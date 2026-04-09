We know Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is supposedly riding onto Switch 2 sometime in 2026, but not exactly when; nonetheless, pre-orders have opened up on Amazon in the US, giving us an idea of just how much it'll cost to visit The Lands Between on the newest Nintendo console.

Spotted by u/mason2393 on r/NintendoSwitch2, Amazon is listing FromSoftware's critically-acclaimed open world action RPG at $79.99 for a Game-Key Card — that's the top-end of Switch 2 game prices.

A lot of people online are a little shocked and unhappy with the price. $80 is a lot for a four-year-old game, after all but it's worth noting that this includes the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and the bonus Tarnished Edition content. Though, again, that DLC is almost two-years-old too.

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The $80 price tag actually matches the price of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition on other platforms, so Switch 2 players aren't getting any kind of discount on the seminal release.

Now, the Game-Key Card part is perhaps less of a surprise to us — pretty much all of Bandai Namco's physical releases on Switch 2 have been GCKs, such as Little Nightmares III, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, an Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac.

But let's focus on the positives for a second. Does that mean Elden Ring's Switch 2 release is imminent? We know it's supposed to be coming in 2026, as FromSoft's owner Kadokawa stated that it (and The Duskbloods) is still aiming for this year in its latest earnings report, but when?

We'll have to wait and see for now, won't we?

How do you feel about Elden Ring's supposed Switch 2 price? Will you be playing it for the first time on the console, or double (or triple) dipping? Let us know down in the comments.