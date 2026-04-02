Review BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Switch) Ragna the Bloodedge, Yu Narukami and Hyde Kido walk into a pub…

Card Shark (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nerial Release Date: 2nd Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£3.59 (-80% off) £17.99 Card Shark is the kind of game that at first blush seems like it just won’t work. Lots of dialogue bookended by brief, simplistic minigame sequences seems like it would make for an experience that would lose its lustre quickly, yet we couldn’t put it down. Witty writing, high-stakes gameplay, and a gorgeous art style all come together here to make for a game that’s well-executed and unique in its appeal. If you’re looking to try something awesome that notably bucks most modern gaming trends, Card Shark is absolutely something we’d recommend, well worth your time and money.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£8.54 (-50% off) £17.09 As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: LEAP Game Studios Release Date: 20th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )

















£6.74 (-50% off) £13.49 An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular. Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: AdHoc Studio / Developer: AdHoc Studio Release Date: 28th Jan 2026 ( USA ) / 29th Jan 2026 ( UK/EU )



















£19.99 (-20% off) £24.99 Thanks to the sublime writing, fantastic voiceovers, and a level of animation you'd usually expect from a big-budget streaming series, Dispatch is the kind of superhero drama that draws you in with the sexy characters and funny one-liners, and hooks you until the bitter end with the potential of its ever-changing arcs. The lack of visual censorship removal options on Switch is a strange one, and some will undoubtedly find things lacking in the gameplay department, but we're already gearing up for a potential 'season 2'. It won't be for everyone, but if it clicks, it really clicks. Is it too soon for a 'rewatch'?