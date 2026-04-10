At the end of last month, Nintendo released a major update for its Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World - adding Bob-omb Blast to the game's Battle mode. It also included various adjustments and fixes.

Now, in a new update today, the Mario Kart team has released a smaller update resolves some minor issues. This includes one fix when players would "sometimes" not get a speed boost, and the other patch note says an issue with the game ending when switching between modes with multiple players has now been resolved.

Here's what you can expect from Version 1.6.1, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page. If we hear anything else about this latest update for Mario Kart World, we'll let you know.

Mario Kart World: Ver. 1.6.1 (Released April 9, 2026)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where you would sometimes not get a speed boost upon landing after starting a rail ride following a Jump Boost or similar action.

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes end when switching between TV mode and handheld mode / tabletop mode after starting a game with three or more players in Multiplayer.

You can find out more about the previous Version 1.6.0 update and see Bob-omb Blast in action in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. This new Battle mode joins Balloon Battle and Coin Runners. And if you haven't even played Mario Kart World yet, be sure to check our review.

In some other update news this week, Nintendo released a new firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2. It's also expanded the Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' subscription service this week with three more NES titles.