We'll be honest, the 2017 RPG Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl was not on our 'Switch 2 Remake' bingo card, but surprise, that's exactly what's happening.

As revealed in today's Level-5 showcase, Snack World: Reloaded is in the works for Switch 2, boasting a complete overhaul of the original game with new visuals, mechanics, and a fresh storyline from the perspective of the anime's protagonist, Chup.

Details are pretty light on the ground at the moment, but Level-5's Akihiro Hino confirmed that development on the project is "going well", so hopefully we don't have too long to wait before we get to see what this one is all about — though, knowing Level-5, it may well be years down the line.

The whole thing has a pretty strong Fantasy Life i air to it, which we can't blame the studio for falling back on after that game's success last year.

We had a great time with Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold on Switch back in 2020, calling it "a beautifully presented helping of dungeon crawling, garnished with generous amounts of humour and charm" in our review. Let's hope that things are even better in the remake.