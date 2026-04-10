Today's Level-5 showcase might not have been overflowing with release dates, but it did give us a new look at Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, with the confirmation that it's still on track for 2026 (thank god).

The new trailer is our best look yet at the upcoming puzzler, diving deep into Layton and Luke's adventures in Steam Bison and introducing a bunch of side-characters we'll meet along the way — keep an eye out for the Don Paolo cameo! Things stay pretty cutscene-focused for the most part, but there's a nice little bit of gameplay slotted into the middle, showcasing even more of those all-important puzzles.

We also got a reminder of the game's main Japanese voice cast (we already know about Yo Oizumi and Mio Imada, let's not forget) and the confirmation that the theme song is being penned by none other than composing legend Joe Hisaishi, renowned for his work on Studio Ghibli titles like Porco Rosso, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away.

While Level-5 president Akihiro Hino wasn't able to provide a firm release date, he confirmed that the game is "nearing completion" and announced no change to the current 2026 release window.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information over the coming months, while Level-5 continues "focusing on the visuals and overall presentation" as well as the itty bitty job of localisation.