As a big old superhero nerd and a fan of Telltale's narrative adventure games of old, it's fair to say that Dispatch piqued my interest when it made its episodic arrival on PC and PS5 last year. Still, I took a punt and held back on purchasing because it simply had to be coming to Switch at some point in the future. Well, Jim of the past, come to Switch consoles it has.
Coming from AdHoc Studio, formed by four former Telltale employees in 2018 in the hopes of capturing the episodic magic they had with the likes of The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and Tales from the Borderlands, Dispatch drew me in with top-notch writing, stellar voice work and a visual style that'd look right at home in an animated TV drama and didn't let me go until I reached its 'season finale'. It's not going to pick up any prizes in the gameplay department, but Dispatch is every bit as wonderful on Switch 2 as I hoped it would be.
The game follows Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, an Iron Man-type man-in-a-suit (bar the billion-dollar backing) who, after his robo-suit is dramatically ripped from his clutches, is offered the chance to lead a rag-tag band of villains-on-the-mend at the Superhero Dispatch Network.
Right from the jump, you'll notice a fair few influences. There are shades of the 'super hero loses his powers' trope we've seen countless times before, and the team of reformed villains, the 'Z-Team', naturally brings the likes of Suicide Squad or Thunderbolts to mind. There's also more than a touch of Invincible in some of the visual stylings and adult themes. But through all of that noise, Dispatch manages to feel fresh.
It's only right I shout out the writing first, because this script rules. The quips and sight gags kept me giggling throughout, but damn, I did not expect these characters to get half as much development as they do. Folks were quickly drawn to the heroes' undeniable good looks at launch (in fairness, they are all outrageously sexy), but it's their personalities — their growth as people, not just heroes — that make them far more interesting than a set of chiselled abs.
Take Chase, Robert's childhood babysitter, whose super-speed abilities have sped up his ageing process, rendering him an old man before hitting 40. He's as potty-mouthed as anyone — if the 18+ age rating wasn't enough of a giveaway, this is not a game for little ears — but underneath that rough exterior, there's a real sense of pain and fear of reaching a premature expiration date.
Across all eight episodes, I became equally attached to Invisigirl and she struggled to put her past behind her, Phenomaman and his post-break-up spiralling, and Blonde Blazer with her desire to do right, regardless of the cost. If it sounds rather grown-up, that's because it is.
Select cartoon superhero media like Invincible or 2019's Harley Quinn have juxtaposed child-friendly visuals with gore, sex and swearing, and Dispatch similarly wears its convention-defiance on its sleeve. Indeed, the first episode wastes no time dropping some f-bombs, discussing dead dads and throwing some full-frontal in there for good measure.
The Switch 2 version mostly stays true to this edgy vision, with some caveats which might water down the experience for some. The 'Visual Censorship' setting from the PS5 and PC release — which gives you the option to cover any rude bits with an obnoxious censor bar — isn't present here. From private parts to middle fingers, everything is automatically covered with no option to remove. A particularly steamy scene at the start of episode four also takes place in complete silence, whether you have the 'Profanity Censorship' toggle on or not.
Personally, I don't think this takes anything away from the experience; the scenes still exist, just with a few strange bars with often-hilarious placements, but it's odd that we can't choose to remove the restrictions. I reached out to AdHoc to ask why the setting had been removed and was told the following:
Different platforms have different content criteria, and submissions are evaluated individually. For our Switch release, we worked with Nintendo to adapt certain elements so Dispatch could be on their platform.
Of course, the writing was on the wall for this one all along (we noted the game's 'censored' eShop artwork back in December). Yet, if Cyberpunk's *ahem* detailed character customisation can slip through uncensored, I don't understand why Dispatch is forced to make omissions.
The plot remains untouched, mind you, which is great, because my love of the characters is the driving force behind my decision-making. Much like the team's back catalogue, Dispatch lives and dies on its dialogue trees. Some options are inconsequential, but the vast majority are met with a little message in the top corner of the screen as a reminder that my choice, good or bad, will have consequences.
I've played the game through twice now, intentionally making different choices on my second playthrough to see just how much sway they held. Certain story beats are set in stone, but I was pleased to see just how much influence I held over the journey; even the less important decisions rewarded me with some cracking unique dialogue for taking the path less travelled.
That dialogue really sings thanks to one of the most stacked voice casts in recent memory. Everyone from Hollywood big hitters like Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) and Jeffrey Wright (Boardwalk Empire, Westworld), to YouTube stars MoistCr1TiKaL and jacksepticeye is involved. The immensely popular D&D wizards at Critical Role — Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham and Matt Mercer — are also part of the cast.
In short, you won't be bored during the cutscenes. And that's good, because Dispatch has a lot of them. Dialogue tree cinematics are broken up by your dispatching work at the SDN offices, where the game turns into something vaguely reminiscent of a management sim. Calls come in with different skill requirements, and it's up to you to pick the right hero for the job.
Successfully completing jobs lets you enhance your heroes' skills to have more control over the situations you're putting them in, and you can even train them to learn unique abilities. I soon began to mould the team to my liking, utilising unlocked skills rather than base abilities to answer more calls and shift the odds in my favour. Suffice to say, I became far more engaged in the call-outs' tactics than I expected.
Dispatching heroes with controller inputs is a little fiddly and feels more suited to a mouse and keyboard — Mouse Mode is not available in the Switch 2 version — but I soon settled into the rhythms of using the D-pad to select a call/hero. Luckily, touch controls have been implemented for handheld play, which is a nice touch.
Short 'hacking' minigames also appear while Robert is on call, tasking him with moving through a virtual maze without being caught/timed out. While it lacks the depth of the hero management side, it was a welcome change whenever I got tired of comparing the team's mobility and vigour.
But the beautifully animated story sequences are the real meat here. You can opt to play in either 'Cinematic' or 'Interactive' modes, the latter of which includes some mostly-pointless quick-time events for you to input in select combat sequences. It's a fine enough way of breaking up the watching, if that's your cup of tea, but I quickly turned them off to just watch the action play out instead. After all, how often can you say that you've 'binged' a game?
And just as a final brief note on performance, it all plays swimmingly on Switch 2. I wouldn't expect something like this to be too demanding on Nintendo's latest, of course, but a stable 60fps went a long way to convincing me that I was tucking into a juicy TV show.
Conclusion
Thanks to the sublime writing, fantastic voiceovers, and a level of animation you'd usually expect from a big-budget streaming series, Dispatch is the kind of superhero drama that draws you in with the sexy characters and funny one-liners, and hooks you until the bitter end with the potential of its ever-changing arcs.
The lack of any visual censorship options on Switch is a strange one, and some will undoubtedly find things lacking in the gameplay department, but I'm already gearing myself up for a potential 'season 2'. It won't be for everyone, but if you're like me and it clicks, it really clicks. Is it too soon for a 'rewatch'?
I had this preordered and ready to launch. I’ll be checking it out tonight after work; I can’t wait!
Cyberpunk of all things was allowed uncensored. Yet this, for some reason, was seemingly not?
WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK IS GOING ON
Yhea usually play on Switch if I can, but this sounds like a nicer experience through Steam.
The censoring is...why?! Have they seen what's on the eshop right now?! 🤣
Dispatch was my first exposure to Telltale-style narrative-adventure games and it definitely left one hell of an impression on me. I do think it can be a bit 'adult for the sake of being adult' sometimes (in a similar way to a lot of 'adult' animated Netflix shows) but it has properly engaging narrative and very memorable characters to back it up thankfully. Very happy more people can get to experience a surprise fav of mine from 2025 🙌
I had 0 interest in this to begin with but hearing about the censorship made it go into the negatives
Because God forbid, Nintendo ... adults actually may want this on their Switch 2.
I'm sure there will be a lot of tiresome rage-bait articles about the censorship (or rather, the inability to remove it), but given that a more technically "complete" (and likely cheaper) version of the game exists on PS5, I'll likely end up picking Dispatch up on that — which is a bit of a shame, as I was holding out for the Switch version.
The ESRB rating lists Nudity but it's censored? So... shouldn't the ESRB rating be changed then?
See what censorship does if people agree with it instead of at the very least saying that it's bad, period? Good thing that in this case the game didn't get straight up cancelled like Neptunia and so on, but don't be surprised if we'll see more of that as well...
That said thanks for the review, I'll still get this on Switch 2 to support the devs and play it sooner rather than later (I could get it on Steam for the former and avoid the censorship but not the latter, might double dip at some point) - have heard great things about it elsewhere as well including my friends, so looking forward to playing it myself as soon as I can!
This is one of the best “visual novel” style games I’ve ever played.
It’s also unfortunate that due to the release timing it didn’t qualify for multiple nominations at the Game Awards last year… or will this year) as it would have easily have taken a few awards off Expedition 33.
Shame it’s been censored on Nintendo platforms as the crudeness is all part of the fun - what’s the point of age ratings if you have to censor things further?
Cheers for the review. Looking forward to this. Would rather play this on the hybrid handheld but shame the crude humour has been censored tbh. Usually not that bothered about thay debate.
As someone who furiously smashes buttons to skip through cut scenes to get to the action, the "lack of gameplay won't be for everyone" con sounds like this game isn't for me. Glad that it exists, though! Appreciate the callout in the review.
Hmm I was looking forward to it, and while I do not necessarily care a lot whether I can see some cartoon genitals or not, it does suck that Nintendo feels they need to censor the artists original vision (and that we get annoying black blocks..). If a game is listed for 18+ why do they need to do this. Weird move and I might just play it somewhere else then.
So we can't have a censorship option on this but nindy allows the 1000's of hentai rubbish we have on the eshop?
@JimNorman A full stop is missing, "is offered the chance to lead a rag-tag band of villains-on-the-mend at the Superhero Dispatch Network".
... Nevermind, immediately after leaving this comment it has been added!
Seems like a weird decision to remove censorship options for a game on the same system as Cyberpunk 2077, which keeps such options intact.
@Nep-Nep-Freak I'm going to LMAO if the NL staff censor this.
There's literally games with "Hentai" in the title flooding the eShop, and games that actually have no censorship on Switch 2 period (Cyberpunk 2077 has been mentioned several times and that's my example too), yet this is censored? Why do I get the funny feeling this was also AdHoc's call? Maybe to get advertising on the platform, it had to be censored? I dunno. It's a bummer.
You had me at “lack of gameplay not for everyone “. This type of game and the “walking sim” are not what I want in a video game.
@kal_el_07241 they would probably have to pay to resubmit it and it wouldn’t change the actual rating since there are other M themes, so they probably figure why bother?
@Res462 Gotcha... same as my reaction to this "port" of a game then. Why bother.
Nintendo and the publisher really need to address this as I can see this game bombing on the platform now.
Niceeeee I'll get it as soon as I finish a couple games I'm playing right now! This looks right up my alley, and I can't care less about that censorship.
Was able to get a refund through Nintendo support chat. It's not that I need the nudity/profanity, but I find forced censorship unacceptable in a game that has it on all other platforms.
America:
Guns and excessive violence: Yes.
Nipples and boobies: No.
What a country...
Is the censorship also in the EU version? I think I'll happily skip this game on Switch 2 then.
@foursider yeah if a game doesnt have a skip cutscene button I get super bumhurt about it. Looking at you god of war...and a bunch of other games. It is one of my biggest pet peeves
I never understood the logic of it being okay for extreme violence in games, but major Pearl clutching if there’s a titty or butt cheek somewhere.
@JohnnyMind why do you feel the need to correct people all the time, just chill out, there is no need.
I had a feeling Nintendo would censor this game, but didn't see them going this length. If you have other places to get this game, skip Nintendo version of this game.
Thanks for the review! The more I hear about this game, the more interested I've become. I wouldn't wonder if we might get a patch or two down the road to add mouse controls and a visual censor toggle. But maybe not. I'd still like to play it.
No mouse mode!?! WTF!!!
I was in an impression that it would have mouse on Switch 2 and therefore I immediately preordered it.
I hate playing games like this without mouse!
I knew almost nothing about this game until it was announced for Nintendo platforms. I looked into it and think it's one I'll enjoy. I'll certainly give it a try at some point, though as it's digital I may just grab it on PC.
While I'm not bothered by the censorship per se - heck, it sounds hilarious to me - I am bothered that the setting to toggle it was removed.
@Justdave I'd say games and even more so their creators - fellow human beings whose livelihoods depend on the former getting sold - being negatively affected is more than a good reason to call censorship etc. out (especially in the case of games straight up not get released due to such reasons, again luckily not in this case although the sales might be lower if people straight up skip Dispatch instead of at least getting it on other platforms due to this)...
Bit of a shame they had to censor it but yeah. In this case it was obvious from the get-go. Probably pick this up on a sale.
@JohnnyMind I'd preordered it out of curiosity, then saw this and went "meh, I can get it on steam instead", and spent the 5 minutes with Nintendo chat to get a refund for my preorder.
Now, honestly I think I'll skip it entirely. My interest was only slight to begin with, and this was enough of a "I'm not getting the same version as everywhere else" that they just aren't getting a purchase from me.
The fact that NL laughed off the censorship and proceeded to award it a 9/10 is weird
It's wonderful that we can see heads getting lopped off and all that jazz but Heaven forfend that we might see polygonal naughty bits or hear the shocking words that even Shakespeare used. I already preordered based on the buzz, perhaps developers might care to declare that they have "watered down" their products prior to release.....
@MADLUDWIG11 Unfortunate to hear, hope you'll reconsider and get it at least on Steam at some point, but of course it's up to you (both as in it's your decision which I'll respect regardless and it depending on this being for you or not, but what I can tell you is that it's a quality game based on everything I've seen and heard, including but not limited to this review) - how I wish this didn't happen and so nobody would have to worry about it in the first place!
Shame about the forced censorship, I hoped Cyberpunk spelled the end of the babyfication of Switch as a platform
Between the game actually taking up nearly 30gb of your HDD when the eShop description says 14.6gb, and now the enforced censorship, I'm honestly regretting pre-ordering this one. I'm sure I'll still have a blast with it, but yeah, fooled me not once but twice there.
I played the Batman Telltale game and enjoyed it, so I'm interested in this game.
@silver-crescent yes, that too. Thought it might be like Red Dead and the S2 version just happened to be the same size only for it to hog quite a lot of my storage. Not a great start.
I haven't tried to cancel my preorder and I kind of want to support the developer since the censorship sounds like a Nintendo thing. But I can't say I'm thrilled to have black bars all over the place especially when none of this was mentioned earlier. I've been an adult for longer than I generally like to admit and probably see and hear far worse on an average Saturday night out in my local city frankly. This a shame, I was looking forward to this one and it doesn't even fit with the system precedents.
