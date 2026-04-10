Today's Level-5 Vision 2026 Showcase... certainly happened. And while fans of Professor Layton are probably happy, the same can't be said for those who are waiting for updates on other Level-5 games.

Part way through the showcase, president Akihiro Hino introduced a sizzle reel-type video featuring three of the studio's upcoming titles: Inazuma Eleven RE, a remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game; Decapolice, an upcoming detective RPG; and Holy Horror Mansion, the next project in the Yokai Watch series.

The former two have been slated to release in 2026, but for Inazuma Eleven, no date was reiterated (but a Switch 2 version was confirmed). As for Decapolice, well, that's now sitting on an "In Development" in the trailer, but on the official website, it's still saying 2026. Fortunately, RPG Site has spotted that the upcoming RPG's release platforms have changed, and it now shows Switch 2 instead of Switch.

No doubt disappointing news for those who haven't upgraded to the new console yet, but there might still be time. Decapolice has been delayed multiple times, so another one wouldn't surprise us, but there's conflicting information out there.

Holy Horror Mansion (which never had a release date) got the most footage in the reel, but also ended its section with "Still a ways to go...". Sooo 2027? 2028? We have no idea.

Of course, game development is tough right now, and if you're a Level-5 fan, you're probably used to endless delays or vague dates at this point.

But fan frustration is seemingly at a tipping point following the showcase, particularly as president Hino has been one of the bigger proponents of GenAI in video games in recent months, going as far as to call it an "efficiency improvement" and even defending using it in game development.

But, as we suggested above, it's not all doom and gloom, as Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is still targeting 2026, thank goodness. Let's hope it makes that date, as it looks pretty good.

Following the developer's successful 2025 where both Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally launched, to a lot of critical love, we really hope Level-5 don't drop the ball with these titles.

Are you disappointed in the lack up updates for Inazuma Eleven RE, Decapolice, and Holy Horror Mansion? Let us know down below.