Dave the Diver is a game about a diver named Dave. It's also about a restauranteur, archaeologist, marine researcher, and social media genius — also Dave. Poor ol' Dave has to wear all these hats in Dave the Diver, and living out his toilsome existence makes for one of the best games of the year and easily one of the Switch's most clever indie games in ages thanks to its oddly gripping loop, charming writing, consistent sense of humor, and immaculate vibes.
Anyone who's worked at a bar or restaurant with a small staff will tell you that those jobs aren't just about prepping food, waiting on tables, or mixing cocktails. They're full of in-between, one-time tasks, like running to the grocery store for some fresh citrus during a dinner rush or taking last-minute catering deliveries to visiting businessmen on the other side of town. These extraneous tasks that the owners can't afford to hire someone new to take care of define working at a mom-and-pop establishment almost as much as working on the line or behind the bar.
Dave the Diver understands these truths on a level almost never seen in a game, and just as rarely in other media. You'll dive to catch the fish being served at Bancho Sushi one minute and help manage the restaurant's social media page the next. You'll manage personnel, help repair the restaurant, grate wasabi, and pour so, so much tea. You could very easily quit or find another job, but you care about the people heaping their needs on your back and you want — no, need — the restaurant to succeed; there's too much of your own blood, sweat, and tears in its walls and floorboards and kitchen for you to let it fail.
This game, which launched on PC and Mac in June, is bursting at the seams with bespoke minigames, cutscenes, interactions, and moments that capture the feeling of wearing the many hats you are often asked to when working in the service industry. The core loop resembles something like 2018's roguelite-dungeon-crawler-meets-management-sim, Moonlighter.
During the day, Dave goes diving in the Blue Hole; a fictional place somewhere in the tropics where fish from all oceans gather. Think the All Blue from One Piece, if you're familiar. While you're underwater, Dave's goal is mostly to find and capture delicious fish to serve at the restaurant that night. But sometimes, a local college student might ask him to search for a particular type of shell, or an archaeologist may have discovered remnants of an ancient civilization and ask Dave to look into these traces.
Swimming feels good, and the Blue Hole is downright gorgeous with vibrant coral and fish dotting the upper levels and more threatening, and grotesque as you go deeper. It's a stark reminder that nowhere on Earth is quite as cool as the ocean. Dave The Diver doubles down on its sense of wonder and discovery by randomly generating and re-generating the Blue Hole every time you dive, making every foray underwater feel fresh and new.
In fact, that freshness is so potent that it comes at a cost to the overall flow of Dave The Diver. Many missions will task you with searching for stuff that's fallen to the ocean floor; stuff that only spawns in one place. Unfortunately, the game doesn't make it clear that a given item will always spawn somewhere around 50 meters under the surface, for example. It also doesn't provide any tracking or helpful information beyond basic visual descriptors. That's fine from a discovery standpoint and theoretically helps keep things slow and steady, but in a game that feels so intent to push forward continually, it feels like swimming against a riptide.
In typical roguelike fashion, there are a number of abilities and powers to pick up that make scouring the deep for swimming delicacies all the easier. Before long, you'll have a number of useful tools at your disposal to aid in your exploration of the Blue Hole. Many are there to help you hunt (or defend yourself from) the pixel fish that populate the Blue Hole, like the trusty harpoon gun, which spears fish with a satisfying whoosh, but doesn't always do the job. That's why you can carry other weapons like rifles and knives that help do more damage against more formidable fauna like sharks, which function as environmentally apt minibosses.
Then, after his two daily dives are done, Dave moonlights as a waiter and manager at Bancho Suchi, which is conveniently perched at the edge of the Hole. There, you'll manage personnel, upgrade menu items, create the night's menu based on your catches from earlier in the day, run food from the kitchen to waiting customers, pour beer and tea, grate wasabi, and take care of a handful of other tasks that manifest as microgames.
Each service is brief, but lively — especially once you get into the thick of it. This game faithfully recreates the feeling of a busy shift as a waiter. Customers get mad and leave if they don't get their food in time, and they don't tip as well if you pour a pint with too much head; Dave The Diver creates a tangible, satisfying sense of tension as you race to the end of the bar, hoping to get food out to the customer before they get too fed-up. It feels great to deliver just in time for diners to enjoy their order and leave a nice tip. At the end of the night, you'll get a recap of how things went and a rating out of five stars based on the restaurant's performance. Doing well will net you the ability to research new dishes to add to the menu.
Almost every metagame-level change you can make, like upgrading a dish or crafting a new weapon to dive with comes with a bespoke animation that fits the character doing the action. They're always funny and highlight an offbeat sense of humor that permeates Dave the Diver's writing, gameplay, animations, and overall presentation. And it really can't be overstated just how many of these individual cutscenes there are. The same goes for small gameplay-driven tasks; they're everywhere, they're well-animated and realized, and are all innately satisfying.
A well-run service provides bountiful benefits that kick back to Dave's diving exploits, and all the microgames feed into each other. The constant rotation between diving and serving melds together like the perfect marriage of wasabi, fish, and seasoned rice in a piece of lovingly crafted sushi.
Similar to a Mario game, Dave the Diver never lets you get bored. Instead, it throws an endless onslaught of new ideas and mechanics at you. It's rich with little interactions that you might only see once, and it rules. The constantly changing ebb-and-flow will assuredly take a hold on your consciousness in a way few games can.
In a year dominated by titanic, big-budget releases like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder, Dave the Diver steps up to the plate and knocks the ball clear of the park with a heaving swing. Its charming animations and writing supplement a mechanically dense experience that never stops dangling a new carrot to chase. It's one of the few games to come out this year that rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new. You owe it to yourself to pick up this outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem.
I do hope this gets a physical, it looks brilliant!
Slightly off topic, but is anyone else just… not feeling this year? So many games have received massive acclaim, and I’m happy for the people who are enjoying them, but I’m just not getting them, I guess? Zelda disappointed me, Baldurs Gate is fun and technically impressive, but not outstanding to me, and whilst Seas of Stars was enjoyable, I didn’t see what set it apart from genre contemporaries. When I see these games being discussed as Game Of The Year contenders, it just makes me wonder if games I haven’t played yet like Mario Wonder and Dave the Diver can actually be as good as people are saying.
Current GOTY is Fire Emblem Engage- underrated IMO.
I’ve been looking forward to this on Switch, and now it’s arrived I’m too busy with other games 😂 (namely Spiderman 2 and Mario Wonder). Will definitely play it at a later date though.
"You'll dive to catch the fish being served at Bancho Sushi one minute and help manage the restaurant's social media page the next."
my god, this game sounds HORRIBLE. 😆
(really always glad when others enjoy things, its not FOR me, etc etc...)
Already bought it, it was the game I was waiting the most this month (will get Wonder later tho). A soon as I finish mario galaxy I'll dive into this... ;D
I appreciate seeing my favorite Queen song in the subheading.
@Munchlax
yeah this whole year stinks on many levels and the switch is no exception. 😔
i had a bad feeling when i started Zelda, then I got REALLY excited about it again for a bit, and then i realized i dont care and i havent touched it in months. its really sad, ive followed the series religiously (on home consoles) from the beginning and generally beat them...
but its not the first time (windwaker does NOT do it for me either and never has despite many attempts) so i guess its not the end of the world, just sad. and, with its success comes hopefully not but probably the death of my hopes of "going back" to pre BOTW zelda. 😞
I usually wait for a sale with eShop games but I've got a real itch to try this one so I couldn't resist and downloaded it not long ago. It'll be the next game I start.
@Munchlax i feel you, didn't feel attracted to zelda at all and most another 'amazing 2023' games jjust seem rehashed.. did like pikmin 4 though, and loved the demo of dave the diver.. so there are some good fish to find
Weird way to review this game by also claiming 2023 has been a year of greats, which simply is not true.
Nintendo did their thing as usual, but definitely an end-of-console year for all other publishers/developers, indie or otherwise, especially compared to some other Switch “years.”
That being said, I’m super excited for Dave the Diver after this review, and I really hope a physical version comes out.
I really enjoyed the demo! I plan to get this soon. Is there any sort of free play where you can just do the diving sections? I loved those parts, but it always felt a bit brief, as before you know it you are running out of oxygen and need to get back to the boat. It’s great, but I would like a bit more time to explore sometimes too
@Munchlax Try Mario Wonder before you write this year off. Pikmin 4 as well. I highly recommend Final Fantasy 16, though it’s not for everyone. Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2 got glowing reviews recently. Cocoon is a fantastic and inventive puzzler. Tren is the best game to ever hit Dreams, just pure fun. Hi-Fi Rush is the first excellent Xbox first party title in ages. And yet… that is just a sample of the great games this year. There's been a lot of good games for a lot of tastes. Perhaps you’ve just not tried the right ones yet. While I did love TotK, I will agree that BotW was the better game as I did burn out on Tears. BG3 was a buggy experience for me, which disappointed me greatly, so I can get the frustration on that one (though I’ll be returning to it after Alan Wake, I believe). I say this as I, ironically, was disappointed in your GotY in FE Engage (gameplay was so solid, but the story wasn’t my taste, even as a longtime fan of the series), but that’s part of the magic of the year. There’s something for everyone this year whereas other years typically have a couple big hitters that dominate everything. Happy gaming to you!
Played the demo and it's really a fun game. One that will definitely be on my wishlist once I get my backlog down
Too bad the text is way too small. A no go for me.
Great review! I’ve been interested in this ever since it became something of a sensation for SteamDeck players earlier in the year. Now I know the port stacks up on Switch, I’ll have to pick it up.
@somnambulance Oh man, Final Fantasy XVI is easily my Game of the Year. You’re right, it isn’t for everyone, but it was definitely a game for me. Fantastic combat, wonderful characters and my favourite boss fights in all of gaming. A truly incredible game that surprised me in all the best ways. Mario Wonder, Pikmin 4 and especially Tears of the Kingdom were also standout games this year.
@tapdancingtommy I feel like the sentiment of 2023 being among the best years ever for game releases is a very common one at the moment. It’s not just Nintendo Life writers making this claim.
@imgrowinglegs Really? Interesting… I guess I disagree with that sentiment, but good to know.
I played the demo and pre-ordered, this game rules. They lean so hard into the weird and unpredictable and it really works.
This game’s truly brilliant. The year has been insane.
So so glad they brought this game to Switch. When they first showed it off I immediately thought it looked like a perfect game for Switch and now it's finally here!
I'll give it a shot some time, but generally playing a game about working (or moving, or cooking...) is too much reality for me. I work a lot as it is.
@tapdancingtommy 2023 has been insane. I can't even keep up w the Switch...
Rodney the Diver I call it.
@Munchlax The bright bubblegum writing in FE Engage threw me off so hard but I stuck around cause the gameplay felt good. And then I got to chapter 10 and 11 which felt and played like an old school FE map and was like, "YESSSSSSS they're doing it...."
Only for the bubblegum to come back right after and, after having two strong chapters, it felt so much worse.
@Munchlax @romanista @-wc- I think most of us have been in this position before with games, it's usually a sign of burn-out. Concentrate on your other hobbies for a while and the love of games usually comes back stronger. Worked for me and many friends anyway.
I got it on Steam and the lack of direction for a quest location is definitely a big thing. Probably my one sticking point as well.
This has been such a great gaming year. I can’t keep up.
Sounds like an overall fantastic game based on this review and all the praise I've heard it receive even elsewhere so I'll eventually get it for sure... this year has been incredible for gaming, so many quality titles in several different genres on Switch and other systems, too!
@Munchlax As some have already said, Pikmin 4 is one of the only stand-out games of 2023. Possibly only topped by Super Mario Wonder.
Of course, this is just my opinion, but those two, Dave the Diver, and the Resident Evil homage My Friendly Neighborhood are the only 2023 titles worth investing in.
@Munchlax I understand you. This year has seen many critically acclaimed releases.
However, almost none of them were fun for me.
I bought more old games than new ones.
The only game that was genuinely perfect for me this year was Street Fighter 6, my easy GOTY.
@Munchlax Maybe there's just too much? I'm in the same boat with Zelda....what i remember mostly in that game is endlessly climbing cliffs in the depths. Couldn't get into BG3 (but will try again). I did like starfield but the criticisms against it are certainly valid. Nothing has grabbed me like elden ring did last year
Meh, wasn’t impressed by the demo
Good that this game is good. Man Nexon has been on a roll recently first blue archive making some good revenue and now Dave the diver getting a bunch of great reviews. Nice job Nexon!
@Munchlax I was about to say something similar on someone's post on another forum, but I didn't want to be a wet blanket when so many people are chanting that this is such a great year for gaming. I feel maybe I've just been burnt out on big budget stuff and none of the big games of the year, not even TotK, are really all that stimulating to me.
I'm glad there's a demo because this game just doesn't grab me on the surface. At the risk of following a pun, I guess I'll have to dive deeper into this to see what it's about. Management sims aren't exactly my cup of tea.
@tapdancingtommy
2023 is one of the greatest years of gaming of all time:
Baldur's Gate
Tears of the Kingdom
The Witcher 3
Metroid Prime Remaster
RE 4 remake
Mario Wonder
Street Fighter 6
Alan Wake 2
Spiderman 2
Sea of Stars
Pikmin 4
Diablo IV
Dave the Diver
Octopath 2
I know I'm forgetting more.
@Munchlax " Seas of Stars was enjoyable, I didn’t see what set it apart from genre contemporaries." - So? Why does it need something to set it apart for you to feel this year? In fact, if this year is not working out for you, why does that need to be a problem? Why not just go replay games that completely touched your heart and won you over in the past?
My predictions for this year's Game Awards:
GOTY
Baldur's Gate 3 (They'll want to keep it's surprise success story going with this award. It'll be the perfect story for the media and in turn give the Game Awards more coverage)
GOTY nominations
Tears of the Kingdom (BotW won in 2017, so they won't choose TotK to avoid making themselves look predictable)
Mario Wonder
Spiderman 2
Final Fantasy 16
Pikmin 4 (the real GOTY 2023) will win best strategy game, or best family game to tick a box, but won't be nominated for GOTY as it isn't deep, serious, story-based "oscar bait", or as well known and beloved as Mario.
This game deserves to be on all Platformers possible.
@-wc- I'm with you buddy! I can't think of anything worse to do in a video game
2023 has been a great year for gaming. I think ppl might be feeling burnt out or underwhelmed because of the sheer amount of over exposure these games receive in the media. Ppl are obsessing daily over these games the minute they’re announced. By the time u actually get to play the game, you’ve already seen all the trailers the previews and final
Preview write ups. There’s the technological tear downs and comparison videos. There are few surprises in gaming these days because some data miner has already leaked them. You’re paying more for video games but gamers are experiencing more fatigue just due to sheer overhype and exposure.
One thing I find exciting is that the developers have said they're looking into seeing if they can get the game running at 60FPS on Switch in the future
@LXP8 Starfield will be up to for literally every goty award, certainly more than Spiderman, or ff16.
I wanted to like this, and I tried the demo (which I don't often do), but it did nothing for me.
Munchlax wrote:
I skipped it at the beginning of the year and bought it on sale a little over 3 weeks ago. I'm already 85 hours in. Hopelessly addicted. My anticipation for a new Fire Emblem game was considerably dulled due to what a massive disappointment Three Houses was, as the emphasis was on all of the fluff at the school/monestary, so much so that I've hardly engaged in any battles, and I eventually lost interest (though I'll likely revisit it at some point). Having two Warriors spin-offs in the same console life cycle didn't inspire any confidence either. At this point, I would have taken barebones ports of the 3DS games!
Meanwhile, Engage plays very much like Awakening and Fates did on 3DS, which is exactly what I wanted, and I've fallen in love with Fire Emblem all over again.
I'm unhappy about the grossly overpriced DLC, but I'll likely bite once it goes on sale. I'd much rather grab an all-in-one cartridge reissue (likely to be exclusive to Japan), but since the game + updates are just a smidge over 16GB (and would require a 32GB cartridge), I can't see such a release materialising, sadly.
This game very well could be my game of the year – it's neck and neck with Pikmin 4. Such a stellar, fantastic title, they absolutely nailed down the loop so well that I was addicted for hours and hours. Love this game, highly highly recommended to just about anyone. And it's great because you can finish the story and be done with the game, or keep playing for a really long time afterwards and perfect to your restaurant.
