Nintendo has today added three more games to its Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' subscription service.

The latest releases are for the NES library and include Namco's Pac-Man from 1988, the 1989 puzzle title Mendel Palace (developed by the Pokémon team Game Freak and published by Namco in Japan), and Namco's 1984 action role-playing maze title The Tower of Druaga. Japan has received the same three titles this week.

Here's some official Nintendo PR, and you can see each game in action in the trailer above:

PAC-MAN

You control everyone's favorite iconic PAC-MAN! Navigate through mazes, gobbling pellets while simultaneously avoiding the devious ghosts. Warp from one edge of the maze to the other using the warp tunnels, or eat a Power Pellet to turn the tables and make the ghosts vulnerable! In order to clear the stage, you'll need to eat all the Pac-Dot pellets in the maze! See just how far you can get through the stages before losing all your lives! Fruit, like cherries and strawberries, will give you extra points to help you reach the highest score!

Mendel Palace

Flip panels to defeat enemies and rescue Candy! This action game was released for the NES™ console in 1990 and features the protagonist Bon-Bon, whose best friend, Candy, has been trapped inside her own dream! To save Candy, he'll need to outsmart and overpower all of Candy's evil dolls. The toys that block his path can be defeated by flipping panels in the floors, pushing them into the walls. Some panels also have special effects that can be used to clear stages even more quickly!

THE TOWER OF DRUAGA