully illustrated trilogy.
And if you can't get enough Ace Attorneys, both the Phoenix Wright Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are on sale, too.